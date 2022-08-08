Read full article on original website
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Report: Former Manchester United Player Makes Fun Of Cristiano Ronaldo Following Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
The former Manchester United player spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo following the embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford. For the start of the Premier League season the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench. Everybody had the expectation of seeing Ronaldo being lined up in...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial told they ‘could not handle the pressure’ at Manchester United
Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been blasted and told they could not handle the pressure of playing for Manchester United. Whilst Pogba is no longer a player for United, Martial is not someone Erik ten Hag can rely on if they are to challenge for the top honours, according to former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness.
Manchester City could be set for another Amazon-style documentary with camera crews already trailing their stars... and a two-man crew has already followed Pep Guardiola for their opening day win at West Ham
Manchester City stars are being trailed by a small camera crew, raising the possibility of another Amazon-style documentary charting their title defence. City were the first Premier League club to invite Amazon into their dressing room for the All or Nothing series during the 2017-18 campaign. Tottenham and Arsenal have...
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea
BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
Cody Gakpo: Manchester United preparing move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger
Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian...
Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 meeting with Montpellier
Žalgiris vs Bodø / Glimt LIVE: UEFA Champions League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.Follow all the latest in the live blog below:
Real Madrid looks to keep momentum at UEFA Super Cup
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid wants to start the new season the same way it ended the last one — winning a trophy. Madrid won the Champions League in its final match last season, and on Wednesday it begins the new season by taking on Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland.
Confirmed Match Officials: Brentford vs Manchester United (Premier League)
Following their opening weekend defeat to Brighton, Manchester United will look to get their first win of the Premier League season against Brentford on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's men faced a 2-1 defeat last time out against the south coast opposition. The Dutch manager will be looking to improve the result and performance in London this time around.
Manchester United transfer update: Deal for midfielder close as another collapses
Updates have been provided on Manchester United’s summer pursuit of two new central midfielders. Man United fans have been screaming out for midfield reinforcements for some time now. Even at this stage of the transfer window, no one of the desired profile has been recruited. Erik ten Hag has...
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Report: Mbappe Gets a Pivotal Injury Update Ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 Fixture vs. Montpellier
After not featuring in Paris Saint-Germain’s opening two official matches of the new season, Kylian Mbappe could soon make his return to action. As noted by L’Equipe, Mbappe took part in PSG’s scheduled training session on Tuesday. As it stands, Mbappe “should start” his campaign in PSG’s upcoming Ligue 1 home fixture against Montpellier.
Two-time Premier League winner offers his services to former club Manchester United
Javier Hernandez has offered to return to Manchester United and play for free, should the club call upon him this summer. Man United are enduring a difficult window, with Erik ten Hag desperately clinging onto Cristiano Ronaldo while attempting to coerce Frenkie de Jong into moving to Old Trafford. Considering...
Liverpool's 2022/23 Champions League Campaign: All You Need To Know
After getting to the UEFA Champions League Final last campaign, Liverpool will be looking to go all the way this year.
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Liverpool sign talented youngster who has just left Premier League rival
Liverpool have signed young defender Oludare Olufunwa following the ending of his contract at Southampton. The youngster spent 11 years in the Saint’s academy, but it’s unclear whether the defender rejected a new contract on the South coast or if he was released. Liverpool took advantage of the...
