Benton Harbor, MI

abc57.com

Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Benton Harbor, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
WWMTCw

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Woman killed in car-pedestrian accident; suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A car-pedestrian accident Tuesday afternoon has resulted in the death of a 65-year-old woman. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department was summoned to the Wal-Mart on 9th Street in Oshtemo on a report of a person being struck by a car in the store’s parking lot.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Lacie has been recovered safety by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Jamison has been placed under arrest. The Walkerton Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Lacie Lynn Mattke. Lacie weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She...
WALKERTON, IN
abc12.com

Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Man injured, property damaged in shooting near Ullery Park

ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was injured and several vehicles and houses were struck by bullets in a shooting late Friday evening, according to Elkhart Police. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue at 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived they found...
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
abc57.com

Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

I-94 bridge over Pipestone Road is getting widened

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The bridge on I-94 over Pipestone Road near Benton Harbor and St. Joseph is getting widened. I-94 is now down to a single lane going east and west while Pipestone Road is closed. The project is scheduled to conclude on August 24.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man facing charges, denying medical care to dependent

An Elkhart man is facing charges after allegedly denying medical care to his dependent. Officers arrived to the house of 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr on C.R. 2, in regards to his dependent. The Elkhart County Superior Court granted sole guardianship of the dependent to the mother, after Rockrohr allegedly did not...
ELKHART, IN

