ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 8th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
myradioplace.com

City of Prescott to Consider Purchase of Sundog Ranch

Years of negotiations could culminate this week with an $8.5 million City of Prescott purchase of a parcel of prime Granite Dells land, which officials say would be a key piece connecting the city’s open-space holdings in the Dells. During its Tuesday voting session tomorrow the Prescott City Prescott...
PRESCOTT, AZ
myradioplace.com

Prescott Valley Schools add Resource Officer

In a joint agreement with the Town of Prescott Valley and the Humboldt Unified School District, the Prescott Valley Police Department will add an additional School Resource Officer to work in the District. Town Council approved the agreement at its Aug. 4 special meeting. Officer Isaac Corrales has been selected...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
myradioplace.com

Yavapai County to Host Meeting to Discuss Comprehensive Plan

Yavapai County is in the middle of hosting several community meetings around the county to explain its Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is the County’s “roadmap for the future.” It builds the long-term community vision for where to grow the county responsibly and what to protect in the future. It helps guide good commercial development in appropriate areas and identifies places of special significance that should be preserved and protected.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
myradioplace.com

Sedona Gets New Mayoral Candidate

Mayor Sandy Moriarty, who was not re-elected in the Primary Election Tuesday, said she hopes people will vote for the vice mayor in the upcoming runoff election. Moriarty said that she won’t be involved in city government as an elected official after her term as Sedona mayor ends. She has served on Sedona boards since the town was incorporated and has been elected four times as mayor since 2014. This has been her first and only loss. She served on three committees over a 15-year period before voters approved incorporation in December 1987.
SEDONA, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award

A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
NEW RIVER, AZ
myradioplace.com

YCSO Searches for UTV in Hit-and-run

This past Sunday Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott. As a local resident was traveling on a narrow portion of Fair Oaks Rd in his...
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfas#Mayor#Remediation#City#Adeq#Health Advisory Level
SignalsAZ

YRMC Foundation Announces 2022-23 Elected Officers

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Foundation Board of Directors has announced its slate of elected officers for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and new directors who have recently joined the board. The officers include Kevin Keighron resuming his prior role as Chair; Pierre Tibi, MD, continuing as Vice Chair, and Bill Sonsin, continuing as Secretary and Treasurer.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
myradioplace.com

Embry-Riddle University Gets New Simulation Center

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is investing in the future of its Prescott campus by launching a three-project plan to update existing buildings, expand facilities and improve the student experience on campus. First, construction of a new center for various aeronautics activities will commence, and the Flight Training Complex will be renovated...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Prescott Announces New Organization for Holiday Events

Organizers of the popular holiday events in the City of Prescott will now collaborate on all marketing and sponsorship efforts to reach more local residents and gather financial support from local sponsors. The City of Prescott and Prescott Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced the formation of the official Arizona Christmas...
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches customer

New surveillance video released Monday shows a Wendy's employee sucker punching a customer after an argument over a food order. Peoria police are searching for the person who shot and carjacked a man in broad daylight outside a Target. Three officer-involved shooting in Arizona over the weekend. Updated: 2 hours...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
myradioplace.com

YCSO Seizes Forty Thousand Fentanyl Pills

During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
12news.com

2 arrested in Yavapai County after police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were recently seized in Yavapai County during two separate traffic stops that occurred within 30 minutes of each other near Camp Verde. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Marco Ceja-Partida, 35, of California was taken into custody last week after a...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run

YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 9:30am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest

Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
outdoorphotographer.com

Photo Of The Day By Bob Larson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Boomtown” by Bob Larson. Location: Prescott, Arizona. Canon T2i, Sigma 10-20mm. Exposure: 1/60 sec., f/9, ISO 100. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy