The crunchiest fried green tomatoes only take 10 minutes to cook
In the midst of two non-stop years of plowing through graduate school, I recently did something wild. After my latest semester of classes wrapped, I got a book from the library — and I read for pleasure. A fun book. A book I didn't have to cite, study or even really understand. It was amazing.
Cooking Lessons from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond
The Pioneer Woman first joined Food Network back in 2011. She has been sharing her tips and tricks for hearty, delicious family meals for more than a decade. Fans just can’t get enough of her tasty recipes and stories about life on the Drummond ranch with Ladd and her children. Here are some of the …
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Cheesesteak Burger
The Pioneer Woman has you covered if you’re looking for an easy hamburger recipe. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make a cheesesteak burger. Read on for how to prepare this tasty dish. Ree Drummond’s cheesesteak burger Drummond is a fan of jarred cheese sauce. She says it’s an important ingredient when making cheesesteak …
More People Want Their Dogs in Their Weddings
A recent survey reveals that 94 percent of dog owners planning weddings this year are including a special guest: their dogs. The survey was released by Guide Dogs, a UK-based organization advocating for the training and use of guide dogs for people with sight loss. A Variety of Paw-ssibilities Dogs are playing all sorts of […] The post More People Want Their Dogs in Their Weddings appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Rachel Likely Sobbing Over Aven in New Trailer
The new trailer for the remainder of 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 shows Rachel Recchia sobbing -- and spoiler accounts think she's crying over Aven.
West Hill Neighborhood Organization announces new arts and music fest
West Hill Neighborhood Organization unveiled its plans for a new arts and music festival, coined "WonderFest," coming this fall. The festival, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the block between Crosby and Maple Streets in the West Hill neighborhood, will feature a variety of local artists, vendors, yoga, food, kids activities and performances. ...
The Isley Brothers Reveal New Beyoncé Duet Was “Years In The Making”
Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday (August 9), it was announced via iHeartRadio that Beyoncé will join The Isley Brothers on a new single, indicating a slow but sure return to her R&B roots. The song, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” is coming this Friday, August 12. The group has revamped one of their most sultry ballads ahead of the September release of their new album, Make Me. Kandy Isley, the group’s manager and wife to Ronald, revealed to Billboard that it was actually Tina Knowles-Lawson who was “very influential” in getting the duet to fruition.More...
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 5 tips for making perfect, tasty hot dogs.
From whether to buy cured or uncured sausages to how to warm buns, here's what to consider when preparing this grilling staple to impress guests.
12 best grilled shrimp recipes to try before summer is over
Who said hamburgers, hot dogs, and steaks were the only things worth breaking out the grill for? Even delicate proteins like shrimp can (and should) be cooked on the grill. From spicy, pineapple-topped shrimp tacos to updated classics like garlicky scampi and New England-style shrimp rolls, we've got you covered.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Teriyaki Shrimp and Pineapple Recipe Uses an Easy Cooking Hack
Ree Drummond makes an easy teriyaki shrimp and pineapple recipe that she cooks in aluminum foil packets. The parcels steam the ingredients perfectly.
Made In’s Chef’s Knife That Sold Out In One Day Is Finally Back In Stock — But Not For Long!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re pretty brand proud here at Kitchn. While there are a lot of gadgets and gear that come across our inboxes, there are a few elite brands that wiggle their way into our hearts — and kitchens — for good. Once such brand? Direct-to-consumer cookware powerhouse Made In.
Quick Pork Fried Rice Recipe
Are you looking for a quick and easy meal that mimics Chinese take-out, but is actually homemade? This quick pork fried rice is the perfect fit for any family or individual who loves fried rice. For starters, it's pretty simple to make. Recipe developer Ting Dalton came up with the recipe, and she says that "it's a fantastic way to use up leftover rice." If you don't want that leftover white rice to go to waste, stick it in the fridge and use it for this recipe the next day or a few days later.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Breakfast Tostada Recipe Is Ready in 16 Minutes
Ree Drummond shares an easy Tex Mex breakfast tostadas recipe that's ready in just 16 minutes. She layers tostadas with beans, cheese and repeats the layers before topping with an egg.
Oprah-Loved Hexclad Cookware Just Launched a New Grilling Essential That Every Steak Lover Needs
Click here to read the full article. When enjoying an amazing meal, first we eat with our eyes, then our noses, and, finally, our taste buds. Top chefs know that gorgeously plating a meal is imperative to the whole experience. That’s why, for centuries, Italy’s Bistecca Fiorentina, one of the world’s best steaks, has been served in Tuscany on wooden cutting boards. And now, thanks to Hexclad, you can continue this tradition for steaks lovingly prepared on your own grill. Plus, right now, Hexclad, the cookware brand Oprah loves, has re-introduced the centuries-old Tuscany tradition with its new Bistecca Plates. Featuring...
thepioneerwoman.com
Ree Drummond Shares Her Favorite Menu Items from The Merc
Anyone who plans a visit to Ree Drummond’s hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma knows that The Mercantile is a must-see destination for shopping and eating. The restaurant, bakery, and general store is a one-stop shop for fans of The Pioneer Woman. You can pick up anything from a Drummond Ranch baseball hat to an adorable set of salt and pepper shakers.
