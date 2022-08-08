ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
BBC

Wales to face Lebanon in Rugby League World Cup warm-up

Wales will play Lebanon on 8 October in a final warm-up before this autumn's Rugby League World Cup. The match at Swinton Lions' Heywood Road home will take place just over a week before John Kear's men open their Group D campaign against Cook Islands at Leigh Sports Village on 19 October.
WORLD
The Guardian

After 75 years, the hidden memories of India’s partition are rising up through Britain’s generations

Two sisters handed me a piece of paper that was faded and yellow. On it were typewritten words from their father. He had died in the 1990s and his final request had been for his ashes to be divided up and scattered in three different places: the Punjabi village in modern-day Pakistan where he’d been born, the River Ganges at Haridwar in India, and by the Severn Bridge in England. These three places made up his life, from displacement to India from Pakistan during partition, and then his migration to Britain. He felt he belonged in each one of them, wanting some part of him to remain, in death as in life.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Indians#Malaysian
The Independent

Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark

Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.Fry is flying high! 🔝 It was an evening of Dressage delight as the best of the best did battle as the Danish daylight went down. 👏Brit Charlotte Fry & Glamourdale brought their A game, dancing & prancing to FEI Dressage World Championship Grand Prix Special GOLD! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/r91N4CPNPd— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 8, 2022Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne...
WORLD
The Independent

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in pictures

Australia finished top of the Commonwealth Games medal table, with host nation England not far behind.As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at the Games in pictures. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podiumHow the home nations compared to their previous best Commonwealth Games displayFred Sirieix celebrates another gold for his daughter – Monday’s sporting social
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
dotesports.com

Former CoD world champion Parasite open to coaching, analyst position in Call of Duty League

Former Call of Duty pro Parasite reiterated his desire to become a coach or analyst for a Call of Duty League team. The 28-year-old retired from CoD as a player in January 2022 after playing for numerous organizations throughout his 13-year career, including Team Envy, FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming, Complexity, and Evil Geniuses. He is most known, however, for winning the first CoD Champs tournament in 2013 alongside Karma, KiLLa, and MiRx under the Fariko Impact banner.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Wurmple Evolution Guide

Wondering how to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon Go? Wurmple evolutions are slightly more complicated than most - there are two options for Wurmple to evolve into; Silcoon and Cascoon. Furthermore, Silcoon evolves into Beautifly, whereas Cascoon evolves into Dustox. Wurmple features in the limited time Bug Out! event in Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Africa Super League to change face of football on continent, says Patrice Motsepe

The creation of the Africa Super League will transform football on the continent forever, according to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe. Plans are for the 24-team club tournament to begin in the 2023-24 campaign, with an overall prize fund of $100m (£81.9m) and the winner earning $11.6m.
FIFA
The Game Haus

BOOM Esports Wins APAC LCQ, locks Champions Istanbul Slot

The VALORANT Champions Tour enters its last stage with the Last Chance Qualifiers leading up to Champions 2022 Istanbul. Sixteen teams will represent their regions for a chance to be crowned 2022 VCT Champion. APAC will send three teams to Champions Istanbul, with Paper Rex and XERXIA locking the first two spots to Circuit Points. The APAC LCQ ran from August 1 to August 7, with the winner earning the third and final APAC slot at Istanbul. BOOM Esports of Indonesia take first place with a 3-1 Grand Finals against fellow Indonesian team ONIC G.
VIDEO GAMES
SkySports

Rudi Koertzen: Former international umpire from South Africa dies aged 73

The respected official, who took charge of more than 100 Test matches between 1992 and 2010, was involved in a road traffic collision in South Africa, according to local reports. South Africa wore black armbands on the opening day of their tour match against England Lions at Canterbury. The MCC...
WORLD
BBC

Raksha Bandhan to Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Struggling' Bollywood's online hate problem

Two of India's biggest Bollywood stars have been facing social media calls to boycott their upcoming movies - but do such campaigns actually have any effect?. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively, have been trending this week on social media amid demands by a section of users to boycott the films, the actors and even Bollywood itself. Both movies are set to release in theatres on 11 August.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Bangladesh wins final ODI in Zimbabwe by 105 runs

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A batting-friendly pitch still proved too much trouble for Zimbabwe as Bangladesh got a 105-run consolation win in their third and final one-day international on Wednesday. Zimbabwe had already clinched the series by winning the first two games but was bowled out for 151 at...
WORLD
960 The Ref

FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier

GENEVA — (AP) — Host nation Qatar is set to play in the opening game of its own World Cup tournament after all — and on a stand-alone day being added to the schedule barely 100 days before kickoff. Soccer's marquee tournament is now set start one...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy