Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 8th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
prescottenews.com
Prescott City Council Voting on Opportunity to buy Storm Ranch on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
The Prescott City Council will be voting on an opportunity to purchase the Storm Ranch at next Tuesday’s Council meeting. • In May of 2000, the voters approved a sales tax increase dedicated to Street projects and Open Space acquisitions. • Since that time, the city has been acquiring...
myradioplace.com
Prescott Responds to PFAS in City Wells
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, Mayor Pro Tem Cathey Rusing and City staff members met with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Chief Science Officer and her team, to further define the way forward in the response to the discovery of PFAS in two of eight City wells. During the meeting, ADEQ...
myradioplace.com
Yavapai County to Host Meeting to Discuss Comprehensive Plan
Yavapai County is in the middle of hosting several community meetings around the county to explain its Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is the County’s “roadmap for the future.” It builds the long-term community vision for where to grow the county responsibly and what to protect in the future. It helps guide good commercial development in appropriate areas and identifies places of special significance that should be preserved and protected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest
Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
myradioplace.com
Sedona Gets New Mayoral Candidate
Mayor Sandy Moriarty, who was not re-elected in the Primary Election Tuesday, said she hopes people will vote for the vice mayor in the upcoming runoff election. Moriarty said that she won’t be involved in city government as an elected official after her term as Sedona mayor ends. She has served on Sedona boards since the town was incorporated and has been elected four times as mayor since 2014. This has been her first and only loss. She served on three committees over a 15-year period before voters approved incorporation in December 1987.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
myradioplace.com
Prescott Valley Schools add Resource Officer
In a joint agreement with the Town of Prescott Valley and the Humboldt Unified School District, the Prescott Valley Police Department will add an additional School Resource Officer to work in the District. Town Council approved the agreement at its Aug. 4 special meeting. Officer Isaac Corrales has been selected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Prescott Embry-Riddle to Revamp Flight Complex
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is investing in the future of its Prescott, Arizona, campus by launching a three-project plan to update existing buildings, expand facilities and improve the student experience on campus. First, construction of a new center for various aeronautics activities will commence, and the Flight Training Complex will be renovated to house a larger, updated Robertson Simulation Center.
myradioplace.com
Embry-Riddle University Gets New Simulation Center
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is investing in the future of its Prescott campus by launching a three-project plan to update existing buildings, expand facilities and improve the student experience on campus. First, construction of a new center for various aeronautics activities will commence, and the Flight Training Complex will be renovated...
theprescotttimes.com
Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp
Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp. A group of concerned citizens is mounting a petition drive against the development of a transient housing development, aka “Man Camp” in the town of Kirkland. On Saturday, August 6th 10 am to 1 pm, volunteers with the No Man Camp Community Campaign (NMCCC) will be at the corner of Iron Springs Rd. and Kirkland Hillside Rd to collect signatures and rally support for their opposition.
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myradioplace.com
YCSO Searches for UTV in Hit-and-run
This past Sunday Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott. As a local resident was traveling on a narrow portion of Fair Oaks Rd in his...
outdoorphotographer.com
Photo Of The Day By Bob Larson
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Boomtown” by Bob Larson. Location: Prescott, Arizona. Canon T2i, Sigma 10-20mm. Exposure: 1/60 sec., f/9, ISO 100. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
theprescotttimes.com
HAVE YOU HEARD YCSO K9 UNIT DOES IT AGAIN
YCSO K9 UNITS SEIZE OVER 50,000 FENTANYL PILLS IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS. During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Marco Ceja-Partida (35) from Ontario, CA., was booked into the Camp Verde jail for transportation of dangerous and narcotic drugs for sale.
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches customer
New surveillance video released Monday shows a Wendy's employee sucker punching a customer after an argument over a food order. Peoria police are searching for the person who shot and carjacked a man in broad daylight outside a Target. Three officer-involved shooting in Arizona over the weekend. Updated: 2 hours...
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run
YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 9:30am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott.
myradioplace.com
YCSO Seizes Forty Thousand Fentanyl Pills
During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 12:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 115 PM MST. * At 1230 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located between Kirkland and Peeples Valley, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peeples Valley and Kirkland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0