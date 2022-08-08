Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare II Will Have New Grand Prix Map to Play During Beta
The Modern Warfare II beta will have a new Grand Prix map. The 6v6 map is located in an urban race circuit and can be tested during the entirety of the beta. It seems the map is designed and based on the Singapore Grand Prix based on the Marina Bay lettering.
How to drop an item in Fortnite: PC, PS4, and Xbox One
Fortnite has an astounding amount of items available for players to use. It can be difficult to keep track of the sheer amount of weapons and healing items that you can find littered throughout the island, and even more difficult to decide exactly what you want to pick up. That,...
Call of Duty Showcase Will Include Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and More in September
Activision Blizzard has announced Call of Duty: Next, a livestream event that will include information on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile. The showcase will air on September 15, and a public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Announced on the Call of...
Gamescom 2022: How to Watch, Schedule, and What to Expect
Gamescom 2022 is nearly upon us and promises to, once again, be one of the biggest weeks in gaming. The show will be in-person for the first time since 2019, with 500+ companies attending the event. Like last year, Gamescom will be filled with reveals, demos, news, interviews, and so much more. It's a lot to take in, so IGN will be there to bring you all the latest and greatest moments as they happen.
Everything We Learned About Splatoon 3 From the Nintendo Direct
The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct just concluded, and boy was that show dense. We received almost 30 minutes of detail on what the third entry in the squid-kid shooter would entail, and it came in such a veritable ink torando that it's understandable if you missed some details. To help...
Just got a PS5? Here's where to buy the best PS5 games for their cheapest ever prices
Now that some of you out there may have just secured a console in the latest PS5 restock at Amazon you're going to want some games to play. Handily, there's a big summer sale that's just got underway at Amazon and GameStop that features a vast selection of the best PS5 games at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
The best FIFA 23 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC
EA Sports is looking to improve the latest iteration of its popular football franchise in every way possible when FIFA 23 releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia on September 30, 2022. For the first time ever, FIFA 23 will feature women's World...
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
Apex Legends Season 14 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Apex Legends is an engaging and fast-paced battle royale that is brought to life by a multitude of playable legends, each bringing something unique to your team's composition. A myriad of defensive, offensive, support, and recon characters ensure that players have plenty of freedom to choose what type of role they'd be best at, but there will always be a few legends that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that fall short of greatness. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
Call of Duty: Next Planned for September 15
A new franchise showcase, Call of Duty: Next, has been announced for Sept. 15. Billed as showcasing the "immediate future of Call of Duty," Activision announced Call of Duty: Next during the CDL Champs 2022. According to an official blog post, the showcase will be presented by Infinity Ward and will feature "robust information drops detailing innovations, live gameplay, and a whole lot more."
New Xbox Game Pass Game Has a 93 on Metacritic
In just six days, Xbox Game Pass is adding one of its highest-rated games to date. With the recent and successful launch of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Premium -- which evolve the PS Plus formula into a hybrid of Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online -- there's more pressure on Microsoft to bolster Xbox Game Pass with less filler and more high-quality games. To this end, next week it's set to add a game that boasts a 93 on Metacritic and that is widely considered among the best games of the previous console generation.
Xbox Announces Gamescom Plans, Including a 6-Hour Livestream
Xbox is back at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this year, and it's released an official line up and schedule. Plans include a six-hour livestream and insight into a number of previously announced games. The Xbox Booth @ gamescom Live Stream is a six-hour event that will take place on Thursday,...
‘Apex Legends’ anti-cheat bug is reportedly banning players
Apex Legends players are reporting a bug surrounding the game’s anti-cheat software that is making them get banned. As reported by Dexerto, players of the free-to-play battle royale are taking to Reddit and claiming that the game’s anti-cheat feature isn’t working as it’s intended. It seems...
Pokemon Go Wurmple Evolution Guide
Wondering how to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon Go? Wurmple evolutions are slightly more complicated than most - there are two options for Wurmple to evolve into; Silcoon and Cascoon. Furthermore, Silcoon evolves into Beautifly, whereas Cascoon evolves into Dustox. Wurmple features in the limited time Bug Out! event in Pokemon...
I Recreated My Dad’s Real-Life Company in Construction Simulator 2022
Before I wrote about video games from the comfort of a computer screen, I worked for my father at his real-life construction company, so playing the upcoming Construction Simulator 2022 was something of a surreal experience. Just when I thought I’d left the yellow hard hat and demanding physical labor in the tractor’s rearview, it all came flooding back to me in this beautifully detailed and incredibly fun simulation game that had me giddy with nostalgia before I was done with the tutorial. It’s not too often that one gets the opportunity to walk the path not taken, but strapping that toolbelt back on as I drove painstakingly detailed roller machines and excavators, completed repair jobs, and pushed around dirt felt like peering through a window into what could have been, and that’s just about the highest compliment I could give a game that prides itself on a realistic depiction of the trade.
Apex Legends shatters its own player peak on Steam during record-setting season 14 launch
Apex Legends’ season 14 launch wasn’t exactly perfect, with Origin players initially struggling to download the season update, some momentary server stutters, and at least one new bug that switched character abilities between teammates. There were also some split opinions on the game’s newest character, Vantage, as well as changes to ranked and Kings Canyon.
UK Daily Deals: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Orders Down to £59.95
Beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been announced. You can get access to the open beta from 18-20 September. However, if you just can't wait then, we've got an amazing deal that'll grant you special early access to the beta. Pre-orders for Modern Warfare 2 are down to £59.95 over on Amazon, and those of you that cop this deal will be granted early access to the beta.
Apex Legends:Hunted Bug Fixes
The newest season of Apex Legends has finally arrived. Season 14 also titled Apex Legends: Hunted brings not only a new legend but also addresses many bugs and issues back in season 13. Here are all the Apex Legends: Hunted Bug Fixes. Character Bug Fixes. Newcastle. Where Newcastle could get...
