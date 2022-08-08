ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caitlyn Jenner Praises ‘Strong Woman’ Khloe Kardashian After Baby Boy’s Arrival: ‘I Love You So Much’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Stewart Cook/Shutterstock; Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

A happy occasion. Caitlyn Jenner congratulated Khloé Kardashian on the birth of her second child with Tristan Thompson — and praised her skills as a mom.

"Congratulations major @khloekardashian," the Olympic gold medalist, 72, tweeted on Friday, August 5, alongside an article about the little one's arrival. "I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!"

That same day, Us Weekly confirmed that the Revenge Body alum, 38, and the NBA player, 31, welcomed her second child , a baby boy, via surrogate. “Both baby and mother are very happy and healthy,” an insider told Us . “Khloé is so thrilled to expand her family.”

Us previously reported in July that the Kardashians star and her ex were expecting baby No. 2 . "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the reality star said in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

A source later revealed to Us that the California native and the former Cleveland Cavaliers player were "not back together" amid the happy news, adding that they hadn't spoken to each other since December "outside of coparenting matters.”

The former Kocktails With Khloé host and the Canada native — who split for good in December 2021 — share daughter True, 4. Thompson, for his part, also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols .

Kardashian hasn't yet shared her little boy's name or posted any photos of the infant, but an insider told Us on Friday that she is “focused on her kids and is very happy right now.”

In June, Us confirmed that the Strong Looks Better Naked author was dating a private equity investor after being introduced to him by older sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party. Earlier this month, however, an insider told Us that the Good American founder and the businessman — whose identity has not been revealed — recently called it quits .

“Khloé and the private equity investor broke up,” the source explained. “They split a few weeks ago, things just fizzled out between them.”

Earlier this summer, Khloé shut down rumors that she was dating another NBA player following her split from Thompson. After the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi received an anonymous submission about the alleged romance, the Hulu personality responded to say the claim wasn't accurate.

"Definitely NOT True !!! I love you!" she commented via Instagram in June. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

E! News

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of ‘Painful But Worth It’ Tightening Treatment on Her Stomach After Unsightly, ‘Stress-Induced’ Psoriasis Eruption In May

Kim Kardashian, a psoriasis sufferer, has been opening up about her many skincare challenges. Most recently she’s showed off “laser skincare tightening” on her stomach. Kim recently confessed to a psoriasis outbreak that may have been linked to stress when she had to fit into a notorious Marilyn Monroe dress for May’s exclusive Met Gala.
EW.com

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office

When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks

Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
RETAIL
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Are So Grown Up in Adorable New Beach Photos

Watch: Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway. Kim Kardashian shared a series of snaps from her beach vacation with her children North West, 9; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, to Instagram on July 13, captioning the set "LIFE." The Kardashians star, 41, and her kids recently joined their fellow family members on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

