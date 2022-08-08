ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

Dance on the Lawn, New Jersey’s Outdoor Dance Festival, Returns To Montclair

Montclair, NJ – Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ’s outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3- 5pm. Live performances will include Nai-Ni Chen and Company, Maxine Steinman & Dancers, Sharron Miller’s Academy for the Performing Arts and more. Also included in this year’s program will be an original work by William Ervin, winner of Dance on the Lawn’s 2022 “Emerging Commissioned NJ Choreographer” award. Free. Full lineup below.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Scout Beautifies Bonsal Wildlife Preserve For Eagle Scout Restoration Project

Montclair, NJ – Logan Bateman of Montclair Troop 13 completed his Eagle Project, the Alonzo F. Bonsal Trail and River Restoration Project, on July 23, 2022. A lifelong Montclair resident, Scout and outdoorsman (and a Captain of the Montclair High School Crew Team who has spent countless hours on the Passaic River), Bateman wanted to protect and preserve this community landmark and in particular, the Third River, an important tributary to the Passaic.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Society
baristanet.com

Montclair Planning Board: Municipal Building, Adjacent Properties Meet Redevelopment Criteria

Montclair, NJ – It’s a three-story, 34,000 square foot office building built in 1969 that serves as Montclair township’s municipal building since 1980, but 205 Claremont is at the center of a big plan for redevelopment that took a step forward Tuesday night. Montclair Planning Board voted 6-3 that the building, along with two adjacent properties owned by the township, meet the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment. The move is the start of a process that could lead to a brand new municipal complex.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

New York Penn Station To Get New Accessible Entrance at 7th Avenue and 32nd Street

It’s the station’s busiest entrance and soon it will be more accessible for all commuters. Amtrak has started work on an accessibility improvement project to the 7th Avenue and 32nd Street entrance at New York Penn Station, taking advantage of adjacent private investments to improve the customer experience in this critical station entrance. The project will add an elevator to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and ease the path of travel for passengers who have wheeled luggage, strollers, and other heavy items. Work is also being done to widen this entrance and replace the stairs and the two existing escalators with three transit-grade escalators. Renderings of the new entranceway can be via the Amtrak Media Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy