Arizona State

azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
myradioplace.com

Monkey Pox Continues Spread

Monkeypox must be reported in Arizona as an emerging and exotic disease, as required in state communicable disease rules and a Health Advisory Network advisory issued May 23: The definition of emerging or exotic disease includes a known disease not usually found in the geographic area or population in which it is found, which is the case for monkeypox.
KOLD-TV

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
ABC 15 News

New data shows more than 2,000 teacher vacancies in Arizona

PHOENIX — There are more than 2,000 teacher vacancies across the state, according to data collected by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA). ASPAA, a group that represents human resources in Arizona schools, began surveying public and charter school districts across the state in 2015. The surveys are meant to gauge the number of teacher vacancies in Arizona, and how those vacancies are being addressed.
12news.com

Records show Katie Hobbs did vote against Arizona's border strike force

PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
kjzz.org

Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money

Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona labor market is remaining tight

Arizona’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate ticked up to 3.3% in June, up from 3.2% in May. That was slightly below the national rate of 3.6%. Arizona’s rate remains very low, signaling an extremely tight Arizona labor market. The state added 15,000 jobs in June (seasonally adjusted), up from a...
Phoenix New Times

Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
KTAR.com

August a big month for drugs seized on Arizona’s southern border so far

PHOENIX — The Port of Entry in Nogales has seen a big spike in drugs crossing the border in August – including meth, heroin and, in particular, fentanyl pills. They’ve been concealed in hidden car compartments, stashed in spare tires and even found in the frame of a medical walker.
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
AZFamily

Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say

At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
AZFamily

Teacher shortage hits Arizona: Why are they leaving?

While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Phoenix police have located an SUV that was...
