Mayor Sandy Moriarty, who was not re-elected in the Primary Election Tuesday, said she hopes people will vote for the vice mayor in the upcoming runoff election. Moriarty said that she won’t be involved in city government as an elected official after her term as Sedona mayor ends. She has served on Sedona boards since the town was incorporated and has been elected four times as mayor since 2014. This has been her first and only loss. She served on three committees over a 15-year period before voters approved incorporation in December 1987.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO