Prescott Responds to PFAS in City Wells
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, Mayor Pro Tem Cathey Rusing and City staff members met with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Chief Science Officer and her team, to further define the way forward in the response to the discovery of PFAS in two of eight City wells. During the meeting, ADEQ...
City of Prescott to Consider Purchase of Sundog Ranch
Years of negotiations could culminate this week with an $8.5 million City of Prescott purchase of a parcel of prime Granite Dells land, which officials say would be a key piece connecting the city’s open-space holdings in the Dells. During its Tuesday voting session tomorrow the Prescott City Prescott...
Prescott City Council Voting on Opportunity to buy Storm Ranch on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
The Prescott City Council will be voting on an opportunity to purchase the Storm Ranch at next Tuesday’s Council meeting. • In May of 2000, the voters approved a sales tax increase dedicated to Street projects and Open Space acquisitions. • Since that time, the city has been acquiring...
Yavapai County to Host Meeting to Discuss Comprehensive Plan
Yavapai County is in the middle of hosting several community meetings around the county to explain its Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is the County’s “roadmap for the future.” It builds the long-term community vision for where to grow the county responsibly and what to protect in the future. It helps guide good commercial development in appropriate areas and identifies places of special significance that should be preserved and protected.
Prescott Valley Schools add Resource Officer
In a joint agreement with the Town of Prescott Valley and the Humboldt Unified School District, the Prescott Valley Police Department will add an additional School Resource Officer to work in the District. Town Council approved the agreement at its Aug. 4 special meeting. Officer Isaac Corrales has been selected...
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 8th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Prescott Embry-Riddle to Revamp Flight Complex
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is investing in the future of its Prescott, Arizona, campus by launching a three-project plan to update existing buildings, expand facilities and improve the student experience on campus. First, construction of a new center for various aeronautics activities will commence, and the Flight Training Complex will be renovated to house a larger, updated Robertson Simulation Center.
Neighbors describe flash flood as ‘disaster zone’ in Flagstaff
People who live in Flagstaff are describing the latest round of flash flooding as a ‘disaster zone’ as several homes were flooded, with mud covering entire streets.
Embry-Riddle University Gets New Simulation Center
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is investing in the future of its Prescott campus by launching a three-project plan to update existing buildings, expand facilities and improve the student experience on campus. First, construction of a new center for various aeronautics activities will commence, and the Flight Training Complex will be renovated...
Safety Improvement Project to Restrict SR 260 for 5 Months Between Payson, Heber
Motorists should expect lane restrictions, 30-minute delays starting Aug. 8. Motorists traveling on State Route 260 between Heber-Overgaard and Payson should plan for daytime delays of up to 30 minutes for the next five months as the Arizona Department of Transportation works on a roadway safety improvement project. The project...
COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
Monsoon rain heading to the Valley after soaking Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff area was soaked by multiple inches of rain over the weekend, and the downpour is heading towards the Valley. Flash flood warnings have been in effect throughout the day for multiple northern Arizona communities. Thunderstorms could be heading south later in the night. >>...
YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run
YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 9:30am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches customer
New surveillance video released Monday shows a Wendy's employee sucker punching a customer after an argument over a food order. Peoria police are searching for the person who shot and carjacked a man in broad daylight outside a Target. Three officer-involved shooting in Arizona over the weekend. Updated: 2 hours...
YCSO Seizes Forty Thousand Fentanyl Pills
During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle.
Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest
Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 12:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 115 PM MST. * At 1230 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located between Kirkland and Peeples Valley, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peeples Valley and Kirkland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BrightRock Gold Corp CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. Visits Midnight Owl Mine and Discusses Initial Impressions of What Potential BrightRock May Have Based on His Visit
GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to announce the recent mine tour & visit by president and CEO Mac J. Shahsavar. An exploration program is being put together that is expected to continue throughout the winter months of 2022 into early 2023 focused on the historically documented Midnight Owl Mine. A lithium past-producer in Yavapai County, Arizona, 13 miles east of Wickenburg. The picture below is taken from one of the access roads within the land holdings that BrightRock Gold owns. The significance of the picture is the color of the mountain in the background that shows light lithium silica abundance within. This is only one of the parcels in BrightRock's portfolio. There are many of these lithium rich mountains on the 68 parcels that BrightRock controls.
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
