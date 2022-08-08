Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
baristanet.com
Dance on the Lawn, New Jersey’s Outdoor Dance Festival, Returns To Montclair
Montclair, NJ – Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ’s outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3- 5pm. Live performances will include Nai-Ni Chen and Company, Maxine Steinman & Dancers, Sharron Miller’s Academy for the Performing Arts and more. Also included in this year’s program will be an original work by William Ervin, winner of Dance on the Lawn’s 2022 “Emerging Commissioned NJ Choreographer” award. Free. Full lineup below.
baristanet.com
Montclair Offers Status Update on Park Construction, Says Two Pools To Remain Closed
It’s been a long, hot summer with two of Montclair’s three pools closed due to construction. The Township of Montclair offered a status report Wednesday on the Essex and Nishuane Park Construction:. Essex Park. As of August 9, all equipment for the Essex Park playground has been installed...
baristanet.com
Montclair’s Rock Legend Joe Walsh Takes Up Residency This Week on Late Night with Stephen Colbert
Montclair’s own rock legend, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, is the latest artist to take up musical residency on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The legendary guitarist and solo artist will sit in with Jon Batiste’s house band Stay Human; Walsh follows recent residencies on Late Night by St. Vincent and James Taylor.
baristanet.com
Montclair Scout Beautifies Bonsal Wildlife Preserve For Eagle Scout Restoration Project
Montclair, NJ – Logan Bateman of Montclair Troop 13 completed his Eagle Project, the Alonzo F. Bonsal Trail and River Restoration Project, on July 23, 2022. A lifelong Montclair resident, Scout and outdoorsman (and a Captain of the Montclair High School Crew Team who has spent countless hours on the Passaic River), Bateman wanted to protect and preserve this community landmark and in particular, the Third River, an important tributary to the Passaic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baristanet.com
Montclair Planning Board: Municipal Building, Adjacent Properties Meet Redevelopment Criteria
Montclair, NJ – It’s a three-story, 34,000 square foot office building built in 1969 that serves as Montclair township’s municipal building since 1980, but 205 Claremont is at the center of a big plan for redevelopment that took a step forward Tuesday night. Montclair Planning Board voted 6-3 that the building, along with two adjacent properties owned by the township, meet the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment. The move is the start of a process that could lead to a brand new municipal complex.
baristanet.com
New York Penn Station To Get New Accessible Entrance at 7th Avenue and 32nd Street
It’s the station’s busiest entrance and soon it will be more accessible for all commuters. Amtrak has started work on an accessibility improvement project to the 7th Avenue and 32nd Street entrance at New York Penn Station, taking advantage of adjacent private investments to improve the customer experience in this critical station entrance. The project will add an elevator to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and ease the path of travel for passengers who have wheeled luggage, strollers, and other heavy items. Work is also being done to widen this entrance and replace the stairs and the two existing escalators with three transit-grade escalators. Renderings of the new entranceway can be via the Amtrak Media Center.
baristanet.com
Bloomfield Issues Boil Water Advisory; Town Experiencing Low Water Pressure Due to Water Main Break
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Due to a water main break on the City of Newark supply line in Belleville this morning, the Township of Bloomfield has issued an Emergency Announcement declaring a boil water advisory. “I want to assure residents that we are testing and retesting the water supply system...
