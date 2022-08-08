Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Britain is becoming an 'emerging market country,' analyst says
The Bank of England warned last week that the U.K. economy will enter its longest recession since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter, leading GDP 2.1% lower. In a research note Monday, Saxo Bank's head of macro analysis, Christopher Dembik, said the U.K. is "more and more looking like an emerging market country."
These 10 countries have only one Fortune Global 500 company
Employees are seen at the ArcelorMittal steel works at their Dunkirk site, northern France on February 11, 2022. Some countries have dozens of companies that rank in the Fortune Global 500 list each year. China and the U.S. in particular dominate the list for 2022, as they have for several years. China (including Hong Kong) has a total of 136 companies on the list, and the U.S. has 124.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Indian Companies Swapping Dollar for Asian Currencies to Buy Russian Coal
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow. Reuters previously reported on a large Indian coal deal involving the...
China's Luckin plans store expansion, remains committed to U.S. market
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two years after it was forced to withdraw from the Nasdaq for an accounting fraud, China's Luckin Coffee believes it has emerged from its "darkest moment", and said it remains committed to U.S. capital markets as it expands its stores and sales.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
In Africa, Kenyan startups have so far recorded highest funding growth this year
This is after the East African country, through 76 deals, raised $820 million in the first half of this year, according to the Big Deal database, almost double the funding secured by the country’s startups last year. For Kenya, this represents a 422% growth in funding raised, when compared to a similar period last year — when the country’s startups raised $157 million.
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
New Mutant Covid Variant From India, BA.2.75, Detected In California & 6 Other States, Raising Concern About Fall 2022 Wave
Click here to read the full article. Just one week after BA.5 had outcompeted all other Covid strains become dominant in the U.S., a new highly-mutated Omicron subvariant has arrived which may begin the cycle all over again. BA.2.75 has a large number of mutations when compared to its sister Omicron lineages. Some of those adaptations could allow the virus to bind onto cells more efficiently, said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. BA.2.75 was first sequenced in May in India, where it has spread rapidly. A very early analysis of data from India by...
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Beijing consumer rights group summons grocery firm Missfresh over complaints
BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A Beijing consumer rights group said on Tuesday it had asked Missfresh (MF.O) to work on plans to refund its customers and explain how it will rectify its business after receiving a number of complaints, adding to pressures facing the Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) and Tiger Global-backed grocery startup.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Spain (August 9, 2022)
As of August 9, 2022, Amancio Ortega was the wealthiest man in Spain, with an estimated net worth of 61.7 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Sandra Ortega Mera (No. 2, $6.0 billion), Rafael Del Pino (No. 3, $4.0 billion); and Juan Roig (No. 4, $3.4 billion). Daniel Mate is the...
insideevs.com
Great Wall Taps Emil Frey To Distribute Ora, Wey EVs In Germany
Slowly but surely, Chinese automakers are setting foot in Europe with their electric vehicles, and their expansion goes beyond EV-friendly Norway. While European brands that have been acquired by Chinese automakers are already present in many markets in the region (we're talking SAIC-owned MG or Geely-owned Volvo and Polestar), Chinese brands, including BYD, NIO and Xpeng, are expanding beyond Norway.
Washington Examiner
Coal development in Asia demands adapted thinking in Washington
Last Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addressed the artfully named Inflation Reduction Act. He observed, "It's a gun to your head." Sanders wants more — he always wants more — but he implies that he will support the bill that will have no meaningful impact on inflation. Why is he voting for the bill? Sanders says, "What you've got to weigh is that the future of the Earth is at stake."
BBC
US invests $280bn in high tech to compete with China
US President Joe Biden has signed a law committing $280bn (£232bn) to high tech manufacturing and scientific research amid fears the country is losing its technological edge to China. The investments include tax breaks for companies that build computer chip manufacturing plants in the US. Business groups have long...
US News and World Report
Deliveroo Loses Appetite to Compete in the Netherlands
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Deliveroo said it would quit the Netherlands after failing to gain a strong position in the home market of rival Just Eat Takeaway, as it reported a larger loss in "challenging market conditions" in the first half. Chief Executive Will Shu said he was disappointed to...
US uncovers Iran 'plot' to kill ex-White House official John Bolton
The US Justice Department said Wednesday it had uncovered an Iranian plot to kill former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton, and announced charges against a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. - Foreign policy 'hawk' - Bolton, one of the leading "hawks" of the US foreign policy establishment and a strong critic of Iran, was national security advisor in the White House of president Donald Trump from April 2018 to September 2019.
Mexican corporate card Clara lands $150 million debt facility from Goldman Sachs
MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mexican "unicorn" Clara, a startup with a valuation over $1 billion that offers corporate credit cards and expense management resources, said on Monday it has secured $150 million in debt financing from Goldman Sachs .
Comments / 0