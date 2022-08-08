Click here to read the full article. Just a month after Greta Garbo’s New York City apartment listed for $7.25 million, another one of the actresses’ former homes has come onto the market. Located in the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood, a hillside mansion where the Hollywood star once resided is now available for $12 million. The adobe-style home was custom built for Garbo in 1937 and completely transformed roughly 70 years later by current owner and interior designer Nicole Sassaman, reported the Los Angeles Times. Listed by Compass, the trophy property spans 4,675 square feet and offers six bedrooms and six bathrooms, in...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO