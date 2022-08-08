ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Boomer Magazine

2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
RICHMOND, VA
wmra.org

Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo

Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies

A handful of Virginia transit agencies are projected to see a drop-off in state funding support following back-to-back years of federal and state relief due to the pandemic. Virginia Railway Express, RADAR in Roanoke, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company and transit services in Loudoun County are some of the systems expected to be impacted by […] The post Ridership drops could mean less funding for Virginia transit agencies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
kiiky.com

15 Best Esthetician Schools In Richmond VA (Virginia) | 2022

Virginia, as one of America’s original spa destinations, has a well-developed skin-care industry, with 1,120 estheticians employed in the state as of 2013. Whether catering to a broad clientele at the Spa or working with wealthy clients and tourists, Virginia has a wide range of spa and salon options.
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

VMFA Announces New Board of Trustees President

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) recently announced the election of Lynette L. Allston to the role of president of the museum’s board of trustees. In the 86-year history of the institution, Allston is the first Native American to hold this position and, according to a press release, the first Native American board chair of a top 10 U.S. comprehensive art museum.
Richmond, VA

