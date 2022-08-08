Cybersec Investments First and Only Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) on the Space Coast

Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Astra getting out of small rocket business after 2 failed missions
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Two strikes and Astra is out of the satellite launching game satellites on its small Rocket 3 design. Two failed missions this year from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station have the publicly-traded California startup ditching the Rocket 3 to focus on its larger Rocket 4.
spacecoastdaily.com
Launch Credit Union Reopens Kennedy Space Center Branch After Long-Awaited Remodel
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Launch Credit Union reopened its multi-function facility branch at Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 2 after a long-awaited remodel. The branch sits adjacent to NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building and serves employees at Kennedy Space Center. A Launch Credit Union...
spacecoastdaily.com
Patrick Space Force Base Unleashes .50-Caliber Aircraft Weapons From Contingency Locations
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – When the United States military personnel are trapped in enemy territory every minute counts as danger approaches. When the 920th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s weapons specialists were tasked to find a way to use the wing’s HH-60G Pave Hawk weapons systems as a way to defend a contingency location on the ground under enemy attack the team developed a first-of-its-kind use for the aircraft’s two GAU-18 .50-caliber machine guns.
Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Living...
mynews13.com
Florida Today: Melbourne motel abruptly tells tenants to move out, worrying officials
Melbourne landscaper Alfred Pellegrino moved into Riders on the Storm Inn in January, renting a room at the aging U.S. 1 weekly-rental motel while battling numbness in his hands — a threat to his livelihood. Like his fellow tenants, Pellegrino unexpectedly learned last week that the motel is shutting...
AdventHealth’s Holy Land site project has changed. Here’s what’s next.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. AdventHealth has adjusted its plans for the former Holy Land Experience site it bought last year in Orlando. The Altamonte Springs-based health system — which...
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: Top 10 Best Freshwater Fishing Spots Along Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast is known for its beautiful beaches and the world-famous Indian River Lagoon, but did you know it’s also home to some fantastic freshwater fishing lakes?. With world-class bass, crappie, and panfish opportunities at your doorstep it’s yet another reason why this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Liberty Caucus of Florida’s Bob White to Keynote Brevard Federated Republican Women Luncheon Sept. 7
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Federated Republican Women will host their lunch meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 that will feature Bob White, Chairman of the Liberty Caucus of Florida a grassroots organization dedicated to working with the Republican Party to advance our principles and individual rights. “His love...
spacecoastdaily.com
Ten Eastern Florida State College Employees Named STARS Award Winners for Outstanding Performance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Ten Eastern Florida State College employees were named STARS Award winners Monday for their exemplary performance during the past academic year. The letters in STARS stand for Superlative, Teamwork, Attitude, Responsibility and Service. STARS Award recipients were Brittany Harris, Millie Rogue, Debbie Kowalczyk, Kaylee Francisco,...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner Kristine Zonka, Chair, District 5. E.1. Adoption of a Resolution establishing user fees for FY 2022-2023 for the. Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District. F. BOARD REPORTS. F.1. Frank Abbate, County Manager. F.2. Christine Schverak,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Weather Conditions 70% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch at.Cape Canaveral This Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Tuesday, August 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is targeted for 7 p.m. ET. The 45th Weather Squadron says the latest weather report shows conditions will be 70-percent favorable for Tuesday’s rocket launch. The biggest concern is the Cumulus Cloud Rule on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
spacecoastdaily.com
National Hurricane Centers Monitors Tropical Wave Forming Off West Africa Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center announced on Sunday that they are monitoring a tropical wave that has formed off the west coast of Africa. At this time, the system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. However, environmental conditions are ripe this time of year for similar developments to steadily increase in strength and organization in the area.
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Melbourne to Host Two Sites for International Coastal Cleanup Event On Sept. 17
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The City of Melbourne will be hosting two clean-up sites as part of the International Coastal Cleanup 2022 event, on September 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ballard Park, 924 Thomas Barbour Drive. Volunteers will clean along the bank, on...
justia.com
Q: I am on a fix income I only make 861 a month and the ssa is trying to end my ssdi benefits need a free lawer pro bone
A: Contact your local Legal Services office that serves indigent persons. You appear to be writing from Vero Beach, in which case you could try Florida Rural Legal Services. Website: https://www.frls.org Tel. 888-582-3410. Justia Ask a Lawyer is a forum for consumers to get answers to basic legal questions. Any...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida districts plan to handle COVID-19 this school year
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida students and teachers gear up to go back to school, everyone is wondering how each district plans to handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With some districts modifying their COVID-19 protocols, it’s important to know what to expect at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
spacecoastdaily.com
Tropical Wave in Atlantic Could Become Tropical Depression in Next Few Days, Says NHC Report
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor a tropical wave near Cabo Verde Island off the west coast of Africa that includes a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system is moving to the west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph. The conditions in...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
Florida AG, Melbourne police bust statewide retail theft ring
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Melbourne Police Department have busted an organized retail theft ring that targeted stores across the Sunshine State. According to a news release, two men, Marshawn Gordon and John McClure III, wore masks and raided stores, stealing nearly $30,000 worth...
Comments / 0