Semi-truck hauling sand rolls on I-15 in Lehi, crews on scene
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a semi-truck crash in Lehi on Wednesday morning. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says crash happened at the southbound on-ramp to I-15, at milepost 284. The truck was towing two trailers of sand when the truck and the first trailer rolled over, blocking lanes. Fortunately, only […]
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
Family continues search for missing Murray man
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
ksl.com
State seizes more than 80 birds from West Valley avian sanctuary
WEST VALLEY CITY — More than 80 birds were recently seized — and most of them euthanized — by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources from a sanctuary for injured and homeless birds that has been operating for years in West Valley City. DWR officials say they...
ksl.com
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
kjzz.com
PETA wants cruelty charges for man accused of starting fire by trying to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — An animal rights group wants the man accused of trying to burn a spider in Springville to face animal cruelty charges. People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA sent a letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt on Tuesday. The letter...
‘He was going to kill us all’: Utah samaritan allegedly shot after helping man retrieve truck stuck in mud
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a person who helped dislodge his truck after it was stuck in mud. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Eric Delynn Burns, 31. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home in Unincorporated Duchesne County. When […]
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police finds missing Layton girl, safe and reunited with family
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who has already been through some severe trauma. Her past experiences have added to the urgency in finding her safe. KSL TV is not revealing details to avoid victimizing her again, but what she’s been through has added to concerns for her safety.
KUTV
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
Man inhaled compression air prior to Centerville crash
A 46-year-old man was arrested after starting a grass fire after he allegedly nearly ran over a Centerville woman while she was unloading groceries from her car on Thursday.
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch County Search and Rescue has a busy Saturday
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Search and Rescue team was kept busy on Saturday with two different calls for assistance. The first call came in at 12:16 p.m. A 14-year-old hiker had fallen and injured her ankle near Blood Lake in the Midway area. The injury required extraction to an ambulance waiting Bonanza Flat parking lot.
utahstories.com
New York Times Journalist Appalled by the Homeless Situation in Salt Lake
We Are Humans, Plead Salt Lake’s Homeless Population. New York Times photographer says Salt Lake City’s ongoing efforts to clear out homeless people are inhumane and unnecessary. Five years ago, the New York Times sent journalists to Salt Lake City to report on the deteriorating homeless situation and...
ksl.com
Utah housing market: The dark side to higher home values is in your tax bill
SALT LAKE CITY — For homeowners in Utah, it's no typical tax year. Usually, under the state's truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won't notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they're facing a tax hike.
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
kuer.org
These Salt Lake westsiders were displaced from their homes, here’s where they are now
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
kjzz.com
Dramatic video captures OICI in American Fork after shoplifting suspect flees with child
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A dramatic video captured an officer involved in a shooting in American Fork after a shoplifting suspect fled in a car and hit a woman, taking a 5-year-old child with him. American Fork police said the child was dropped off by the suspect, identified...
New video, documents shed light on 2 people shot by officer on Ute Tribe land
FOX 13 News has obtained body-worn camera video from a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene where a Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife officer shot a man and a woman who were on a UTV.
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
