Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez exchanges gear with Aaron Judge, promises to meet him in playoffs
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was caught having a little chat with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge before the two teams face off on Wednesday afternoon. The topic? The MLB postseason. "J-Rod" was seen exchanging a signed jersey for an autographed bat with Judge on the diamond at T-Mobile...
CBS Sports
Shohei Ohtani becomes first AL pitcher to accomplish feat in 50 years, passes Ichiro in home runs
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani notched a few historical feats on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics (box score). For one, Ohtani became the first American League pitcher to hit a home run and throw six scoreless innings in the same contest since Dave McNally did it with the Baltimore Orioles in 1972. McNally's game, coincidentally, also occurred on Aug. 9, or 50 years to the day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Yardbarker
Mariners squeak by Yanks in 13 innings
Pinch hitter Luis Torrens lined a walk-off single into right field with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting New York Yankees 1-0 Tuesday night. Seattle's Matt Brash (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the victory....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Donaldson leads Yankees against the Mariners after 4-hit game
New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 7...
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
CBS Sports
Luis Castillo dazzles in Seattle home debut as Mariners top Yankees in 1-0 marathon
Luis Castillo, the Seattle Mariners' new right-hander and prized trade deadline acquisition, dazzled in his home debut on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees in a potential playoff preview that remained scoreless through 12 1/2 innings. The Mariners would prevail by a 1-0 final (box score) in the bottom of the 13th. This marked the first game since 2019 that a game was scoreless through 12 frames.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Jameson Taillon fans six Mariners in victory Monday
Jameson Taillon pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six in New York’s 9-4 win in Seattle on Monday. Taillon earned his 11th victory of the season and improved to 11-2 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings across 22 starts. Taillon is 2-0 in his last five starts with a 3.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. Monday also marked Taillon’s third quality start in that span and his seventh of the season. The righty bounced back from getting knocked around for six runs by these same Mariners in The Bronx last week. Taillon will look for his 12th win in his next start on Sunday night in Boston.
fantasypros.com
Jason Heyward (knee) done for season, will be released next year
Heyward has one year remaining on his $184 million contract, but there's no need for the Cubs to continue to roster him, even if it means eating the remainder of his salary. Heyward had one season with Chicago with more than 11 home runs and although his defense was exemplary for much of his contract, he had barely hit above the Mendoza line for the past two seasons. A healthy Heyward will catch on somewhere but he's almost certainly not going to make a fantasy impact.
fantasypros.com
Adam Shaheen traded to Texans
The Miami Dolphins have traded TE Adam Shaheen and a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) In 55 NFL games with the Dolphins and Bears, the 27-year-old has tallied 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. Shaheen's route to playing time is questionable, with Pharoah Brown and Brevin Jordan ahead of him on the depth chart. However, he has the most experience of the three, so he would be worth a flier in deep TE-premium leagues.
fantasypros.com
Nico Collins 'turning heads' for the Texans
Collins has had a lot of chatter this offseason surrounding his expected success this upcoming season. If Collins can put it together in the Texans offense this year he could be a very solid number two option behind Brandin Cooks this year. Collins is probably worth a late-round flyer, with a boost in dynasty formats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP, on track for Week 1
Dobbins suffered a torn ACL during the preseason last year and has been working his way back from that injury since that time. He has been adamant that he will be ready for Week 1, and this latest move by the Ravens gives an indication he may have been right. Fantasy managers should feel a lot more confident about drafting Dobbins around his ADP with this latest development, and the third-year RB should have the lead role in one of the league's best rushing offenses.
fantasypros.com
Josh Jacobs is not actively being shopped for a trade
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels squashed any speculation that the team has been or is currently shopping running back Josh Jacobs according to RaidersNation.com's Vincent Bonsignore. (Vincent Bonsignore on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rumors have been popping up that Las Vegas was trying to move Jacobs via trade but, for now...
fantasypros.com
Tyrell Hatton earns T8 finish at 2022 Wyndham Championship
Tyrell Hatton carded rounds of 68-67-70-64 en route to a final score of 11-under-par and a T8 finish at the 202 Wyndham Championship. Hatton started a bit slow but he found his rhythm by Sunday at Sedgefield, going six-under-par to climb outside the T25 into a T8 finish. The 30-year-old Englishman earned his third T10 finish of the season and is now ranked 51st in the FedExCup heading into the first playoff event at TPC Southwind.
GOLF・
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston (foot) avoids significant injury, status is day to day
Jameis Winston sprained his right foot and is labeled as "day to day." Head coach Dennis Allen does not feel like the injury is anything serious. Winston is expected to miss the preseason opener. (Mike Triplett on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Winston seemingly has avoided any serious down time and should...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Jakeem Grant feared to have torn Achilles
According to Ian Rapoport, Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant, who suffered an injury during practice, is feared to have torn his Achilles. He will have tests to confirm, but the All-Pro returner may be out for the season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Grant earned his second consecutive All-Pro...
Yankees snap losing streak, Aaron Judge hits home run in victory over Mariners
On a night when the Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it wasn't all good news for New York. Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners, 9-4, on Monday.
fantasypros.com
Bryse Wilson fans five en route to win Sunday in Baltimore
Bryse Wilson allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings during Sunday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Wilson (2-6) put together a stellar outing Sunday, needing only 69 pitches to get through five and earn his second win of the season. The 24-year-old got ahead of 13 of the 18 batters faces, allowing four Orioles to reach throughout the game with a third inning solo home run the sole flaw on the day. After a tough stretch in the beginning of the year, Wilson has gone six straight outings of letting up three earned or less. He will look to continue that streak in San Francisco later this week.
fantasypros.com
10 Breakout Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)
Breakouts. Correctly predicting and projecting them before the start of the season can be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and getting a tattoo for coming in last place. They come in different shapes and sizes every year, but there are often signs that they’re coming. Sometimes it’s a rookie in a good landing spot. Other times it’s a veteran who has the potential to see a larger role or is one injury away from becoming a high-volume starter.
Comments / 0