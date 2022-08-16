Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
TODAY.com
The name for Fiona the hippo’s baby brother has been revealed
The hippo born earlier this month at the Cincinnati Zoo officially has a name: Fritz!. On TODAY Monday, Jenna Wingate, senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo, announced the new name for the calf, saying that Fritz was a natural fit. The zoo received more than 90,000 name suggestions from the...
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
One Green Planet
The Cost of Captivity: Lioness Killed by Male Lion Minutes After Introduction at The Birmingham Zoo
A lioness named Akili was killed by a male lion when they were introduced to each other at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham Zoo reportedly introduced the male lion, Josh, to Akili in hopes that the animals could become companions after the death of the lioness’ former partner. On...
dailyphew.com
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
One Green Planet
Three Captive Orcas Violently Attack Each Other at SeaWorld Just One Day After Orca Nakai Died
Just one day after an orca named Nakai died at SeaWorld after 20 years of captivity, a video was released of three orcas brutally attacking each other at the abusement park. The footage was taken at SeaWorld, leaving guests in shock as a violent attack among orcas ensued. At least one of the animals is seriously wounded, according to PETA. After receiving the video, PETA filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), calling for an investigation into the park for the clear violations of the Animal Welfare Act over housing incompatible animals together. In the video, a child can be heard asking, “How is [the orca] still alive?” and “I thought they hug each other, not fight each other.”
Gorilla Terrifies Zoo Visitor With 'Smooth' Entrance In Hilarious Video
One viewer called it ""the smoothest thing I've ever seen" while another was convinced He's done that before."
The Story of the Great White Shark Discovered at an Abandoned Zoo
Rosie the shark was discovered in an abandoned wildlife park, in toxic, green sludge, before Tom Kapitany rescued her.
dailyphew.com
An Adorable Dog Who Has Been In An Animal Shelter Since She Was A Baby, Works As A Delivery Person To Help Her Furry Siblings
A charming dog in Mexico City has won the hearts of all the people and netizens who are aware of her tale on various social media platforms. The dog works as a vegan food delivery person to aid her coworkers at the animal sanctuary to which she belongs. Any is...
PETS・
Captive Orca Lolita's 93-Year-Old Wild Mom Spotted for First Time This Year
The orca is thought to be the oldest Southern Resident orca, having been born in 1928
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
Lion Cub Tries To Roar For The First Time In Front Of Proud Mother
I’ll admit, baby animals can be pretty adorable, whether they’re bear cubs, lion cubs, a foal, or hell, all of them. They’re so cute, that you tend to forget to think about how a lot of these baby animals will grow into creatures that will relentlessly tear you apart if you cross paths with them the wrong way.
Baby Hippo Melts Hearts for Breaking Out of Enclosure to Be With Giraffes
A baby hippo has delighted visitors to Copenhagen zoo for breaking out and causing havoc.
Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo
A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
One Green Planet
Dog Was Discovered in a Bin Bleeding After His Ears Were Chopped Off. Now He Has Found His Forever Family!
Meet Piglet. He was found in a trash bin with his ears freshly chopped off and bleeding. He was likely a victim of a backyard crop job. It’s heartbreaking to imagine the pain he experienced. @fosterpetsofsac Meet Piglet ❤️ #dogs #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #animalshelterworker #dog #fosteringsaveslives #rescue #adoptthecropped ♬ Emotional...
Lolita the Orca Whale May Return to the Wild After 5 Decades in Captivity at Miami Seaquarium
Fifty-two years after Lolita the killer whale entered captivity, the orca may return to the ocean and possibly reunite with her aging mother. Activists are gaining ground in a decades-long mission to release Lolita, also known as Tokitae or Toki, who was removed from the wild and transported to the Miami Seaquarium in 1970, according to The Guardian.
dailyphew.com
This Woman Keeps Two Pet Tigers In Her Backyard – And They’re As Loving And Playful As Kittens
Tigers are fearsome jungle cats that are near-universal symbols of ferocity, strength, and courage, but 57-year-old Janice Haley of Orlando, Florida has a different perspective on the matter. To her, these dangerous animals are also cuddly kitties. When you see her play with her two exotic pets, 400-pound Bengal tiger Janda and 600-pound white Bengal tiger Saber, you’ll understand why – they’re about as loving and playful as their tiny domesticated cousins.
dailyphew.com
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up
Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
Baby girl born with 1 lung and given 20% chance of survival goes home
A California girl who was born with just one lung and a narrow windpipe has defied the odds to recover from major surgery and reunite with her twin and parents at home.
One Green Planet
Heartbreaking Story of a Senior Dog Freed From Chains After Years
In a heartbreaking rescue story, this dog was chained up for years and found in the middle of nowhere in Greece. When her rescuers arrived, she was so happy for human contact and to be freed from the heavy chain. For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this poor girl. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to her story!
PETS・
