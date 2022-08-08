ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Salon

The crunchiest fried green tomatoes only take 10 minutes to cook

In the midst of two non-stop years of plowing through graduate school, I recently did something wild. After my latest semester of classes wrapped, I got a book from the library — and I read for pleasure. A fun book. A book I didn't have to cite, study or even really understand. It was amazing.
RECIPES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Cheesesteak Burger

The Pioneer Woman has you covered if you’re looking for an easy hamburger recipe. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make a cheesesteak burger. Read on for how to prepare this tasty dish. Ree Drummond’s cheesesteak burger Drummond is a fan of jarred cheese sauce. She says it’s an important ingredient when making cheesesteak …
RECIPES
DogTime

More People Want Their Dogs in Their Weddings

A recent survey reveals that 94 percent of dog owners planning weddings this year are including a special guest: their dogs. The survey was released by Guide Dogs, a UK-based organization advocating for the training and use of guide dogs for people with sight loss. A Variety of Paw-ssibilities Dogs are playing all sorts of […] The post More People Want Their Dogs in Their Weddings appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Akron Beacon Journal

West Hill Neighborhood Organization announces new arts and music fest

West Hill Neighborhood Organization unveiled its plans for a new arts and music festival, coined "WonderFest," coming this fall. The festival, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the block between Crosby and Maple Streets in the West Hill neighborhood, will feature a variety of local artists, vendors, yoga, food, kids activities and performances. ...
AKRON, OH
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Reveal New Beyoncé Duet Was “Years In The Making”

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday (August 9), it was announced via iHeartRadio that Beyoncé will join The Isley Brothers on a new single, indicating a slow but sure return to her R&B roots. The song, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” is coming this Friday, August 12. The group has revamped one of their most sultry ballads ahead of the September release of their new album, Make Me. Kandy Isley, the group’s manager and wife to Ronald, revealed to Billboard that it was actually Tina Knowles-Lawson who was “very influential” in getting the duet to fruition.More...
MUSIC
Salon

12 best grilled shrimp recipes to try before summer is over

Who said hamburgers, hot dogs, and steaks were the only things worth breaking out the grill for? Even delicate proteins like shrimp can (and should) be cooked on the grill. From spicy, pineapple-topped shrimp tacos to updated classics like garlicky scampi and New England-style shrimp rolls, we've got you covered.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Made In’s Chef’s Knife That Sold Out In One Day Is Finally Back In Stock — But Not For Long!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re pretty brand proud here at Kitchn. While there are a lot of gadgets and gear that come across our inboxes, there are a few elite brands that wiggle their way into our hearts — and kitchens — for good. Once such brand? Direct-to-consumer cookware powerhouse Made In.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Quick Pork Fried Rice Recipe

Are you looking for a quick and easy meal that mimics Chinese take-out, but is actually homemade? This quick pork fried rice is the perfect fit for any family or individual who loves fried rice. For starters, it's pretty simple to make. Recipe developer Ting Dalton came up with the recipe, and she says that "it's a fantastic way to use up leftover rice." If you don't want that leftover white rice to go to waste, stick it in the fridge and use it for this recipe the next day or a few days later.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Oprah-Loved Hexclad Cookware Just Launched a New Grilling Essential That Every Steak Lover Needs

Click here to read the full article. When enjoying an amazing meal, first we eat with our eyes, then our noses, and, finally, our taste buds. Top chefs know that gorgeously plating a meal is imperative to the whole experience. That’s why, for centuries, Italy’s Bistecca Fiorentina, one of the world’s best steaks, has been served in Tuscany on wooden cutting boards. And now, thanks to Hexclad, you can continue this tradition for steaks lovingly prepared on your own grill. Plus, right now, Hexclad, the cookware brand Oprah loves, has re-introduced the centuries-old Tuscany tradition with its new Bistecca Plates. Featuring...
LIFESTYLE
thepioneerwoman.com

Ree Drummond Shares Her Favorite Menu Items from The Merc

Anyone who plans a visit to Ree Drummond’s hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma knows that The Mercantile is a must-see destination for shopping and eating. The restaurant, bakery, and general store is a one-stop shop for fans of The Pioneer Woman. You can pick up anything from a Drummond Ranch baseball hat to an adorable set of salt and pepper shakers.
PAWHUSKA, OK
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

