Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
rvahub.com
Henrico families can get a jump on the upcoming school year at the 2022 Back-to-School Kickoff
This year’s event will be at Glen Allen High School from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Families can enjoy music, food trucks, and games, register for school, talk with HCPS leaders, and more. While school starts on Monday, August 29th, a week earlier than previous years, HCPS families can get...
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In Henrico, much ado over plan for 28 houses
A 28-home development on two scraps of leftover land in Western Henrico are struggling to gain approval from the Board of Supervisors, as the case was deferred amid opposition from residents.
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
wmra.org
Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo
Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
More than 2,000 without power in Chesterfield
Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in several localities in Central Virginia.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies
A handful of Virginia transit agencies are projected to see a drop-off in state funding support following back-to-back years of federal and state relief due to the pandemic. Virginia Railway Express, RADAR in Roanoke, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company and transit services in Loudoun County are some of the systems expected to be impacted by […] The post Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NME
Richmond, Virginia residents pay tribute to MF DOOM by naming street sweeper ‘MF BROOM’
Residents of Richmond, Virginia have honoured the late MF DOOM by naming a street sweeper MF BROOM. The New York rapper and producer, who died in 2020, received the posthumous tribute after coming out top of a crowdsourced naming contest. Community organisation Venture Richmond handled the naming by gathering ideas...
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
NBC12
School divisions across Central Virginia look to fill teacher vacancies, others open with full staff
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the school year inches closer for students across the Richmond area, school leaders are looking to fill hundreds of teaching positions within their divisions for the upcoming year. For Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell, excitement is in the air for the return of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tenants facing potential mass evictions appear in court in Henrico
Tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex in Henrico County are one step closer to learning what will happen with their respective living situations, after more than 100 renters were set for court hearings on Monday.
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
318 apartments win approval in Henrico
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a 7-story apartment building in the Westwood area and the expansion of an existing condominium development Tuesday.
kiiky.com
15 Best Esthetician Schools In Richmond VA (Virginia) | 2022
Virginia, as one of America’s original spa destinations, has a well-developed skin-care industry, with 1,120 estheticians employed in the state as of 2013. Whether catering to a broad clientele at the Spa or working with wealthy clients and tourists, Virginia has a wide range of spa and salon options.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
styleweekly.com
VMFA Announces New Board of Trustees President
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) recently announced the election of Lynette L. Allston to the role of president of the museum’s board of trustees. In the 86-year history of the institution, Allston is the first Native American to hold this position and, according to a press release, the first Native American board chair of a top 10 U.S. comprehensive art museum.
Hanover transgender student bathroom policy officially released, vote set for end of August
After spending several months discussing a proposed policy of requiring transgender and nonbinary students to request access to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity, the Hanover County School Board decided to officially introduce the policy at their meeting Tuesday night.
Cold case playing cards handed out at Richmond City Jail
Authorities are handing out decks of cards with photos of homicide victims on them to people incarcerated at the Richmond City Justice Center in an effort to help solve cold cases.
Richmond man pleads guilty to straw purchasing firearms from Virginia firearms dealers
Straw buying is when a person makes a purchase on behalf of someone who otherwise would be unable to make the purchase. In these situations, the buyer has no intention of using or controlling the purchased item. In many cases, straw buying is an illegal activity.
Comments / 0