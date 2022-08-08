Read full article on original website
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
Daredevil, Wong And More Marvel Characters Keep Appearing On Disney+ And She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Strong Opinions On Their Parts
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany discusses the roles that Daredevil, Wong and more play on the Disney+ show.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
Kevin Smith’s ‘Strange Adventures’ Series Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith’s strange adventure with HBO Max has come to an end. The filmmaker’s “Strange Adventures” DC comic book anthology series has been axed by Warner Bros. Discovery and will not be moving forward at HBO Max, whose representatives confirmed the news to IndieWire. Smith was set to co-write and direct an episode of “Strange Adventures” as part of the anthology series around lesser-known DC characters. Smith recently shared on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO Max scrapped the series, executive-produced by Greg Berlanti. The “Clerks” director explained that he was writing an episode of...
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Upcoming Marvel TV Shows Coming To Disney Plus
Still wanting more exclusive Marvel TV shows on Disney+?
Which Upcoming Marvel Movie or TV Show Do You Most Want to See? Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Recently, in honor of Marvel Studios revealing a glimpse of the future of the MCU through 2025, we asked you to help us decide which upcoming movie or TV show you were most excited for. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty vs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Blade vs. Daredevil: Born Again, a winner has been chosen.
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in August 2022
As the end of summer approaches, so does a slew of new movies and TV coming to Netflix this month. This month, Netflix is serving up a documentary on the chaos of the ’99 Woodstock revival, Netflix’s take on “13: The Musical” and a juicy series expanding “Selling Sunset” into Orange County, California. Favorite returning Netflix series include “Never Have I Ever: Season 3,” “Queer Eye: Brazil” and the third season of “Locke and Key.”
Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
Maneater - Official Trailer
What better place to drown your sorrows than an idyllic island paradise? That was the idea when Jesse’s friends convinced her to not let a broken engagement stand in the way of enjoying her prepaid honeymoon. Their sorrows weren’t the only thing going to drown on their trip, especially with a man-eating shark swimming just below the surface.
The Menu - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for upcoming movie The Menu, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith LIght, and John Leguizamo. A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
The Sandman: What to Read After Watching the Netflix Series
At long last, DC’s seminal fantasy series The Sandman has received a live-action adaptation, and it’s a very good one. There’s just one problem - Season 1 only covers a small portion of the comic book series, and Netflix has yet to reveal whether The Sandman is getting a second season.
Wendy Williams Vows To ‘Be Back’ In Rare Video As She Promotes Podcast In 1st Teaser
Wendy Williams is preparing to launch her podcast. The former talk show host, 58, shared the teaser clip to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 9. In the short video, Wendy announced that she’d be making her return to the spotlight soon, as an R&B song played, and the logo for her new show The Wendy Experience was displayed. “TRUST ME I will be BACK!” she wrote in the caption.
Delicious In Dungeon: Popular Monster-Eating Manga Finally Getting Anime Adaptation
An anime adaptation of popular manga Dungeon Meshi / Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoku Kui has been announced, with an official website and Twitter account. The new series will adapt the story of the Manga, where an RPG-style party of dungeon-crawling adventurers try to make their latest trip as cheap and efficient as possible, forgoing supplies and doing their best to make the monsters they fight into edible treats. The series also offers in-depth recipes for each of the opponents the characters encounter.
Green Lantern Series Still Happening Despite Recent Warner Bros. Discovery Cancellations
Despite all the recent controversies surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery, it seems like the Green Lantern HBO Max series is somehow still happening. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is currently in the midst of cancelling multiple DC projects for tax writeoffs. This includes the solo Batgirl flick, which was cancelled last week despite being completely shot.
