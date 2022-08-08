ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grown Ass Man Uses Fake $100 Bill to Scam 11-Year-Old Selling Lemonade

An adult scammed an 11-year-old child out of $85 when he allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill and demanded exact change for his lemonade, police said Thursday in a Facebook post. The boy, Jeremy, was selling lemonade in Everett, Washington over the summer as a way to make a little extra dough. Police said he used his allowance money to give the man, who hasn’t yet been caught, his $85 change but when Jeremy took the bill to a gas station, he was told it was fake. Luckily, a kind neighbor set up a GoFundMe for Jeremy raising more than $2,200 in less than a day. “He is a hard working boy between his lemonade stand, which is so much more than just lemonade (If your [sic] ever craving cotton candy you know who to see), mowing neighbors yards and shoveling snow in the winter. He has dreams of owning his own vending machine business in the future,” the GoFundMe reads. Cops are appealing for help to locate the suspect, who was apparently having such a bad day he felt the need to scam a child.
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
Gillian Sisley

Military Dad Enraged by 'Unpatriotic' Son for Missing Him

Is protecting your country worth missing your children growing up?. The decision to serve your country, and go out on the front lines to protect your nation and the citizens of your homeland, is no small matter. These individuals are brave and courageous in their choice.
Abby Joseph

Woman Catches Roommate Stealing Her Food by Making Her Sick

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Many people believe that living with roommates is the best way to save money on housing. However, there are also some significant drawbacks to this arrangement.
Parents Magazine

My Dad Was a Model for Change—His Version of Black Fatherhood Inspires Me To Fight for Social Justice

As the CEO of REFORM Alliance, a national organization dedicated to probation and parole reform, I work every day to fix a failed criminal justice system that has deteriorated public safety. Yet my most important mission is as a dad. Because cultivating the next generation can be the most durable and effective change. I do not believe there is such a thing as a broken man, but there are broken systems, and I believe that our children are most poised to fix these systems.
Daily Mail

Worried mother asks if her son will he be 'discriminated' against if he goes to to private school - as some agree he will be 'too privileged' for internships and advise her to move him to the local 6th form for exams

A mother has sparked a debate after asking if her son should go through private secondary education or if it will lead to him being 'discriminated' against in the jobs market. The anonymous woman, from London, took to parenting forum NappyValleyNet to garner opinions on her dilemma revealing she is worried she might 'make things tougher on him in the long run'.
OK! Magazine

Meet Jimmy Bennett, Homeless To Self-Made Millionaire

Life isn’t about what cards you are dealt but rather how you play your hand, and nothing could be truer when describing the story of once homeless turned millionaire Jimmy Bennett. Hailing from the United Kingdom, Bennett was written off by the education system, his peers, and even his family. He had a limited belief in himself and thus relied on an alternative path which led to him hitting rock bottom and waking up in an emergency room after taking an overdose. A wise person once said, “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability...
