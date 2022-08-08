Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Editors – “Kiss”
In June, UK rock crew Editors announced their seventh studio album, EBM, which is out in September and will be their first full-length project with Benjamin John Power, aka Blanck Mass. We’ve already heard a couple of album tracks — “Heart Attack” and “Karma Climb” — and now the band is sharing another single, “Kiss.”
Art Moore
Taylor Vick makes feeling like shit seem worthwhile. Recording under the name Boy Scouts, the Oakland native paints vivid scenes of annihilating, enlivening pain, her songs dramatizing the belief that big feelings are better than no feelings. On the first album by Art Moore—her new collaborative project with Los Angeles-based musicians Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks—she sings about sleepless nights, unyielding heartache, and memories so haunting that they infect every moment of her waking life. Like her past work, the record straddles the line between succumbing to present-day suffering and smothering herself in the pleasures of the past, but Durkes and Brooks’ swooning, blissed-out production offers a new landing place: It’s Vick’s dreamiest and most immersive album, an impressive addition to her prolific catalog.
Tom Waits Announces 20th Anniversary Vinyl Reissues of Alice and Blood Money
Tom Waits has announced vinyl reissues of Alice and Blood Money, the twin albums he recorded and released in 2002. The 20th anniversary versions will come on translucent blue and red vinyl, respectively. Leading up to the October 7 release date, Waits is sharing a handful of live tracks, starting with “All the World Is Green,” from Blood Money, recorded in Milan, and stripped-down piano version of Alice’s “Fish and Bird,” recorded in London in 2004. Check them out below.
Lamont Dozier: the Motown master craftsman who created miracles under pressure
As one third of a legendary songwriting and production partnership, Dozier produced a slew of indelible hits that expressed the joy and frustration of a whole generation
musictimes.com
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
Behind the Untimely Death and Legacy of Jazz Pioneer Billie Holiday
Similar to the founding principles of the blues, Billie Holiday’s life was marred with both the harsh realities of personal woes and boisterous changes of tempo. Nicknamed “Lady Day,” the Philadelphia-born singer used her tumultuous life experiences to create timeless jazz records. And within her music, her style became so unique that she altered the genre norm with songs like “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Strange Fruit,” and “All of Me.” She also set jazz standards with songs like “What a Little Moonlight Can Do” and “Easy Living.”
NME
Grazer: Prolific Melbourne duo crafting an intimate, shoegazey world
Grazer began life in a bare-brick basement in Melbourne, crafting propulsive dream-pop singles while recording vocals in an open wardrobe draped in blankets. But the band’s origins extend much further back, starting with bassist Mollie Wilson moving next door to bassist Matthew Spiller at age eight. Tethered by shared tastes in books and music while growing up in the rural New South Wales village of Uki, the pair became best friends and eventually romantic and creative partners.
NME
Now Beyoncé’s pruned ‘Renaissance’ post-release, here are the albums I’d like to be updated too
Forget Twitter: what we really need is an edit button for our entire lives. Imagine the doomed relationships we could never have started. The war criminals we could have avoided voting for. The celebrity ‘novels’ we could have left on the shelf. The scabies-riddled booking.com death traps and one-for-the-road Jägerbomb blackouts we could have swerved. If only, with just a few clicks, we could backwards-engineer ourselves a lighter, happier, Bastille-free life.
The FADER
Song You Need: Drego and Beno apologize for their hiatus with “Sorry We Was Trapping”
For some artists, album and song titles can seem like afterthoughts, but the Detroit duo of Drego and Beno use them to communicate directly with their fans. On their 2019 mixtape Meet Us Outer Space, they went crazy with the Auto-Tune. It was like they’d never gotten the chance to play around with it before, their voices practically sounded robotic on some of the tape’s wilder vocal runs. Some of it worked, some of it didn’t. A few months later, they ended up apologizing with Sorry for the Auto Tune, where they went back to their rugged street sound.
