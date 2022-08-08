Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 8th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
myradioplace.com
City of Prescott to Consider Purchase of Sundog Ranch
Years of negotiations could culminate this week with an $8.5 million City of Prescott purchase of a parcel of prime Granite Dells land, which officials say would be a key piece connecting the city’s open-space holdings in the Dells. During its Tuesday voting session tomorrow the Prescott City Prescott...
myradioplace.com
Prescott Valley Schools add Resource Officer
In a joint agreement with the Town of Prescott Valley and the Humboldt Unified School District, the Prescott Valley Police Department will add an additional School Resource Officer to work in the District. Town Council approved the agreement at its Aug. 4 special meeting. Officer Isaac Corrales has been selected...
myradioplace.com
Yavapai County to Host Meeting to Discuss Comprehensive Plan
Yavapai County is in the middle of hosting several community meetings around the county to explain its Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is the County’s “roadmap for the future.” It builds the long-term community vision for where to grow the county responsibly and what to protect in the future. It helps guide good commercial development in appropriate areas and identifies places of special significance that should be preserved and protected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
prescottenews.com
Prescott City Council Voting on Opportunity to buy Storm Ranch on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
The Prescott City Council will be voting on an opportunity to purchase the Storm Ranch at next Tuesday’s Council meeting. • In May of 2000, the voters approved a sales tax increase dedicated to Street projects and Open Space acquisitions. • Since that time, the city has been acquiring...
myradioplace.com
Sedona Gets New Mayoral Candidate
Mayor Sandy Moriarty, who was not re-elected in the Primary Election Tuesday, said she hopes people will vote for the vice mayor in the upcoming runoff election. Moriarty said that she won’t be involved in city government as an elected official after her term as Sedona mayor ends. She has served on Sedona boards since the town was incorporated and has been elected four times as mayor since 2014. This has been her first and only loss. She served on three committees over a 15-year period before voters approved incorporation in December 1987.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
myradioplace.com
YCSO Searches for UTV in Hit-and-run
This past Sunday Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott. As a local resident was traveling on a narrow portion of Fair Oaks Rd in his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
YRMC Foundation Announces 2022-23 Elected Officers
The Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Foundation Board of Directors has announced its slate of elected officers for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, and new directors who have recently joined the board. The officers include Kevin Keighron resuming his prior role as Chair; Pierre Tibi, MD, continuing as Vice Chair, and Bill Sonsin, continuing as Secretary and Treasurer.
myradioplace.com
Embry-Riddle University Gets New Simulation Center
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is investing in the future of its Prescott campus by launching a three-project plan to update existing buildings, expand facilities and improve the student experience on campus. First, construction of a new center for various aeronautics activities will commence, and the Flight Training Complex will be renovated...
SignalsAZ
City of Prescott Announces New Organization for Holiday Events
Organizers of the popular holiday events in the City of Prescott will now collaborate on all marketing and sponsorship efforts to reach more local residents and gather financial support from local sponsors. The City of Prescott and Prescott Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced the formation of the official Arizona Christmas...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches customer
New surveillance video released Monday shows a Wendy's employee sucker punching a customer after an argument over a food order. Peoria police are searching for the person who shot and carjacked a man in broad daylight outside a Target. Three officer-involved shooting in Arizona over the weekend. Updated: 2 hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myradioplace.com
YCSO Seizes Forty Thousand Fentanyl Pills
During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle.
12news.com
2 arrested in Yavapai County after police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were recently seized in Yavapai County during two separate traffic stops that occurred within 30 minutes of each other near Camp Verde. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Marco Ceja-Partida, 35, of California was taken into custody last week after a...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit Seizes Over 50,000 Fentanyl Pills in Two Traffic Stops
During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10...
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run
YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 9:30am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott.
SignalsAZ
Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest
Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
outdoorphotographer.com
Photo Of The Day By Bob Larson
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Boomtown” by Bob Larson. Location: Prescott, Arizona. Canon T2i, Sigma 10-20mm. Exposure: 1/60 sec., f/9, ISO 100. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Comments / 0