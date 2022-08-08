Read full article on original website
This Star From “The Office” Will Be In Syracuse, New York This Friday
I remember the first time I started watching "The Office" was well after the series had ended. I met my now husband who said: "You need to watch this show. It will change your life forever." And I think it's safe to say that's accurate. The show has definitely not...
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno pumped to film his first horror movie in Syracuse (interview)
Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno is pumped about his next movie. The 70-year-old actor begins filming his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in Syracuse this week. Ferrigno will play a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer in his first role as a creature since he starred on the superhero TV series, “The Incredible Hulk,” which aired on CBS from 1977 to 1982.
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
Syracuse parking meters not working properly; plus, FBI searches Trump home (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 64. Early thunderstorm, then (finally) a bit cooler. Forecast. BORN ON HALLOWEEN, SHE LOVES HORROR BOOKS: The latest edition of our new series, “SyraQs,” features Selena Giampa. She’s the manager of Parthenon Books, Syracuse’s first downtown bookstore in nearly 30 years. A Henninger High School graduate and self-described “full-on bibliophile,” she recently talked with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard about her passion for books, her vision for the bookstore, and how a massage led her to Parthenon. (Dennis Nett photo)
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
Who’s the boss now? Ownership of long-time Syracuse ad agency is going to employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eric Mower, who turned his Syracuse-based ad agency into one of the largest independent marketing communications firms in the country, has sold ownership of the company to his employees. The agency said Wednesday that Mower transferred 100% ownership of the company to a newly formed employee stock...
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
Lesbian couple in PA denied cake a month before wedding. Syracuse bakery comes to the rescue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Riley - owner of Peace, Love, Cupcakes in Syracuse - read the online post about a bakery refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple a month before their wedding. The couple, Desirie White and Jess Dowd, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, posted emails Tuesday from...
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend
This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
Ten Great Places to Add to Your Syracuse “Visit List”
Most New Yorkers have been to Syracuse for one reason or another. Of course tens of thousands have come to the city for the Great New York State Fair, and others have come to attend Syracuse University as a student (or parent). You have come to visit the zoo, to fly out of the Syracuse airport, to attend a downtown food festival, to see a Broadway show, to see an exciting basketball game at "the dome," and more reasons you have found yourself in Syracuse. So have we visited the city? Yes.
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
How Awful! Dogs Rescued in Upstate with Quills in their Faces!
Two dogs living in deplorable conditions in Upstate NY - unable to eat and drink on their own - were rescued recently and thankfully, New York State Police arrested a couple over the weekend after they found these poor animals starving and covered in horribly painful porcupine quills. According to...
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris
The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022
Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
Syracuse police aren’t to blame for soldier’s tragic death (Guest Opinion by Joe Moran)
Joseph Moran is the president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association. I write in response to the opinion letter of Joe Porter, “Syracuse police could have broken up party that ended in fatal shooting of soldier,” (Aug. 2, 2022). As president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, I must point out some problems with the letter’s assumptions and accusations.
Historic Auburn restaurant, closed since Covid began, to reopen under new owner
Auburn , N.Y. — Joe Smith admits that he was once a regular patron at Curley’s, the landmark restaurant and bar just north of downtown Auburn. “Back in the day, pretty much every Friday night I’d be there,” Smith said. “It was pretty much a big reunion every time we walked in.”
