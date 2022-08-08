ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Basil Russo
Person
George Clooney
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Russo Brothers
Person
Patricia Russo
Person
Marco Benevento
Collider

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters

News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Film#Height##N A Wife Spouse
Collider

'John Wick 4' Director Chad Stahelski Reveals How 'Speed Racer' Shaped Him as a Filmmaker

Ask any movie buff about 2008’s Speed Racer, and you’re bound to hear the words “masterpiece,” “ahead of its time,” “live-action manga,” and much more praise directed at the blockbuster movie. Inspired by the 1960s Japanese anime, the movie was adapted by visionary sibling directors Lilly and Lana Wachowski and pushed the boundaries of filmmaking. Jonh Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was there to witness it all, and now he talks exclusively to Collider about his experience on set.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Here’s When the Biopic Hits Streaming

Have you been waiting for the Elvis movie to hit streaming services so you could watch the King’s biopic in the comfort of your own living room couch?. We’ve got some good news for you. Starting Tuesday, Elvis hits several digital platforms. But it’ll still cost you to watch it.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'I Am Groot': Where to Stream the Bite-Sized 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Spinoff Series

Since his first appearance in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, we've seen the lovable Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He is also set to appear in the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is slated for a May 2023 release date. If that seems too far away, don’t worry, you’ll get to see more of the adorable little tree creature in his own show called I Am Groot.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Jason Blum Takes Audiences Behind-the-Scenes on 'Five Nights at Freddy's' With New Image

Jason Blum is pulling back the curtain and showing how the sausage — er, animatronics are made. In a Twitter post today, the producer shared a photo of the gang at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop working tirelessly on figures that we’re presuming to be models for his upcoming take on the video game-turned-film, Five Nights at Freddy’s. Sitting behind a table, flashing a bright smile is one of the shop’s designers. Paying close attention to the incredibly fine details, he shapes and cuts the tiny pieces that are beginning to take form as displayed by the figurine to his left.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Marvel Recruiting Giancarlo Esposito To Join The MCU As Professor X?

As Marvel prepares to get Phase 5 of their MCU franchises underway while laying out plans for Phase 6, it looks like they’re recruiting a familiar face to their ever expanding family as Giancarlo Esposito says he’s in talks to join the Marvel family on the big screen. According to ComicBook.com, the Breaking Bad villain […]
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel accused of ‘forgetting’ to tell Avengers VFX artists release date was brought forward a month

Marvel is being accused of negligence by VFX employees who worked on the Avengers films.The blockbuster studio, which recently spread its output to TV, is behind some of the biggest cinematic releases of the past 10 years.However, VFX artists have accused Marvel bosses of overworking them and, in one case, forgetting to tell them about an extremely close deadline.In a Gizmodo article, a VFX artist named David, who worked on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame said that his team only realised that the release date – and their deadline – for the films had been brought forward by...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy