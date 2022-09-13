ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

CNN

Here's how the freight rail strike could affect you

New York (CNN Business) — The US economy can keep running without freight trains — but not for long. That is why the risk of the first national railroad strike in 30 years is so worrying to economists and businesses. A brief work stoppage — some previous rail strikes have lasted only hours — likely won't cause much economic disruption.
CNBC

Shenzhen stocks drop 2% in mixed Asia markets; China keeps medium-term rates steady

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday after Wednesday's negative session, with stocks in Shenzhen and Shanghai falling sharply. Mainland China's Shenzhen Component fell 2.105% to 11,526.96, dragged down by energy stocks. The Shanghai Composite shed 1.16% to 3,199.92, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong added 0.44% to 18930.38.
CNN

US consumer spending rose in August as gas prices fell

CNN Business — Another month of falling gas prices gave Americans’ wallets a bit of a reprieve in August. That sent consumers back to stores last month. The Census Bureau reported Thursday that a key measure of August US retail sales rose unexpectedly by 0.3% on a monthly basis, following a revised decrease of 0.4% in July. Retail sales, which are not adjusted for inflation, were up by 9.1% from a year ago.
Motley Fool

Why Nio Shares Are on Track for Double-Digit Gains This Week

A Deutsche Bank analyst said earlier this week that he thinks Nio shares could more than double. The company already delivered almost 400 of its new SUV in August, and its second sedan model is about to launch. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
FOXBusiness

Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
Motley Fool

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

British American Tobacco, Energy Transfer, and Verizon are all growing businesses. All pay relatively safe dividends that are likely to keep increasing over time. The three stocks are presently priced at valuation multiples in the single digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
CNN

These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better

Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
Motley Fool

Why Volta Stock Rocketed Higher Today

A major Detroit automaker announced a plan to prepare its dealerships to sell more EVs. President Joe Biden touted recent federal legislation that will support the adoption of EVs, and announced the federal government's first allocation of funding to build charging stations in 35 states. You’re reading a free article...
TechCrunch

Lido, Coinbase, Kraken and Binance stake majority of ETH. Does that matter?

The upgrade to the blockchain has raised concerns in the crypto community that Ethereum could become less decentralized — more centralized — by moving to PoS from PoW, the latter of which powers the Bitcoin blockchain, for example. Concerns regarding an increase in centralization due to PoS on...
bloomberglaw.com

Crypto Losses—Managing the Bust after the Boom for UK Investors

During the Covid-19 pandemic, crypto investment was on a high. With a surge in overnight millionaires, many were evangelical about the ability to get rich quick. It was reported by the Financial Conduct Authority that by June 2021, 2.3 million Britons had invested in crypto—14% said they had borrowed to invest and 18% said they did so due to fear of missing out.
CNN

CNN

ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

