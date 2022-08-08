Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
The Verge
Oppo and OnePlus halt phone sales in Germany following Nokia lawsuit
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo and its sub-brand OnePlus have halted sales of smartphones in Germany after losing a patent lawsuit with Nokia. Nokia has accused the companies of using its patented technology for processing 4G and 5G signals without paying for a license, reports European patent news site Juve Patent, and won an injunction to halt sales last Friday in a German court. (For clarification: this is Nokia the Finnish telecoms giant, a massive player in European telecoms equipment. Nokia the mobile brand is owned by a separate company, also Finnish, named HMD Global.)
US News and World Report
Samsung Unveils New Foldable Smartphones, Seeking Keep Lead in Growing Market
SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest high-end foldable smartphones on Wednesday, keeping prices at the same level as last year's in a bid to cement its leadership in an expanding niche market. The smartphone maker priced its clamshell Galaxy Z Flip4 at $999.99, and the 5G-enabled top-line Galaxy...
ceoworld.biz
Top 10 Countries Globally For Best Startups Development
Which are the top countries globally for startup development? According to “Startup Blink Global Ecosystem Report 2022,” the US maintains its status as the highest ranked country. The USA remains in first place on the list for three years in a row, 2020, 2021, and 2022. The US accumulated a total score gap almost four times that of the second-ranked country, the UK. The US participated in the report with many cities that are considered startup leaders. However, San Francisco is proven to be the global startup leader. The US is the only country that has 257 cities in the top 1000 rankings.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Oppo’s ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, will launch on August 18th
Oppo’s next big operating system update will be based on Android 13, and the company has confirmed we’ll be learning about how it differs from Google’s base software on August 18th. A new teaser from the company confirms it is hosting a global launch event for the new version of its software that will begin at 7 am ET.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 teaser reveals one of the thinnest foldable phones we’ve ever seen
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on Wednesday, two foldable devices that will help the Korean company cement its position at the top of the foldable market. But Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi decided to ruin Samsung’s foldable party with the Mix Fold 2 teasers in anticipation of its own launch event on Thursday. The company is already showing videos of the new foldable handset, teasing the phone’s crazy thin design.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 Pro: Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro competitor debuts in China with excellent claimed battery life and an AMOLED LTPO display
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 Pro, a competitor to the Galaxy Watch5 Pro that has arrived only a few hours after Samsung presented its latest smartwatch. Equipped with a 1.91-inch AMOLED display, the Oppo Watch 3 Pro also has an LTPO backplane to minimise power consumption, along with power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and Apollo 4 Plus chipsets.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
ZDNet
Last chance: How to save $200 when you reserve Samsung's new phones ahead of launch
Samsung will announce its fall hardware lineup tomorrow, and if you're looking to get the best deals on the company's latest mobile devices, you're in luck. Right now, the tech giant is offering a $100 credit toward any reservation on a new Galaxy smartphone or up to $200 in credit when you reserve a new Galaxy Watch or new Galaxy Buds with a smartphone. All you have to do is sign up for email notifications on Samsung's website.
Trump says he invoked fifth amendment in New York attorney general’s investigation: ‘I declined to answer’– live
In lengthy statement, Trump says he refused to answer questions during deposition as part of inquiry into real estate dealings
notebookcheck.net
New Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro teased with a 12.4-inch display as evidence of a Snapdragon 870 and 8 GB of RAM emerges
Xiaomi has plenty of products planned for Lei Jun's annual speech tomorrow, including a new version of the Pad 5 Pro. Announced a year ago today, the original Pad 5 Pro has an 11-inch display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 50 MP primary camera, plus an 8,600 mAh battery. Based on the Xiaomi has shared so far, the new Pad 5 Pro will be a larger alternative than last year's Pad 5 Pro. There are a few other changes too, although there may be just as many similarities between the two models.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Watch 3 reservations are now open in China ahead of its launch
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. OPPO has reiterated that it has something to add to the slew of launches for potentially cutting-edge devices set to start from about 24 hours from now (August 9, 2022), via its new Watch 3 reservations page. The new post confirms a design change compared to its high-end predecessor.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Starts at 6 a.m. PT: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Reveal Livestream
Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed Wednesday, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung is reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 could...
OPPO Watch 3 is the first smartwatch with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon Wear platform
OPPO has introduced the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, with both smartwatches featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 5100 platform.
