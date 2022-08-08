Read full article on original website
Related
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features Costa Mesa Speedway Wednesday August 10 2022
OC Fair Features Costa Mesa Speedway at The Action Sports Arena/The Band Perry at The Pacific Amphitheatre/Queen Nation Tribute Band at the Hangar on Wednesday August 10 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Laguna’s Finest with 133 Band Wednesday August 10 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts is ongoing on Wednesday August 10 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Wednesday August 10 2022 Features Live Music with 133 Band for Laguna’s Finest Music Series. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of...
Photos: Peek inside Bette Davis’ majestic former Laguna Beach estate
Bette Davis' former Laguna Beach home This Normandy-style estate built into one of Laguna Beach’s famous cliffs in 1929 once belonged to silver screen icon Bette Davis and recently sold for $15.25 million. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County Business Journal
Knott’s Berry Farm Plots Park, Hotel Upgrades
Knott’s Berry Farm is the latest local entertainment company going through its own set of on-site renovations, following a series of updates, construction and openings across Orange County’s theme parks. Owned by Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN) in Ohio, Knott’s announced on Twitter last month that a part...
South of Nick’s Heading to One Paseo
Nick’s Restaurant Opening Sister Restaurant Next Door in Del Mar
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival Features Live Music Monday August 8 2022
Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival Features Live Music On Monday August 8 2022. Laguna Beaches Sawdust Art Festival’s 56th Annual Summer Festival 2022 is daily thru Sunday August 28 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Sawdust Art Festival!. Friday June...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Costa Mesa Restaurants In 2022
Costa Mesa, California is home to many great attractions, including shopping mecca, South Coast Plaza, The Los Angeles Chargers training center and the Orange County Fair. As one of the foremost cultural and business centers in the state, there is no shortage of things to do, including shopping, swim and surf, and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop
The inspection also uncovered "debris and dead insects."
At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission
Black Sheep Salon in Long Beach is dedicated to providing safe and accessible service to everyone, no matter their size, gender, sexuality or disability. The post At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission appeared first on Long Beach Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
citysuntimes.com
Vacation year-round in southern California: Newport Beach offers something for everyone
While most of the country experiences less than perfect year-round weather, Newport Beach visitors can enjoy nearly their entire vacation outdoors regardless of the time of year. With its sunshine and coastal breezes, this is one of the best nearby destinations. The drive is just under six hours from Scottsdale...
dailyovation.com
SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th
SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — TAY HO Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th, 2022!. Named after the Tay Ho District located in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, Family Business Director Vivian Yenson introduces Southern Californians to Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills, her second newest Vietnamese restaurant honoring the timeless tradition of preparing authentic and delicious Vietnamese street food and eclectic Asian dishes.
fb101.com
Kai Lounge Debuts at Pacific City in Huntington Beach
Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
theeastsiderla.com
A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school
East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
localemagazine.com
7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC
The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point Whitey Harrison Outrigger Canoe Race Guide For Saturday August 13 2022
The Whitey Harrison Canoe Classic is Saturday August 13 2022 in Dana Point Harbor and Doheny State Beach. The Whitey Harrison Canoe Classic is a Southern California Outrigger Racing Association (SCORA) outrigger canoe race hosted by the Dana Outrigger Canoe Club. The Whitey Harrison Canoe Classic is a 20-mile 9-man...
getnews.info
The Cal Dental Group now offers affordable, convenient dental care for all the family.
“The Cal Dental Group is located in central Los Angeles so if you are suffering and live in LA and you are asking yourself, “is there a dentist near me?” call the Cal Dental Group. The group serves West Hollywood, Century Park, Wilshire Park, La Brea, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Melrose, Fairfax, Wilshire Center and Downtown Los Angeles.”
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
Comments / 0