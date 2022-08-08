ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CNBC

Britain is becoming an 'emerging market country,' analyst says

The Bank of England warned last week that the U.K. economy will enter its longest recession since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter, leading GDP 2.1% lower. In a research note Monday, Saxo Bank's head of macro analysis, Christopher Dembik, said the U.K. is "more and more looking like an emerging market country."
Fortune

These 10 countries have only one Fortune Global 500 company

Employees are seen at the ArcelorMittal steel works at their Dunkirk site, northern France on February 11, 2022. Some countries have dozens of companies that rank in the Fortune Global 500 list each year. China and the U.S. in particular dominate the list for 2022, as they have for several years. China (including Hong Kong) has a total of 136 companies on the list, and the U.S. has 124.
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Indian Companies Swapping Dollar for Asian Currencies to Buy Russian Coal

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow. Reuters previously reported on a large Indian coal deal involving the...
TechCrunch

In Africa, Kenyan startups have so far recorded highest funding growth this year

This is after the East African country, through 76 deals, raised $820 million in the first half of this year, according to the Big Deal database, almost double the funding secured by the country’s startups last year. For Kenya, this represents a 422% growth in funding raised, when compared to a similar period last year — when the country’s startups raised $157 million.
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Deadline

New Mutant Covid Variant From India, BA.2.75, Detected In California & 6 Other States, Raising Concern About Fall 2022 Wave

Click here to read the full article. Just one week after BA.5 had outcompeted all other Covid strains become dominant in the U.S., a new highly-mutated Omicron subvariant has arrived which may begin the cycle all over again. BA.2.75 has a large number of mutations when compared to its sister Omicron lineages. Some of those adaptations could allow the virus to bind onto cells more efficiently, said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. BA.2.75 was first sequenced in May in India, where it has spread rapidly. A very early analysis of data from India by...
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Spain (August 9, 2022)

As of August 9, 2022, Amancio Ortega was the wealthiest man in Spain, with an estimated net worth of 61.7 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Sandra Ortega Mera (No. 2, $6.0 billion), Rafael Del Pino (No. 3, $4.0 billion); and Juan Roig (No. 4, $3.4 billion). Daniel Mate is the...
insideevs.com

Great Wall Taps Emil Frey To Distribute Ora, Wey EVs In Germany

Slowly but surely, Chinese automakers are setting foot in Europe with their electric vehicles, and their expansion goes beyond EV-friendly Norway. While European brands that have been acquired by Chinese automakers are already present in many markets in the region (we're talking SAIC-owned MG or Geely-owned Volvo and Polestar), Chinese brands, including BYD, NIO and Xpeng, are expanding beyond Norway.
Washington Examiner

Coal development in Asia demands adapted thinking in Washington

Last Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addressed the artfully named Inflation Reduction Act. He observed, "It's a gun to your head." Sanders wants more — he always wants more — but he implies that he will support the bill that will have no meaningful impact on inflation. Why is he voting for the bill? Sanders says, "What you've got to weigh is that the future of the Earth is at stake."
BBC

US invests $280bn in high tech to compete with China

US President Joe Biden has signed a law committing $280bn (£232bn) to high tech manufacturing and scientific research amid fears the country is losing its technological edge to China. The investments include tax breaks for companies that build computer chip manufacturing plants in the US. Business groups have long...
US News and World Report

Deliveroo Loses Appetite to Compete in the Netherlands

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Deliveroo said it would quit the Netherlands after failing to gain a strong position in the home market of rival Just Eat Takeaway, as it reported a larger loss in "challenging market conditions" in the first half. Chief Executive Will Shu said he was disappointed to...
AFP

US uncovers Iran 'plot' to kill ex-White House official John Bolton

The US Justice Department said Wednesday it had uncovered an Iranian plot to kill former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton, and announced charges against a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. - Foreign policy 'hawk' - Bolton, one of the leading "hawks" of the US foreign policy establishment and a strong critic of Iran, was national security advisor in the White House of president Donald Trump from April 2018 to September 2019.
