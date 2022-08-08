Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nintendo eShop Sale: Bandai Namco Deals
Bandai Namco currently has various of its most popular titles on sale on the Nintendo eShop, as of Aug. 8.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in August 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
NFL・
PS5 stock – live: AO, John Lewis, PS Direct and Game have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 11 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO and Scan. In-store stock is available at some branches of Smyths Toys. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to unlock Swarm in Call of Duty Mobile
Scorestreaks are an essential part of the multiplayer experience in Call of Duty: Mobile. While you’ll gain access to useful perks after racking up a few eliminations, increasing your score further will allow you to gain access to deadlier scorestreak bonuses. Swarm was introduced to CoD: Mobile during its...
dotesports.com
How to get Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops
Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming fantasy MMORPG that will deliver players to the alien planet of Aida after humanity decimated all the resources on Earth. Players will join this new world in just a couple of days, on Aug. 11 at 8am CT. In the meantime, players are able to sign up to earn Twitch drops for the upcoming game by watching streams.
The Most Significant New Feature Of Madden NFL 23 Is Not Present In The PC Edition
The Madden NFL 23 that is available for pre-order on Steam is different from the Madden 23 that is available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is comparable to the nearly ten-year-old last-generation PS4 and Xbox One consoles that are now on the market. That implies that Madden 23’s standout feature, an “influenced by physics” animation system called “FieldSense,” won’t be present in the PC version.
NFL・
dotesports.com
A secret two-player mode has been found in Super Punch-Out! 28 years later
Video game secrets typically don't stay hidden this long. With the ability to search code and the internet to share discoveries, games don’t often keep secrets for long, but a new discovery reveals a feature that has gone undiscovered for more than 28 years. One social media user who...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players
With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
dotesports.com
PUBG publisher will show off new IP and The Callisto Protocol at Gamescom
KRAFTON, the publisher of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, will be at this year’s Gamescom with news about two projects from its independent studios. KRAFTON will begin activities at the event’s opening show, Opening Night Live, on Aug. 23. Charlie Cleveland, co-founder and director of Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will officially reveal a new IP that will take place in a sci-fi setting with imaginative turn-based gameplay.
dotesports.com
Where to download Tower of Fantasy on PC
Tower of Fantasy is finally having its global launch this week. The game will be available on PC, iOS, and Android. Players will be able to download the game from their respective application stores, but the process will be slightly different during the launch on PC. Tower of Fantasy is...
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘server under maintenance’ in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is slowly rolling out around the world. The game is going live at different times in different time zones to ensure the servers can handle the demand. Players have been able to pre-load Tower of Fantasy to prepare for its launch, but a wild error appearing after the installation process may make you wonder whether you have done something wrong. If you have encountered the “server under maintenance” error after installing the game on your platform of choice, you won’t be able to launch it.
NME
‘Call Of Duty’ stream to reveal ‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer and “future” of ‘Warzone’
Activision Blizzard has announced Call Of Duty Next, a livestream that will reveal Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and what’s next for Warzone. Call Of Duty Next will take place on September 15, though no specific time has been confirmed just yet. However, Activision Blizzard has...
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
dotesports.com
How to get Tracer’s Comic Book skin during the Overwatch Anniversary Remix event
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix is now in its third incarnation, and as was the case with previous volumes, players are getting a chance to hit rewind on some challenges of old. For the first week of the three-week event, gamers get a redo on Tracer’s Comic Challenge from the fall...
dotesports.com
When will reworked Udyr be launching on League’s live servers?
After spending more than a decade as one of the simplest champions in League of Legends, Runeterra’s resident Spirit Walker is getting a new coat of paint. Riot Games has finally revealed the long-awaited visual and gameplay update for Udyr, who was one of the original 42 champions released in the game’s debut year.
Comments / 0