Carencro, LA

KLFY.com

Cafe Josephine proves that simplicity can still mean amazing flavors

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Chef Troy from Cafe Josephine in Sunset was this morning’s guest in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, showing Gerald Gruenig some of his signature dishes — all available daily. Below, you can see Chef Troy serve up eggplant dressing with smoked duck breast, crab...
SUNSET, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Sunset, LA
City
Carencro, LA
Carencro, LA
Society
theadvocate.com

Husband-and-wife team to open soda shop in downtown Lafayette

A husband-and-wife team will open a soda shop that will feature old-fashioned soda creations, ice cream, lunches and other items in a renovated space along Jefferson Street. Sunday’s Soda Fountain is the concept developed by Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre that will open possibly in early October in the space next to Tula Tacos at 431 Jefferson St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Person
Gregg Martinez
KPLC TV

Jennings I-10 park to temporarily close for construction

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site. The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.
JENNINGS, LA
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville

Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
BOYCE, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton. The town is currently looking for...
ELTON, LA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Port Barre, LA USA

I was at work and had just finished dealing with an irate customer, so I decided to step outside for a little break. When I went to sit on the bench I noticed this cute little quilted heart. My first thought before even reading the tag was – I bet someone sweet left this here for someone to find. When I went to ifaqh.com I realized that’s exactly what it is. When I read that it was meant for me to find, my heart exploded. Someone took the time out of their day to discreetly make someone else’s day better!!! What a sweet idea!! And to the person that left this heart on the bench…Thank you!!
PORT BARRE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Three Men Cited for Possessing 49 Red Snapper in Vermilion Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish on August 5. Agents cited Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, for taking over the...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
