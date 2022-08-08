Read full article on original website
Related
Get Ready To Shiver, Shovel & Shake This Winter In North Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac annual winter forecast is out for 2022-2023. The Farmer's Almanac, not to be confused with the Old Farmer's Almanac, claims to have an 80 percent accuracy rate. I'll take those numbers, I mean, after all, .800 is a pretty good batting average. So, what's in store for...
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
Is there really anything better than a fine piece of steak grilled to perfection? I didn't think so. We love our beef in North Dakota (even though we can't afford it anymore). The website mashed recently had an article about the best steakhouse in every state in the United States.
This Is North Dakota’s Favorite School Subject??
It's almost time to get back to school, so I thought it would be fun to look at what North Dakotans are saying is their favorite subject. If you ask me, I'd have a hard time naming a favorite -- school wasn't my thing. I'd easily tell you that math was my LEAST favorite, but we're trying to be positive here.
North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out
Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can You Legally Eat & Drive In North Dakota?
We've all done it. You hit the drive-thru at your favorite burger joint and you just can't wait until you get home. You start working on that combo meal by chowing on a few fries, then all of sudden, you need a bite of that cheeseburger. No harm right?. So...
North Dakota’s Most Used “Slang Term” Sounds About Right
According to an article on Best Life, the most used slang term North Dakotans use is 100% accurate in my mind. More on that in a moment. First off, what is the method behind the madness? The data behind the survey comes from a gaming company called PlayNJ. In the survey, 41 percent of Americans think their state has words or slang that people from outside of their state just wouldn't get or understand.
[Photos] Jellyfish Spotted In Minnesota Lake
You might be surprised to hear that jellyfish are floating around in some nearby lakes. A post was made on the Minnesota Fishing Facebook page where it shows one of these jellyfish on camera. Take a look:. Whoa!. Freshwater Jellyfish Are A Thing?!. It appears so. As a person who...
NORMAL For North Dakota, Unthinkable For Others
We all know how awesome and unique living in North Dakota is, but there are so many people outside of our State that would raise an eyebrow and have not a clue of what some of our rituals are. What I mean is, that there is no way that anyone can even begin to relate our ways of life. It's something we should for the most part be proud of - makes us unique, and we stand out alone, right? We do have the tag "North Dakota Nice" which is extremely accurate, all you have to do is go the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page and read about all the wonderful things people do for each other out here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heads Up, Minnesota Has Gold Mining Plans In The Dakotas
Minnesota must have enough of its own land to continue destroying in the Iron Range. North Dakota has the Badlands and South Dakota is home to the Black Hills. The rest of our states are a bit of a yawn in the eye candy department. Now it seems Minnesota-based F-3 Gold wants to start ripping up ground in The Mount Rushmore State.
North Dakota And Minnesota- It’s The Sturgis Music Lineup
KISS is not actually going to be at Sturgis 2022. But the band Hairball is surely going to kopykat plenty of KISS during their 3-night run at Sturgis. Hairball (pictured) is just one of a huge variety of music you'll hear roaring around South Dakota's Black Hills from August 5th through 14th.
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
In North Dakota – 6 Things You Might Read On A Headstone
IN NORTH DAKOTA - 6 THINGS YOU MIGHT READ ON A HEADSTONE. 1) "NEVER Ask The Mafia To Take Off Their Shoes When They Come Into Your House" 2) "To The Idiot That Threw My Orange Hunting Jacket In The Wash With Pink Pajamas, Thanks ALOT!!!" 3) "ATTENTION Minnesota Twins...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent
David Snyder, according to an article in the Grand Forks Herald grew up on a hobby farm between Grand Forks and Thompson, North Dakota. The pianist performed a pop song that he composed to a standing ovation from the America's Got Talent crowd. He received three yes's from all of the judges, and is moving on to the next round on the reality competition show.
A Tearful Update On A North Dakota Favorite: “Jonnie” The Deer
I have unfortunate news to report. Jonnie, the tame deer that was a fixture for numerous farms south of Sterling and over to Braddock has not been seen since late January of this year. Connie Salter Heaton was the last person to see Jonnie on Saturday, January 22nd of this...
North Dakota State Fair – Nelly – “Must Be The Alcohol”
If Nelly writes a sequel song to his hit 'Ride Wit Me' will he sing "Must be the alcohol?" Just one week after Kid Rock's shocking disappointment at the North Dakota State Fair, disaster almost struck again. Regardless of who made the official "Let's cancel this show" decision a week ago last Friday, NDSF was reeling from the bad press already after dealing with 18,000 plus concert-goers' reactions when they heard the sudden announcement that the Kid Rock concert was canceled (due to fear of weather turning worse ). TMZ took great joy in doing what they do best, blowing things way out of proportion - the rest of the country was convinced Minot had experienced some kind of monstrous riot. Watching several videos from those that were in the crowd, there were some that were out of control - throwing cups of beer onto the stage, foul language being shouted out everywhere, and emotions definitely were tested. Nothing close to anything out of control though.
The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States
Spelling comes easy for some, others not so much. Even if you're a genius and you are a national spelling bee champion, everybody slips up. There are some words that just don't compute. Side Note: I had to triple check that I spelled "Misspelled" correctly because the irony and embarrassment...
Bisman Dog Rescue Saves Nearly 40 Dogs From The Streets Of Texas
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
Hey North Dakota! Is It That Time Of Year? #BackToSchool
How can this be happening! Just a week ago we were debating again on our fifth or maybe more like 7th tent! Yes - We are the Crazy Aunt & Uncle that feels each nephew and niece is deserving of their own tent when on an adventure with us! #Goals.
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
Win a BILLION DOLLARS – Don’t Buy This To Keep In North Dakota!
What Would You Do With MEGA LOTTERY Winnings?? How can one NOT ponder?. With an expected upcoming jackpot in the Mega Millions to exceed $1.02 Billion... Absolutely that grabs EVERYONE's attention!. How about what would you NOT want to buy if you are planning to keep, use and ENJOY from...
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0