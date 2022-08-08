Read full article on original website
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
'Bastards and scum': Ex-Russian President Medvedev broadcasts dark Kremlin ambitions
WASHINGTON — Once known as a moderating influence within the Kremlin, former Russian President and current top Kremlin security adviser Dmitry Medvedev has recently emerged as a strikingly bellicose presence, using lengthy, hard-edged posts on the social media network Telegram to justify the invasion of Ukraine, revise 20th century history and threaten the West with nuclear war.
Lara Trump incorrectly claims that Donald Trump had 'every authority' to take documents from White House
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday, with guest host Will Cain, where she spoke about the FBI raid on her father-in-law’s Florida home at his Mar-a-Lago resort, reportedly searching for highly classified documents the former president took with him when he left the White House.
Russia has endured 80,000 casualties, US official says; oligarch's $90 million plane may be seized: Live updates
The Russian military has suffered as many as 80,000 dead and wounded since its invasion of Ukraine, Colin Kahl, U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, said Monday. He called it an “extraordinary cost” inflicted by Ukrainian forces fighting for stakes that “are existential for them.” The figure is nearly twice the 42,340 Russian casualties estimated by the Ukrainian military, which does not report on its own combat losses. Neither does the Kremlin.
Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says
The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
Donald Trump to meet with House Republicans following FBI search of Mar-a-Lago home
WASHINGTON – Donald Trump will huddle with a group of House Republicans on Tuesday, a day after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an investigation into the handling of classified material. Trump will dine with a dozen members of the House Republican Study Committee...
Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid
Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
Former President Donald Trump invokes Fifth Amendment rights and declines to answer questions from NY attorney general
Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer questions from the New York attorney general at a scheduled deposition Wednesday.
Pelosi: FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago shows 'no person is above the law'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said the FBI sweep of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate shows that no one in the United States is above the law — not even a former president. "We believe in the rule of law. That's what our country is about," Pelosi...
Donald Trump says he's invoking the Fifth Amendment in New York AG's deposition
Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday saying that he's invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions from the New York attorney general, who's investigating his business practices. "I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question....
Roger Waters Slammed as Pink Floyd Founder Speaks Out on Taiwan and Russia
The musician hit out at President Joe Biden for "fueling the fire in Ukraine" and said Taiwan "is part of China."
Trump asked why his generals couldn't be more like Hitler's, book says
Former President Donald Trump once asked his White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly why his generals couldn’t be more like Adolf Hitler’s, who were, in Trump’s view, “totally loyal.”. The previously unreported conversation was published by the New Yorker on Monday in an excerpt...
War on Ukraine: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Russian shelling killed at least 13 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday, as Britain said Russia had "almost certainly" established a major new ground force to support its war. FIGHTING/DIPLOMACY. * Reznychenko said more than 20 buildings were damaged in Marganets,...
Meghan Markle Was 'Set Up for an Incredible Amount of Abuse': Denée Benton
"The Gilded Age" star Benton discussed Meghan Markle's treatment as the first person of color to marry into the royal family during a recent interview.
