Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split With Fake Newspaper Headline

 3 days ago

Breaking his silence. Kanye West has finally reacted to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ’s split.

Kanye, 45, took to Instagram on Monday, August 8, to share a photo of a newspaper modeled after The New York Times. The fake headline read, “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.”

The “Gold Digger” rapper let the image speak for itself by leaving the post without a caption, though several fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post. “The bottom of the newspaper got me weak,” one person wrote of the headline placement. Another added, “This is not even funny."

Kim, 41, began dating Pete, 28, in October 2021, months after the reality star filed for divorce from the Yeezy mogul in February 2021. The former couple were married from 2014 until 2021, while they share kids North , 9, Saint , 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm , 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWNuv_0h95pAbF00

After nine months of dating, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that Kim and Pete had called it quits . “They amicably split this week,” one insider said on August 5.

During their relationship, Kanye made it clear he wasn’t a fan of the Saturday Night Live alum and regularly called him out on Instagram. As Kim and Pete began to make their romance more public in early 2022, Kanye posted multiple public rants against the Staten Island native via Instagram, dubbing him “Skete” as a way to insult him. He then released a song with disses aimed at the comedian and even included a claymation version of Pete being buried alive in his “Eazy” music video.

On March 13, it appeared Pete had enough of the “Famous” rapper’s disses and the father of four shared a series of Instagram videos accusing Pete of texting him .

“The boyfriend texted me, antagonized me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” Kanye claimed in one of several clips. “I know publicly for a year and a half, I’ve been dragged and how she’s not my wife and she [doesn’t] have the last name, and now, he texted me … bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife, and I’m like, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ If he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

Later that day, Pete’s friend Dave Sirus shared screenshots of the alleged conversation between the funnyman and Kanye.

“Yo, it’s Skete,” the first message in the shot read, seemingly from Pete. “Can you please take a second and calm down? It’s 8 a.m  [a.m.] and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up."

IN THIS ARTICLE
