Yardbarker
Report: Former Manchester United Player Makes Fun Of Cristiano Ronaldo Following Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
The former Manchester United player spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo following the embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford. For the start of the Premier League season the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench. Everybody had the expectation of seeing Ronaldo being lined up in...
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Roy Keane Has His Say On What Jack Grealish Needs To Improve On
Jack Grealish has began the season seemingly as Manchester City's first choice left winger after the sale of Raheem Sterling with the former Aston Villa man starting the Community Shield game as the Premier League opener against West Ham United.Divider(Variant 1)
‘I Don’t Really Understand Why He Complains So Much’ - Pundit Slams Klopp for Fixture Congestion Comments
Jurgen Klopp is one of the more vocal managers in the Premier League on the subject of fixture congestion and the effects it can have on the squad, former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has questioned why Jurgen Klopp complains so much.
Former Manchester United Striker Javier Hernandez - "If United Came For Me, I'd Say Yes"
According to reports, Javier Hernandez has hinted at Manchester United that he could return to Old Trafford this summer.
Brentford vs Manchester United: form guide
Manchester United’s first away game of the season sees the Red Devils travel down to London to take on Brentford. United’s trip to Brentford will mean that new signing Christian Eriksen returns to his former club, whom he played for last season. Here is a look at both...
Yardbarker
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Cristiano Ronaldo Benched in Manchester United’s Shocking Upset Loss to Brighton
The Manchester United managerial tenure of Erik ten Hag got off to a tough start with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in a shocking loss to Brighton. The post Cristiano Ronaldo Benched in Manchester United’s Shocking Upset Loss to Brighton appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
Cody Gakpo: Manchester United preparing move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger
Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian...
BBC
Alexis Sanchez: Marseille sign forward following Inter Milan exit
Marseille have signed Chile's record goalscorer Alexis Sanchez on a two-year contract. Sanchez, who left Serie A side Inter Milan by mutual agreement on Monday, completed his move to the French side following medical tests on Wednesday. The former Manchester United player had been linked with a switch to the...
Žalgiris vs Bodø / Glimt LIVE: UEFA Champions League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.Follow all the latest in the live blog below:
UEFA・
FOX Sports
Real Madrid looks to keep momentum at UEFA Super Cup
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid wants to start the new season the same way it ended the last one — winning a trophy. Madrid won the Champions League in its final match last season, and on Wednesday it begins the new season by taking on Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland.
UEFA・
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Montpellier - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Montpellier
Manchester City close to signing Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign the Spanish left-back Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Forget about Fergie! Ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez tells his old club they are imposing Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow over Erik ten Hag following his official return to Old Trafford as an advisor
Javier Hernandez says Manchester United must get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure – and let Erik ten Hag run the club his own way. The great Scot was in charge at Old Trafford for 26 years, with Mexican striker Hernandez instrumental in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2013.
