Jameson Taillon pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six in New York’s 9-4 win in Seattle on Monday. Taillon earned his 11th victory of the season and improved to 11-2 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings across 22 starts. Taillon is 2-0 in his last five starts with a 3.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. Monday also marked Taillon’s third quality start in that span and his seventh of the season. The righty bounced back from getting knocked around for six runs by these same Mariners in The Bronx last week. Taillon will look for his 12th win in his next start on Sunday night in Boston.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO