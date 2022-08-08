ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album

Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Vibe

Ashanti And Nelly Shock Fans With Playful “Body On Me” Performance

Click here to read the full article. On Friday (August 5), Ashanti and Nelly caused a stir with a surprise performance of their 2008 song “Body on Me.” The former couple gave fans much to see as the duo playfully interacted with each other on stage at the Oakland Arena. In footage caught by an attendee, fans can be heard screaming as the two recite their lyrics to each other face-to-face. The two dated back in the early 2000’s, before calling it quits around 2014.More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyAshanti Admits...
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
NME

Bright Eyes announce three new “companion” reissues of early albums

Bright Eyes have announced the next wave of their Companions project, which will see the band reissue their back catalogue, accompanied by new recordings. Earlier this year, the trio shared “companion” records for ‘A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997’, ‘Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion’, and ‘Fevers And Mirrors: A Companion’.
BBC

Lamont Dozier: Motown hitmaker dies aged 81

Motown hitmaker Lamont Dozier, who penned songs for The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Isley Brothers, as well as Marvin Gaye and Martha and the Vandellas, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. As part of the Holland, Dozier, Holland...
NME

Blondie share rediscovered home recording of ‘Mr Sightseer’

Blondie have released a rediscovered home recording of a song called ‘Mr Sightseer’ – listen below. The unearthed home recording from 1978 had previously never made it out of the band’s bedroom but has now been newly mastered by Michael Graves for the band’s first ever authorised and in-depth box set archive, ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’.
NME

Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem

Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
