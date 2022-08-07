Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City are set to complete the £11m signing of Spanish defender Sergio Gomez from Belgian side Anderlecht... but Pep Guardiola is still on the hunt for another left-back before the transfer window closes
Manchester City have completed the signing of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez for £11million, rising to £16m, with a 15 percent sell-on fee. But despite signing the Spanish defender City remain open to adding another left-back before the window closes. The departure of versatile midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal...
MLS commissioner Don Garber refuses to commit to Liga MX playing in 2023 All-Star Game as he assesses other options - but insists he is still focused on partnering with the Mexican league 'to build CONCACAF into a 'dominant' confederation
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber has decided not to commit to playing against Liga MX again in next years MLS All-Star Game. 'I'm not sure we need that for our All-Star Game [in 2023],' Garber said on Wednesday, raising questions about whether the Mexican league will be snubbed ahead of 2023.
MLS・
Yardbarker
‘You’re Not Going to Forget Sadio Mane Cause of What He Gave Us’ - John Barnes Believes Nunez Won't Make Fans Forget Mane
Liverpool's number 10 departed this summer for pastures new, after six years on Merseyside, Sadio Mane departed for Bundesliga outfit FC Bayern Munich for a reported £28.8million. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes fans can't ever forget the Senegalese international. Sadio's departure may have come as a shock to many...
Yardbarker
Chelsea could be ready to try swap transfer with Roma
Chelsea could reportedly join the race for the transfer of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo before the end of the summer. The Blues seem keen to try to move into pole position for Zaniolo by offering Christian Pulisic to Roma as part of the deal, according to Calcio Mercato Web. Zaniolo...