From Baby Shark to Beethoven: What keeps us coming back to our favorite tunes
As a general rule, most adults don’t spend their personal, recreational listening time – if such a thing can even be said to exist in the cases of many – indulging in Kids music. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be called Kids music, it’d be called the Billboard Hot 100.
operawire.com
Review 2022: We’ve Come to Claim the Throne
Pianist/composer Felix Jarrar and soprano Michelle Trovato partnered to stage a themed recital centered on Mary Queen of Scots, titled “We’ve Come to Claim the Throne,” on July 29, 2022, at St. John’s in the Village, New York City. The theme came to Jarrar via soprano...
Slipped Disc
Just up: Carlos Kleiber’s lost Beethoven 7th
An off-air recording has turned up of Carlos Kleiber conducting the London Symphony Orchestra at La Scala Milan in 1981. This was Kleiber’s last encounter with a London orchestra. One bad review in (I think) the Guardian led to a boycott of London bands. The recording is only partial.
Wilderness festival review: A surprisingly rich music experience within a middle class haven
Any review of Wilderness Festival has to begin by acknowledging the elephant in the room. This is a posh festival. Or rather, this is an eminently middle-class festival, a bougie, family-friendly event that seems to place as much emphasis on the upmarket “experiences” it offers – a panoply of health and spa activities, horseback riding, archery and fine dining – as the music itself. Squint a little, though, and these four days in the resplendent Oxfordshire sunshine don’t like feel all that different to being at any of the UK’s other major festivals – there’s just a bit more room...
Remembering Richard Taruskin, a writer who made you care about 1,000 years of music
Nearly two decades ago, shortly before the publication of his 4,000-page magnum opus, The Oxford History of Western Music, the polarizing American musicologist Richard Taruskin agreed to sit with NPR for a very long interview about, well, the very long history of Western music. Taruskin, who died earlier this month in Oakland, Calif. at age 77, was notoriously prickly, but his work was also a supremely important – it has been described as having "upended conventional classical music history."
Slipped Disc
Sadness: A second Baroque legend falls
Days after the death of Alice Harnoncourt, concertmaster and co-founder of Concentus Musicus Wien, we learn of the passing of Marie Leonhardt, concertmaster of the Leonhardt Consort founded in 1955 with her husband Gustav Leonhardt. These two ensembles were ice-breakers in the early-music movement and the two couples maintained a...
ceoworld.biz
Richest Violinists In The World
Music has the power not only to satisfy someone but also has the power of healing someone emotionally and mentally. With time music is evolving, and new genres are coming up. Even though music is evolving with time, the usage of classic instruments like the violin has not decreased. Many big musicians have a knack for playing violins. If you like to play the violin, then let me tell you that you could consider starting a career as a violinist. This is because if you are good at violin playing, you will be heavily paid. Some of the richest violinists in the world are listed below:
soultracks.com
Sam Gooden, co-founder of The Impressions, dies at age 87
(August 7, 2022) They were among the most iconic groups of the 1960s, both hitmakers and real troubadours in the fight for equality. They were the Impressions, and the one member who was there from beginning to end, Sam Gooden, has passed at age 87. Formed in 1956 by Gooden,...
guitar.com
Reverb says demand for female and non-binary artists’ signature guitars is higher than supply
Online guitar marketplace Reverb has revealed that demand for female and non-binary artists’ signature guitars is not being met by how many are being manufactured. This data was collected in response to the recent study by Find My Guitar, which found that less than six per cent of non-limited edition signature electric guitars were signature models for female or non-binary guitarists.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Record ‘Yoda’ Tarsiers Singing Duets Like Opera Singers
Tarsiers on an Indonesian island are quite the talents, singing duets together like opera singers. With their large, pointed ears and round, expressive eyes, nocturnal tarsiers resembling the diminutive Jedi master Yoda from 'Star Wars' films were recorded having operatic ability as they sing duets in high notes. Scientists say...
Slipped Disc
Four maestros die in the same spot, and a fifth nearby
It s mercifully rare for a conductor to die in mid-performance. In a century and a half of conducting history, we can count the tragic instances on the fingers of two hands. All the more astonishing, then, that four of these tragedies have occurred in the orchestra pit of the National Theatre in Munich.
