ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons
Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane. A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates. The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Greta Garbo’s 1930s Mansion in Beverly Hills Just Listed for $12 Million
Click here to read the full article. Just a month after Greta Garbo’s New York City apartment listed for $7.25 million, another one of the actresses’ former homes has come onto the market. Located in the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood, a hillside mansion where the Hollywood star once resided is now available for $12 million. The adobe-style home was custom built for Garbo in 1937 and completely transformed roughly 70 years later by current owner and interior designer Nicole Sassaman, reported the Los Angeles Times. Listed by Compass, the trophy property spans 4,675 square feet and offers six bedrooms and six bathrooms, in...
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco House for $31 Million
The sale is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.
Shonda Rhimes Lists Hancock Park English Country-Style Mansion for $6.5 Million
Writer and television producer extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes is saying goodbye to another one of her Hancock Park homes. Back in January of this year, Shonda broke a neighborhood record when her luxurious 1923 Italianate villa designed by Elmer Grey (and shared with Architectural Digest after renovations) sold for a whopping $21 million dollars, the Los Angeles neighborhood’s priciest sale to date. This week, her cozy brick-clad English Manor home located in the same tony neighborhood is up for grabs at a comparatively cool $6.5 million.
This New Snapchat Feature for Parents is a Safety Game Changer
There’s a laundry list of worries parents have about their teens and, for many of us, internet safety is a pretty high bullet point. Who are your kids talking to? What sort of people on the internet might be trying to communicate with them? How can you make sure they’re browsing safely without disturbing their privacy?
Here Comes the Sun: Actress Sandy Duncan and the modern library
Mo Rocca sits down with actress, singer and dancer Sandy Duncan to discuss her career and how she recovered after losing eyesight in her left eye. Also, how modern libraries are becoming social hubs full of activities and technology. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
Atlas Obscura
Sally Lunn's
Sally Lunn’s Historic Eating House & Museum is situated in the town of Bath, England, in one of its oldest homes. As soon as you duck inside, its age becomes apparent. Vibrant wallpaper covers oddly-angled walls and some doorways require stooping. This vintage place is famed for its namesake pastry: the Sally Lunn Bunn.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Belle de Jour Free Online
Cast: Catherine Deneuve Jean Sorel Michel Piccoli Geneviève Page Pierre Clémenti. Beautiful young housewife Séverine Serizy cannot reconcile her masochistic fantasies with her everyday life alongside dutiful husband Pierre. When her lovestruck friend Henri mentions a secretive high-class brothel run by Madame Anais, Séverine begins to work there during the day under the name Belle de Jour. But when one of her clients grows possessive, she must try to go back to her normal life.
David Sedaris on the wonders of Alaska
Returning from "America's Last Frontier," the humorist says he gained an appreciation for a state where people give you things (and not just COVID).
