Caitlyn Jenner Gushes Over ‘Amazing Mother’ Khloe Kardashian While Congratulating Her on Baby No. 2

 3 days ago

Water under the bridge! Caitlyn Jenner congratulated “amazing” Khloé Kardashian following the birth of her and Tristan Thompson ’s second child, a baby boy .

Tristan! Lamar! See All the Men Khloe Kardashian Has Dated

“Congratulations major, @khloekardashian. I love you so much!” Caitlyn, 72, wrote via Twitter while sharing an article announcing Khloé’s new addition. “You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYBKo_0h95p9nl00

The former Olympian’s message comes after her past feud with Khloé, 38. Caitlyn and her stepdaughter had a falling out following the I Am Cait author’s divorce from the reality star’s mother, Kris Jenner , in 2015.

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the time, Khloé revealed Caitlyn got upset at her for not being more supportive of during interviews.

"I said, 'You slaughtered my mother, and you have the nerve to say, 'What happened to family sticking together?'" Khloé told her mother at the time. "I said, 'You jumped that ship as soon as you did Diane Sawyer and attacked my mom,' and instead, [she] tells me to 'get a life' and to 'shut up,' and I'm like, 'You shut up and you get a f—king life.'"

However, it appears they have left their drama in the past. In April 2021, Khloé assured there was “no beef” between her and Caitlyn and pointed to being “busy” as the reason why they only talk “every blue moon.”

Life & Style confirmed on August 5 that Khloé and ex Tristan, 31, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, via surrogate. The former couple also share daughter True Thompson , and Tristan is father to son Prince, whom he shares with Jordan Craig , and Maralee Nichols ’ son Theo.

News about the Good American founder’s second child with the Chicago Bulls forward broke on July 13, nearly one year after their split following Tristan’s cheating scandal with Maralee.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” read the statement obtained by Life & Style .

The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Clapbacks at Mommy-Shamers

In June 2021, news broke that Maralee was suing Tristan for paternity after they conceived their child in March 2021, while the athlete was still in a relationship with Khloé.

Despite welcoming a new addition to the family, the Kardashians star and Canadian basketball player have not rekindled their on-again, off-again romance. “Khloe and Tristan are not back together,” a source told In Touch in July. “[They] have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

