Boone County, MO

Body believed to be missing man found at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area

By Joushua Blount
 3 days ago
BOONE COUNTY Mo. (KMIZ)

Searchers have found a body believed to be a missing man in Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation area north of Columbia.

A Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman told ABC 17 News at about 9:30 a.m. Monday that the body had been found. Other details, such as the man's name, were not immediately available. Foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation continues.

Searchers had been looking for a missing man who was fishing with two friends over the weekend, Boone County Fire Protection Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. The other men made a run into town and when they got back to the conservation area, the other fisherman was gone, Walker said.

First responders said the man had been missing for two hours before crews arrived at the scene Sunday.

Walker said people going missing at the conservation area isn't common.

"Not a whole lot. This is the first time in a while that we've come across someone missing while fishing," said Walker.

Emergency crews initially searched the conservation area on Sunday. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw crews use a drone, rescue boats and other equipment to look for the missing man.

