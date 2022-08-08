Read full article on original website
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Laguna’s Finest with 133 Band Wednesday August 10 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Wednesday August 10 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Wednesday August 10 2022 Features Live Music with 133 Band for Laguna’s Finest Music Series. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features That Girl Can Sing Concert Tuesday August 9 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Tuesday August 9 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Tuesday August 9 2022 Features Live Music with That Girl Can Sing Concert Series featuring Lia Booth and the VDE Big Band. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide For August 2022
Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in August 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Thursday August 11 2022. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean. The gathering is...
Photos: Peek inside Bette Davis’ majestic former Laguna Beach estate
Bette Davis' former Laguna Beach home This Normandy-style estate built into one of Laguna Beach’s famous cliffs in 1929 once belonged to silver screen icon Bette Davis and recently sold for $15.25 million. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
fb101.com
Kai Lounge Debuts at Pacific City in Huntington Beach
Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point Whitey Harrison Outrigger Canoe Race Guide For Saturday August 13 2022
The Whitey Harrison Canoe Classic is Saturday August 13 2022 in Dana Point Harbor and Doheny State Beach. The Whitey Harrison Canoe Classic is a Southern California Outrigger Racing Association (SCORA) outrigger canoe race hosted by the Dana Outrigger Canoe Club. The Whitey Harrison Canoe Classic is a 20-mile 9-man...
South of Nick’s Heading to One Paseo
Nick’s Restaurant Opening Sister Restaurant Next Door in Del Mar
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Costa Mesa Restaurants In 2022
Costa Mesa, California is home to many great attractions, including shopping mecca, South Coast Plaza, The Los Angeles Chargers training center and the Orange County Fair. As one of the foremost cultural and business centers in the state, there is no shortage of things to do, including shopping, swim and surf, and much more.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features Costa Mesa Speedway Wednesday August 10 2022
OC Fair Features Costa Mesa Speedway at The Action Sports Arena/The Band Perry at The Pacific Amphitheatre/Queen Nation Tribute Band at the Hangar on Wednesday August 10 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022.
dailyovation.com
SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th
SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — TAY HO Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th, 2022!. Named after the Tay Ho District located in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, Family Business Director Vivian Yenson introduces Southern Californians to Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills, her second newest Vietnamese restaurant honoring the timeless tradition of preparing authentic and delicious Vietnamese street food and eclectic Asian dishes.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Playhouse Presents Xanadu In Laguna Beach California Tuesday August 9 2022
Laguna Playhouse Presents Xanadu on Tuesday August 9 2022. Laguna Playhouse is celebrating the 2022 Season with Live Musicals and Live Musical Performance in Laguna Beach California. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy Live Musical Theatre at The Laguna Playhouse in 2022!. Editors Review: “Xanadu...
citysuntimes.com
Vacation year-round in southern California: Newport Beach offers something for everyone
While most of the country experiences less than perfect year-round weather, Newport Beach visitors can enjoy nearly their entire vacation outdoors regardless of the time of year. With its sunshine and coastal breezes, this is one of the best nearby destinations. The drive is just under six hours from Scottsdale...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Segerstrom Center Free Movie Mondays Features August 8 2022
Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center Free Family Friendly Movie Mondays Features Chicago on August 8 2022. Segerstrom Center Free Movies Monday Features Free Movies and Food Trucks!. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy Segerstrom Center Free Movie Mondays!. August 8 2022: Chicago Screens. Guests are...
localemagazine.com
7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC
The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission
Black Sheep Salon in Long Beach is dedicated to providing safe and accessible service to everyone, no matter their size, gender, sexuality or disability. The post At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission appeared first on Long Beach Post.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features Live Music Tribute Bands Sunday August 7 2022
OC Fair Features Tribute Bands Sweet and Tender Hooligans (tribute to Morrissey and the Smiths)/Devotional Depeche Mode Experience/Substance: A New Order Tribute at The Pacific Amphitheatre and Flashback Heart Attack – The Ultimate New Wave ’80s Show at the Hangar on Sunday August 7 2022. South OC Beaches...
tornadopix.com
Laguna Woods diners shine at Pancho – Orange County Register
There’s a new employee at The Towers in Laguna Woods, and he’s been a hit with the residents. His name is Pancho, and he’s a server in the crystal dining room, and he buzzes softly as he walks—or slips—between tables, serving dinner to hungry diners.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Residents Star in New Documentary “The Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief”
It was such a delight to meet Palm Springs residents Harriet Rosetto (the Jewish jail lady) and her holy thief, Rabbi Mark Borovitz. From directors Barry Rosenthal and Victor Velle, the documentary focuses on the history of Beit T’shuva, a Jewish recovery center in Los Angeles. This eye-opening film speaks volumes on their love for each other and their community.
southocbeaches.com
South Orange County Blood Drive Tuesday August 9 2022
South Orange County Blood Drive Tuesday August 9 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. (800) 733-2767. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022. The American Red Cross is...
