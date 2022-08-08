Read full article on original website
Do You Know Anything About This Old Plastic Mardi Gras Cup
One Acadiana family is looking for the origin of an old plastic Mardi Gras cup that's been in the family for years. Still being used today, it's beaten up, but continues to be a household favorite drinking instrument. But where is it from?. Take a look at the scratched-up, faded...
KLFY.com
Cafe Josephine proves that simplicity can still mean amazing flavors
SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Chef Troy from Cafe Josephine in Sunset was this morning’s guest in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, showing Gerald Gruenig some of his signature dishes — all available daily. Below, you can see Chef Troy serve up eggplant dressing with smoked duck breast, crab...
Top Restaurants in Acadiana that Have the Best Chicken
CJ and I spend a lot of time talking about food and one of our favorites is Chicken. We love Chicken, any kind of Chicken, we aren’t picky. So I took to social media to find out the best places to get Chicken in Acadiana. Here are the results:
‘Cajundome City’ Film About Cajundome’s Role as Mega-Shelter During Katrina to Premier [Video]
In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Cajundome played a valuable role as a shelter for nearly 20,000 evacuees running from the storm. A new documentary called "Cajundome City" about the Cajundome's role as a storm is now set to premiere at UL Lafayette’s LITE Center. Cajundome...
Vermilion Parish animal shelter back at full capacity, even after being empty in June
The Vermilion Parish Rabies Animal Control is near capacity despite emptying the shelter in June.
theadvocate.com
Husband-and-wife team to open soda shop in downtown Lafayette
A husband-and-wife team will open a soda shop that will feature old-fashioned soda creations, ice cream, lunches and other items in a renovated space along Jefferson Street. Sunday’s Soda Fountain is the concept developed by Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre that will open possibly in early October in the space next to Tula Tacos at 431 Jefferson St.
Traffic Closures, Improvements Set to Happen Across Lafayette
Over these next two weeks, city and state DOTD crew members are working to make traffic improvements across Lafayette that are expected to not only improve the condition of the roadways but also to help traffic flow on them. DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE. Let's start in Downtown Lafayette as local officials seeking...
KLFY.com
What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
KPLC TV
Jennings I-10 park to temporarily close for construction
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site. The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
New Iberia Restaurant Receives Alarming Inspection Report After Multiple Customers Complain They Got Sick After Eating There
A local Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar in New Iberia has received major inspection violations after the Louisiana Board of Health received complaints from customers who say they got sick after eating food from the restaurant.
theadvocate.com
Youngsville woman greeted with surprise wedding during surprise 40th birthday party
It didn't come as a surprise to anyone that Brandon Bahlawan and Lacie Poirrier would get married, but few people aside from Bahlawan knew that the wedding would happen over the weekend. "I woke up one morning and was like 'I'm going to throw a surprise birthday for her and...
Here's the Story Behind The Horse That Popped Up in Lafayette's Moncus Park This Week
Have you noticed the horse standing in Moncus Park?
Gun buy back in New Iberia kicks off annual event
Increased gun violence in New Iberia has community leaders coming together to get guns off of the streets. Hosting a gun buy back is a solution they believe may help the issue.
KPLC TV
Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”
Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton. The town is currently looking for...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette girl's Little Queer Library installed, offering free LGBTQ+, banned books
Ten-year-old Lafayette resident Cora Newton saw a dream fulfilled Saturday with the completion and installation of the city's first Little Queer Library. The library allows residents to borrow LGBTQ+ themed books at a time when some school and public libraries are banning them. "I'm really happy because LGBTQIA+ have a...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Port Barre, LA USA
I was at work and had just finished dealing with an irate customer, so I decided to step outside for a little break. When I went to sit on the bench I noticed this cute little quilted heart. My first thought before even reading the tag was – I bet someone sweet left this here for someone to find. When I went to ifaqh.com I realized that’s exactly what it is. When I read that it was meant for me to find, my heart exploded. Someone took the time out of their day to discreetly make someone else’s day better!!! What a sweet idea!! And to the person that left this heart on the bench…Thank you!!
gueydantoday.com
Three Men Cited for Possessing 49 Red Snapper in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish on August 5. Agents cited Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, for taking over the...
