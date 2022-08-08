ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Catching citation flounder with Capt. Lee Winkleman (part 1)

As I was perusing social media on Sunday, one fishing post stood out, a 29-inch 10.5-pound flounder post by Capt. Lee Winkleman of Top Gun Fishing. I had several thoughts, first our truncated flounder season is right around the corner, the month of September in fact, the fact that floundering is somewhat of a specialty craft, especially targeting BIG flounder, and exactly one year ago, I interviewed Capt. Lee on the radio specifically on targeting big flounder.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
newbernnow.com

Walk Part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in New Bern

Does North Carolina’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST) look too daunting to hike?. Carolina Nature Coalition is offering you a chance to walk a portion of the trail, right here, in New Bern. Jim Grode, Trail Resource Manager for Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, and Michael Schachter, President of CNC, will...
NEW BERN, NC
New Bern, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
New Bern, NC
Hamilton, NC
mynews13.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

New board game comes to Beaufort County

Jack Kountouris is the son of a Washington Park native and has developed a new board game, called “Invasion: The Conquest of Kings.”. Invasion is a military strategy game whereby three to four players manage their resources and wage war against other players with the goal to have the most powerful kingdom by conquering two kings and obtaining two crowns.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9

Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WITN

Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Commissioner responds to airport resignations

BEAUFORT - After the resignation letter that was signed by five of the county’s seven Michael J. Smith Field Airport Authority board members Friday, Aug. 5, Ed Wheatly, chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners, said that it was a dollars and cents issue that resulted in the authorities change.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Find Fall Fun in Little Washington

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. A new music festival is happening in Washington on September 24th. In memory of Washington’s late mayor, Mac ‘Bear’ Hodges, a full-day concert event is being held at Festival Park. Hodges was the beloved mayor of Washington, until his untimely passing in 2020 due to Covid complications.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Pender Co. forest fire grows to more than 1,500 acres

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Tuesday has grown to more than 1,500 acres. Onslow County Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that officials were working on a plan to contain the fire, according to a press release. No homes are currently threatened by the fire, […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before.  The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Highest, lowest paying health care jobs in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Robersonville group helps homeless in special way

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
ROBERSONVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Mecklenburg County Home Values Among Fastest Rising in North Carolina

The analysis measures the change in home values in each county throughout a five-year period. According to the study, Mecklenburg County home values were among those that increased the most in the five year window. For a look at the places in North Carolina where home values have risen the most, check out the table below:
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

