getthecoast.com
Freedom Beacon Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in Fort Walton Beach
During last night’s Fort Walton Beach City Council meeting, the major development order for phase 3 of the Freedom Beacon Tech Park in Fort Walton Beach was unanimously approved by council. Freedom Beacon Tech Park is a 50-acre mixed-use development, master-planned by The Jay Odom Group under a long-term...
austinnews.net
The Abbott Martin Group Brings Buyer for 25 Million Dollar Emerald Coast Property
This record-breaking Gulf front purchase - now a developer's dream. MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Abbott Martin Group announced the record-breaking sale of this nearly 11-acre property coined the 'Crown Jewel' of the Emerald Coast. The group brought in the buyer to purchase this legacy...
surf-forecast.com
Panama City Beach Water Temperature and Wetsuit Guide
Very warm air temperatures and very warm water(30 °C) too at Panama City Beach, warm enough for wearing board shorts and a rash vest in the surf. Cloudy, but feeling very pleasant in and out of the water. (click thumbnails to expand) Below is a graph of Historical Sea...
Panama City revamping St. Andrews marina
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are moving forward with plans to revamp the St. Andrews marina. On Tuesday commissioners approved nearly $1 million to build wet slips and a boardwalk adjacent to the marina, which will go around Uncle Ernie’s. They’ll also be creating a green space on the “L Dock”. City […]
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
getthecoast.com
Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB
It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
WJHG-TV
Future of the Marina Boat Ramp; will it stay or will it go?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City is a constantly changing area due to the many revitalization projects. Some even sparking controversy along the way. “There’s always a lot of controversy when it comes to public water access, so there are a lot of people that are really wanting to make sure that we continue to have that access,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.
getthecoast.com
Bed-Tax Projects: Destin wants more public beaches, FWB invests in sports/parks, Niceville looking at aquatic center
As part of the expanded Tourist Development District in Okaloosa County, local municipalities each receive a proportionate share of 12.5% of the bed taxes that are collected. Initial expenditure plans were reviewed by county staff and legal for compliance with the Interlocal Agreement, Tourist Development Plan, and Florida Statute. Okaloosa...
Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Panama City
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Panama City, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach City Council approves 8-foot fences throughout the city
Back in May, the Fort Walton Beach City Council voted to amend the Land Development Code to allow for 8-foot fences on residential properties abutting school properties. The current allowable fence height in the city is 6-feet. The current allowable fence height in the county is 8-feet. In the Fall...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Crestview
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mypanhandle.com
Tracking tropical wave & more storms in local forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances remain high as we have plenty of moisture available this week. Most of the activity will come from mid-morning to afternoon pop-up showers and storms. The threat of heavy rainfall and strong wind gust is almost always present with summer storms. We...
Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting. They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area. Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night. Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing […]
Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
Eastern Shipbuilding looks to increase business after losing the Coast Guard contract
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding group hopes their protest of the Coast Guard cutter contract bidding process goes their way. But management is preparing in case it doesn’t. Eastern is currently building the first four cutters of the three-phase contract. The full contract is for 25 cutters. The company is simultaneously looking for […]
Florida Men Busted Racing On A Bridge
Back on August 3 two drivers, one in a Ford Mustang the other in an Audi (we think an A4), decided to race each other on the fairly crowded Clyde B. Wells Bridge in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Apparently, the bridge is quite the popular spot for street racing. While that seems like a bad idea, it’s even worse when an unmarked cop car is right behind you, which was exactly what happened here.
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
Oscar Patterson plans for reopening
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Oscar Patterson Academy will reopen its doors Wednesday after suffering heavy damages during Hurricane Michael. Four years after the hurricane, Oscar Patterson is fully staffed. The school will have kindergartners through second graders. “I was here when Oscar Patterson closed due to the Hurricane,” Oscar Patterson Academy Principal Charlotte Blue […]
WJHG-TV
New Jackson County manufacturing building expected to bring dozens of jobs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Revitalizing the Endeavor Property in Marianna and putting the more than 500 acres to use is important to local officials. “Governor Scott gave us this property right after Hurricane Michael, and my promise to him was that we would use it to revitalize Jackson County and make it a better place,” Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners Jim Peacock said.
