Yavapai County, AZ

SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 8th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Outreach In Camp Verde

Yavapai County Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event on Wednesday, August 10th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 N. Black Bridge Rd, Camp Verde, AZ. Come see the staff from Development Services and find out information about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation and involvement in this planning process is important!
City of Prescott to Consider Purchase of Sundog Ranch

Years of negotiations could culminate this week with an $8.5 million City of Prescott purchase of a parcel of prime Granite Dells land, which officials say would be a key piece connecting the city’s open-space holdings in the Dells. During its Tuesday voting session tomorrow the Prescott City Prescott...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Prescott Valley Schools add Resource Officer

In a joint agreement with the Town of Prescott Valley and the Humboldt Unified School District, the Prescott Valley Police Department will add an additional School Resource Officer to work in the District. Town Council approved the agreement at its Aug. 4 special meeting. Officer Isaac Corrales has been selected...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona Gets New Mayoral Candidate

Mayor Sandy Moriarty, who was not re-elected in the Primary Election Tuesday, said she hopes people will vote for the vice mayor in the upcoming runoff election. Moriarty said that she won’t be involved in city government as an elected official after her term as Sedona mayor ends. She has served on Sedona boards since the town was incorporated and has been elected four times as mayor since 2014. This has been her first and only loss. She served on three committees over a 15-year period before voters approved incorporation in December 1987.
SEDONA, AZ
Embry-Riddle University Gets New Simulation Center

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is investing in the future of its Prescott campus by launching a three-project plan to update existing buildings, expand facilities and improve the student experience on campus. First, construction of a new center for various aeronautics activities will commence, and the Flight Training Complex will be renovated...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest

Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Arizona Dispensary Wins 'Best Dispensary' Award

A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
NEW RIVER, AZ
YCSO Seizes Forty Thousand Fentanyl Pills

During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Monsoon rain heading to the Valley after soaking Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff area was soaked by multiple inches of rain over the weekend, and the downpour is heading towards the Valley. Flash flood warnings have been in effect throughout the day for multiple northern Arizona communities. Thunderstorms could be heading south later in the night. >>...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run

YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 9:30am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches customer

New surveillance video released Monday shows a Wendy's employee sucker punching a customer after an argument over a food order. Peoria police are searching for the person who shot and carjacked a man in broad daylight outside a Target. Three officer-involved shooting in Arizona over the weekend. Updated: 2 hours...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
8 Must-Try Restaurants in Wickenburg AZ | Best Wickenburg Restaurants

Wickenburg is known as the “most Western town in Arizona.” Although it’s only an hour northwest of the hustle and bustle of Phoenix, it feels like another world where cowboys roam and cattle ranches rule. Whether you’re in town for a rodeo, the annual Gold Rush Days festival or just sightseeing, you’ll find a wide choice of restaurants where you can experience the Wild West.
WICKENBURG, AZ

