Read full article on original website
Related
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
‘There’s no bite, it’s so smooth’ Moonshine locally made in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — After a trip to Asheville, two local business owners are now bringing locally distilled and legal moonshine to the New Bern area. Marisol Schultz and Daniel Hand, owners of The Garage and other local businesses, saw some brewing equipment up for auction in Raleigh. “We saw it and I was […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Catching citation flounder with Capt. Lee Winkleman (part 1)
As I was perusing social media on Sunday, one fishing post stood out, a 29-inch 10.5-pound flounder post by Capt. Lee Winkleman of Top Gun Fishing. I had several thoughts, first our truncated flounder season is right around the corner, the month of September in fact, the fact that floundering is somewhat of a specialty craft, especially targeting BIG flounder, and exactly one year ago, I interviewed Capt. Lee on the radio specifically on targeting big flounder.
newbernnow.com
Walk Part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in New Bern
Does North Carolina’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST) look too daunting to hike?. Carolina Nature Coalition is offering you a chance to walk a portion of the trail, right here, in New Bern. Jim Grode, Trail Resource Manager for Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, and Michael Schachter, President of CNC, will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
‘It is beautiful’: Free shoes and haircuts part of Carteret Co. back to school event
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The fall semester is rapidly approaching for most schools and communities across Eastern Carolina are coming together to continue their efforts in rounding up school supplies. Carteret County Public Schools hosted its annual Stuff the Bus school supplies donation drive Wednesday in Morehead City. Community...
mynews13.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
thewashingtondailynews.com
New board game comes to Beaufort County
Jack Kountouris is the son of a Washington Park native and has developed a new board game, called “Invasion: The Conquest of Kings.”. Invasion is a military strategy game whereby three to four players manage their resources and wage war against other players with the goal to have the most powerful kingdom by conquering two kings and obtaining two crowns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
WITN
Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
carolinacoastonline.com
Commissioner responds to airport resignations
BEAUFORT - After the resignation letter that was signed by five of the county’s seven Michael J. Smith Field Airport Authority board members Friday, Aug. 5, Ed Wheatly, chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners, said that it was a dollars and cents issue that resulted in the authorities change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Find Fall Fun in Little Washington
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. A new music festival is happening in Washington on September 24th. In memory of Washington’s late mayor, Mac ‘Bear’ Hodges, a full-day concert event is being held at Festival Park. Hodges was the beloved mayor of Washington, until his untimely passing in 2020 due to Covid complications.
Pender Co. forest fire grows to more than 1,500 acres
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Tuesday has grown to more than 1,500 acres. Onslow County Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that officials were working on a plan to contain the fire, according to a press release. No homes are currently threatened by the fire, […]
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before. The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
Highest, lowest paying health care jobs in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the […]
Robersonville group helps homeless in special way
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
Charlotte Stories
Mecklenburg County Home Values Among Fastest Rising in North Carolina
The analysis measures the change in home values in each county throughout a five-year period. According to the study, Mecklenburg County home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window. For a look at the places in North Carolina where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:
Comments / 0