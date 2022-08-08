ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno pumped to film his first horror movie in Syracuse (interview)

Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno is pumped about his next movie. The 70-year-old actor begins filming his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in Syracuse this week. Ferrigno will play a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer in his first role as a creature since he starred on the superhero TV series, “The Incredible Hulk,” which aired on CBS from 1977 to 1982.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse parking meters not working properly; plus, FBI searches Trump home (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 9)

BORN ON HALLOWEEN, SHE LOVES HORROR BOOKS: The latest edition of our new series, "SyraQs," features Selena Giampa. She's the manager of Parthenon Books, Syracuse's first downtown bookstore in nearly 30 years. A Henninger High School graduate and self-described "full-on bibliophile," she recently talked with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard about her passion for books, her vision for the bookstore, and how a massage led her to Parthenon.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
SYRACUSE, NY
Star 93.9

Ten Great Places to Add to Your Syracuse “Visit List”

Most New Yorkers have been to Syracuse for one reason or another. Of course tens of thousands have come to the city for the Great New York State Fair, and others have come to attend Syracuse University as a student (or parent). You have come to visit the zoo, to fly out of the Syracuse airport, to attend a downtown food festival, to see a Broadway show, to see an exciting basketball game at "the dome," and more reasons you have found yourself in Syracuse. So have we visited the city? Yes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

How Awful! Dogs Rescued in Upstate with Quills in their Faces!

Two dogs living in deplorable conditions in Upstate NY - unable to eat and drink on their own - were rescued recently and thankfully, New York State Police arrested a couple over the weekend after they found these poor animals starving and covered in horribly painful porcupine quills. According to...
PARISH, NY
Star 93.9

Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris

The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
MORRIS, NY
iheartoswego.com

Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police aren’t to blame for soldier’s tragic death (Guest Opinion by Joe Moran)

Joseph Moran is the president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association. I write in response to the opinion letter of Joe Porter, “Syracuse police could have broken up party that ended in fatal shooting of soldier,” (Aug. 2, 2022). As president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, I must point out some problems with the letter’s assumptions and accusations.
SYRACUSE, NY
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

