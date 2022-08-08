ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing over 40 machineguns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 25

Jason
2d ago

Now if only the police and federal agents can stop all the real illegal sales in Roxbury, Jamaica Plain and Dorchester. That's only a pipe dream though. Why would they care to stop little kids from killing each other and innocent people.

Reply(1)
17
John Fairbairn
2d ago

it wasn't a machine gun..... they are calling a trigger a machine gun and it's not. stop believing these people.

Reply(8)
21
Pdub44
2d ago

Whole lot missing from this story. Intent, is his son a licensed dealer, was he selling them and why 1 count?

Reply
4
Related
MassLive.com

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announces grand jury investigation into MBTA police officer accused of pulling gun in traffic dispute

On Wednesday afternoon, Acting District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office announced a grand jury will investigate a case involving an altercation between a motorist and an off-duty Transit Police officer that happened in April 2021. The announcement comes days after a The Boston Globe published an investigation that raised many...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man who worked at Postal Service facing up to 5 years in prison for stealing mail

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to stealing money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Nov. 9, 2022. Murillo was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2022.
capecoddaily.com

Hyannis man arrested on gun and drug charges following investigation

SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that last Friday, as the result of a their investigation, Michael Gregoire, 35, of Hyannis was arrested on drug and firearms charges. During the course of the investigation it was learned that Gregoire was selling crack cocaine and pressed counterfeit pills and was in the possession of multiple firearms. The […] The post Hyannis man arrested on gun and drug charges following investigation appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#Machine Guns#Boston#Explosives
WUPE

Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized

I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
HOLYOKE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-Boston high school dean who shot student pleads guilty to federal gang-related charge

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston high school dean already in prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has pleaded guilty to a federal gang-related charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, who was known by students at The English High School as “Rev,” pleaded guilty in Boston federal court on Tuesday to a count of racketeering conspiracy more than two years after he was indicted alongside dozens of other Latin Kings members, leaders and associates.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
PEABODY, MA
mspnews.org

Car Stop on Revere Beach Leads to Seizure of Loaded Revolver, Ammo, Marijuana

Yesterday evening, Trooper Carlo Mastromattei, assigned to the Troop A Community Action Team, was on patrol on Revere beach when he saw a black BMW sedan traveling on the Boulevard with no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. He queried the vehicle based on the rear plate and additionally learned that the car’s registration had expired last month.
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
thisweekinworcester.com

Violent Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Auburn

AUBURN - A fugitive wanted for attempted murder and rape charges was arrested on Tuesday in Auburn after being located by an Auburn Police officer. Reginald F. Neville, 21, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., was stopped while driving a 2009 Blue Hyundai Tucson in the parking lot of Ira Ford car dealership on Rt. 20. around 3 PM. Neville surrendered peacefully.

Comments / 0

Community Policy