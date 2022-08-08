Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Ashanti And Nelly Shock Fans With Playful “Body On Me” Performance
Click here to read the full article. On Friday (August 5), Ashanti and Nelly caused a stir with a surprise performance of their 2008 song “Body on Me.” The former couple gave fans much to see as the duo playfully interacted with each other on stage at the Oakland Arena. In footage caught by an attendee, fans can be heard screaming as the two recite their lyrics to each other face-to-face. The two dated back in the early 2000’s, before calling it quits around 2014.More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyAshanti Admits...
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Lamont Dozier, of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team behind 'Baby Love' and other hits, dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
RELATED PEOPLE
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed eight children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shania Twain’s Career Does Impress Us Much — See the Country Music Star’s Net Worth
If there’s one thing that does impress us much, it’s Shania Twain‘s incredible career. Over the years, the “You’re Still the One” songstress has blown fans away with all her memorable performances and record-breaking albums — but it seems her net worth of $400 million speaks for itself.
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Forever 1" music video. The K-pop stars shared a featurette Wednesday that shows the members of Girls' Generation on the music video's set. Girls' Generation are seen in hair and...
Serpentwithfeet and Moby Share Video for New Song “On Air”: Watch
Moby and Serpentwithfeet have shared a video for their new collaborative song “On Air.” The track is the second release from Moby’s label Always Centered at Night. Check out the video—directed by Moby and Mike Formanski—below. Of the collaboration, Moby said in a...
NME
Bright Eyes announce three new “companion” reissues of early albums
Bright Eyes have announced the next wave of their Companions project, which will see the band reissue their back catalogue, accompanied by new recordings. Earlier this year, the trio shared “companion” records for ‘A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997’, ‘Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion’, and ‘Fevers And Mirrors: A Companion’.
BBC
Lamont Dozier: Motown hitmaker dies aged 81
Motown hitmaker Lamont Dozier, who penned songs for The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Isley Brothers, as well as Marvin Gaye and Martha and the Vandellas, has died aged 81. The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. As part of the Holland, Dozier, Holland...
NME
Blondie share rediscovered home recording of ‘Mr Sightseer’
Blondie have released a rediscovered home recording of a song called ‘Mr Sightseer’ – listen below. The unearthed home recording from 1978 had previously never made it out of the band’s bedroom but has now been newly mastered by Michael Graves for the band’s first ever authorised and in-depth box set archive, ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’.
NME
Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem
Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
Comments / 0