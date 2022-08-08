Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing over 40 machineguns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers

Read full article on original website
Jason
2d ago
Now if only the police and federal agents can stop all the real illegal sales in Roxbury, Jamaica Plain and Dorchester. That's only a pipe dream though. Why would they care to stop little kids from killing each other and innocent people.
Reply(1)
17
John Fairbairn
2d ago
it wasn't a machine gun..... they are calling a trigger a machine gun and it's not. stop believing these people.
Reply(8)
21
Pdub44
2d ago
Whole lot missing from this story. Intent, is his son a licensed dealer, was he selling them and why 1 count?
Reply
4
Related
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announces grand jury investigation into MBTA police officer accused of pulling gun in traffic dispute
On Wednesday afternoon, Acting District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office announced a grand jury will investigate a case involving an altercation between a motorist and an off-duty Transit Police officer that happened in April 2021. The announcement comes days after a The Boston Globe published an investigation that raised many...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who worked at Postal Service facing up to 5 years in prison for stealing mail
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to stealing money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Nov. 9, 2022. Murillo was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2022.
capecoddaily.com
Hyannis man arrested on gun and drug charges following investigation
SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that last Friday, as the result of a their investigation, Michael Gregoire, 35, of Hyannis was arrested on drug and firearms charges. During the course of the investigation it was learned that Gregoire was selling crack cocaine and pressed counterfeit pills and was in the possession of multiple firearms. The […] The post Hyannis man arrested on gun and drug charges following investigation appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WMUR.com
Space Force officer justified in deadly New Boston shooting, review board says
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — An Air Force review board said a security officer was justified inshooting and killing a man at the New Boston Space Force station in May. The board said Michael Foley, 33, of Massachusetts, approached the station's gate with a knife and gun while making threatening gestures toward a contracted police officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized
I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
Ex-Boston high school dean who shot student pleads guilty to federal gang-related charge
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston high school dean already in prison for shooting a student he recruited to deal drugs has pleaded guilty to a federal gang-related charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, who was known by students at The English High School as “Rev,” pleaded guilty in Boston federal court on Tuesday to a count of racketeering conspiracy more than two years after he was indicted alongside dozens of other Latin Kings members, leaders and associates.
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
homenewshere.com
Unlawful termination settlements net more than $1M for former Boston police officers
(The Center Square) – The two highest paid Boston police officers in 2021 received legal settlements of more than $1 million each, years after they were unlawfully terminated following a controversial drug testing program. Former officers Richard Beckers and Jacqueline M. McGowan were paid $1.26 million and $1.25 million,...
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help in IDing people related to June Charlestown shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are seeking the public’s help as they continue investigating a shooting that disrupted a high school graduation. The police department released multiple photos they said were related to the June 13 shooting, which interrupted Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony. No one was hurt...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Suspects try to shoplift from South Willow store, then threaten to beat up employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
whdh.com
Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton Police determine suspicious person at playground was teenager with pellet gun
TAUNTON — Chief Edward J. Walsh reports that Taunton Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at Hopewell Park and determined the individual to be a teenager with a pellet gun. On Wednesday just before noon, Taunton Police received a 911 call from a Taunton Parks and...
mspnews.org
Car Stop on Revere Beach Leads to Seizure of Loaded Revolver, Ammo, Marijuana
Yesterday evening, Trooper Carlo Mastromattei, assigned to the Troop A Community Action Team, was on patrol on Revere beach when he saw a black BMW sedan traveling on the Boulevard with no front license plate and an expired inspection sticker. He queried the vehicle based on the rear plate and additionally learned that the car’s registration had expired last month.
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man indicted for possessing half a kilogram of methamphetamine for distribution
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Boston on methamphetamine charges. Ravouth Chhoy, 33, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. “The...
NECN
Man Charged in Fatal Everett Shooting Is Son of MBTA Transit Police Chief, Sources Say
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month. Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Sources told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night that the alleged shooter is the son of MBTA...
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
Violent Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Auburn
AUBURN - A fugitive wanted for attempted murder and rape charges was arrested on Tuesday in Auburn after being located by an Auburn Police officer. Reginald F. Neville, 21, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., was stopped while driving a 2009 Blue Hyundai Tucson in the parking lot of Ira Ford car dealership on Rt. 20. around 3 PM. Neville surrendered peacefully.
ABC6.com
State police led on chase after person allegedly flashes gun at Bally’s Twin River Casino
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police were led on a brief chase Tuesday night after a person allegedly had a gun outside of Bally’s Twin River Casino. Lincoln police received a call around 11 p.m. for reports that the suspect had flashed a gun at another person at the casino.
Man with 6 speakers mounted on car arrested in Wilmington after police in 3 different towns receive noise complaint
A man arrested Monday in Wilmington had a half-dozen speakers mounted atop his car and was playing music so loudly in the pre-dawn hours, officials said, that police from three separate Massachusetts towns received noise complaints. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Wilmington Police responded to the area of Woburn Street and...
Comments / 25