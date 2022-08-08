ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uwec.edu

Federal grant supports UW-Eau Claire’s McNair program

Photo caption: The McNair program serves 27 Blugold students a year, providing holistic support to assist undergraduates with graduate school admissions, developing research skills and providing social and emotional support systems for students. A targeted graduate school preparation program aimed at first-generation, low-income and historically underrepresented undergraduates at the University...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

6th FLOOR NURSES AT SACRED HEART HOSPITAL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the 6th Floor nurses (North Hall) at Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. The nurses and the CNA’s were the best. They all went above and beyond in their care. Teresa Simpson.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Minnesota State
Eau Claire, WI
Education
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: A death sentence

MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers comments ahead of Election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Primary Election is Aug. 9 across Wis. where voters will set the stage for the Nov. Election. WEAU’s Judy Clark got the chance to talk with Governor Tony Evers Monday afternoon as he prepares to kick off his re-election campaign. Evers was asked if...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Roberts tables manure digester permit

A standing-room-only public hearing Tuesday night, Aug. 4, resulted in the tabling of Nature Energy’s conditional use permit application to build a manure digester in the Village of Roberts. Members of the Village’s Plan Commission along with representatives from Nature Energy listened for several hours to more than 30...
ROBERTS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endowments#College
cbs3duluth.com

Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior

LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
LA POINTE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell

TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
CORNELL, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WEAU-TV 13

Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city. Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located on the 200 block of North Stone Street. Graffiti can...
AUGUSTA, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Injured After Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Winona County

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and passenger were hurt after being thrown from their motorcycle in Winona County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 50-year-old James Slotowski and passenger 51-year-old Deanna Slotowski were traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line when their motorcycle went off the road and crashed in the median around noon. The report says the Chicago residents were ejected from the motorcycle as they were coming up a large hill out of the Mississippi River Valley.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
wwisradio.com

Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident

On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Two Seriously Injured in Winona Rollover Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Winona residents suffered serious injuries after their vehicle was in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Jacqueline Klees was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in Winona when her vehicle entered the right-hand ditch and rolled over in the area of Clarks Ln around 3:30 p.m. Klees and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Fast, suffered life-threatening injuries.
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy