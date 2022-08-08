Read full article on original website
Goldwater Institute weighs in on lawsuit challenging Arizona debt cancellation initiative
(The Center Square) – The Goldwater Institute wants to see a question removed from the November 2022 general election ballot in Arizona. The Phoenix-based nonprofit thinks that the legally required description for the “Protection from Predatory Debt Collection Act” is misleading and should be disqualified from the ballot under Arizona law.
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
myradioplace.com
Monkey Pox Continues Spread
Monkeypox must be reported in Arizona as an emerging and exotic disease, as required in state communicable disease rules and a Health Advisory Network advisory issued May 23: The definition of emerging or exotic disease includes a known disease not usually found in the geographic area or population in which it is found, which is the case for monkeypox.
AZFamily
Buses sending asylum seekers from Arizona to Washington, D.C. cost $80K per trip
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A program that sends asylum seekers on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. has cost the State of Arizona an estimated $3 million in its three months of operation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started the program in May, sending asylum seekers from Arizona...
KOLD-TV
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
ABC 15 News
New data shows more than 2,000 teacher vacancies in Arizona
PHOENIX — There are more than 2,000 teacher vacancies across the state, according to data collected by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA). ASPAA, a group that represents human resources in Arizona schools, began surveying public and charter school districts across the state in 2015. The surveys are meant to gauge the number of teacher vacancies in Arizona, and how those vacancies are being addressed.
12news.com
Records show Katie Hobbs did vote against Arizona's border strike force
PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
kjzz.org
Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money
Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona labor market is remaining tight
Arizona’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate ticked up to 3.3% in June, up from 3.2% in May. That was slightly below the national rate of 3.6%. Arizona’s rate remains very low, signaling an extremely tight Arizona labor market. The state added 15,000 jobs in June (seasonally adjusted), up from a...
Phoenix New Times
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix
The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
azmirror.com
Senate ‘audit’ leaders Doug Logan and Ben Cotton are facing a Michigan criminal probe
Doug Logan, the CEO of the Florida-based firm hired by the Arizona Senate to conduct the partisan “audit” of the 2020 Maricopa County election, is under investigation for allegedly illegally obtaining Michigan voting machines and breaking into them. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat,...
KTAR.com
August a big month for drugs seized on Arizona’s southern border so far
PHOENIX — The Port of Entry in Nogales has seen a big spike in drugs crossing the border in August – including meth, heroin and, in particular, fentanyl pills. They’ve been concealed in hidden car compartments, stashed in spare tires and even found in the frame of a medical walker.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
kjzz.org
Conservationists file notice of intent to sue EPA over Queen Creek mining waste
A coalition of conservation groups has filed a formal notice of intent to sue the Environmental Protection Agency over dissolved copper and lead levels in the Queen Creek watershed. The notice alleges that the EPA has signed off on a series of actions by the state that has led to...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
AZFamily
Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say
At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
AZFamily
Teacher shortage hits Arizona: Why are they leaving?
While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Phoenix police have located an SUV that was...
Here's how far Phoenix area home prices dropped in July
Valley home prices dropped in July, leaving many homebuyers wondering if a buyer's market is imminent, even in the midst of higher mortgage interest rates.
