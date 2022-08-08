It’s the station’s busiest entrance and soon it will be more accessible for all commuters. Amtrak has started work on an accessibility improvement project to the 7th Avenue and 32nd Street entrance at New York Penn Station, taking advantage of adjacent private investments to improve the customer experience in this critical station entrance. The project will add an elevator to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and ease the path of travel for passengers who have wheeled luggage, strollers, and other heavy items. Work is also being done to widen this entrance and replace the stairs and the two existing escalators with three transit-grade escalators. Renderings of the new entranceway can be via the Amtrak Media Center.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO