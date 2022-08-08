ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emmerdale news: Tributes pour in as actor Sam Gannon dies suddenly aged 31; plus EastEnders & Coronation Street spoilers

By Joseph Gamp
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

FORMER Emmerdale star Sam Gannon passed away unexpectedly over the weekend following a trip to the US to visit family.

Tributes have been paid to the former Emmerdale star, 31, who was travelling in California when he tragically passed away on Tuesday.

The actor's death is being investigated by police but is not being treated as suspicious.

His sister Amy Kelly, 34, said ‘’Sam was a whirlwind, a unique character to say the least.

"He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul. It is clear from the tributes we have received that he touched the hearts of so many.’’

Friend Lewis Matthews added: "Sam was a ‘real life Duracell bunny' with a seemingly endless supply of energy and love. He delighted audiences with his charm, wit and his wonderful musical abilities."

Sam played coachman Kev in Emmerdale in 2019.

The actor is survived by mum Angie, brothers Jason and Jordan, his partner and "love of his life'" Zoe.

Read our soap spoilers blog below for the latest updates and gossip…

  • Everything you need to know about Coronation Street
  • Where is Coronation Street filmed?
  • All the Coronation Street spoilers
  • Our soap spoiler live blog with up to date news
  • Coronation Street’s best bits

Corrie star reveals his surprising new job

Corrie’s Daniel Brocklebank has revealed his latest job.

The actor is best know for playing Billy Mayhew in the ITV soap.

Last week he made his debut on the popular Channel 4 show Countdown.

Ahead of his appearance, Daniel, 42, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Daniel told his 141k followers: I’m hugely excited to say that today starts my guest appearances on #CountDown in dictionary corner with the rather fabulous Susie Dent & my pal Les Dennis hosting!!”

Corrie’s Ellie Leach talks the challenges of Fayes new storyline

Speaking to Inside Soap, she said: “I think it’s just doing all the research and making sure that I’m getting it right. But scene-wise, it’s probably filming the mood swings.

“It’s quite demanding, because one minute you’re saying something nice, and the next minute you’re being so horrible. Obviously it’s not real, but I don’t like saying horrible things to Colson [Smith, who plays Craig].”

Speaking about Smith, she had nothing but praise for her on-screen boyfriend, stating: “We get along so well. We’ve been friends for 10 years, so we just understand each other — it’s like family. He’s like my best, best mate. And it’s so nice to work with your best friend all the time.”

Soap icon appears on Australia’s Masked Singer

Judges and fans were left scratching their heads as a certain soap star performed on Masked Singer on Saturday night.

As the show came to an end, it was revealed that the singer was the one and only Ryan Moloney, otherwise known as Toadfish on Neighbours.

“Twenty eight years on Neighbours. I tell you, this is the shortest job I’ve ever had,” the soap icon said as he removed his mask.

“We are honoured to have you. You are an absolute icon of this nation and the world,” a judge said.

Unfortunately, Moloney finished last in the viewer vote, with his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits failing to impress.

Everything you need to know about Coronation Street

  • Where is Coronation Street filmed?
  • All the Coronation Street spoilers
  • Our soap spoiler live blog with up to date news
  • Coronation Street’s best bits

Sister pays tribute to soap star that passed away in California this week

Sam Gannon, 31, who played Kev for a stint in 2019 has passed away suddenly while in California.

The actor’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

His sister, Amy Kelly, called him “a whirlwind, a unique character”.

She said: “He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul.”

Corrie spoilers: Jenny set for new life in Canada after Leo drops a bombshell

Jenny’s planned exit from is causing tension in Coronation Street, especially with Daisy.

In an upcoming episode of the soap, Jenny will be annoyed that Leo didn’t share his plans with her.

As upset as she may be, Jenny is also confused and doesn’t know what to do but she finds support and an attentive presence in the form of Daisy.

The barmaid urges Jenny to bite the bullet but it’s apparent she may not have the best intentions.

Jenny instantly reacts, accusing Daisy of trying to get rid of her.

Will her plan work?EditDelete

Heartbreak as Stu is found lifeless after being made homeless

Next week on the ITV soap, Kelly Neelan and Aadi Alahan find the former homeless man lying in the streets, drunk and barely conscious.

Kelly’s appalled to read on social media about Stu.

Zeedan returns from his holiday and Alya brings him up to speed on Stu and how worried she is about the effect the bombshell is having on Yasmeen.

Kelly vows to get Stu’s side of the story.

Corrie spoilers: Spider’s secret family revealed?

Spider is back to his old self in an upcoming episode of the hit soap.

After him and Toyah have sex, he begins to receive phone calls, texts and other secretive communications.

He then announces out of the blue that he needs to leave.

But who is contacting Spider? Could the returning character have something to hide?

Where to get your daily fix of soap spoilers

Keep up to date with Britain’s favourite soap dramas right here on thesun.co.uk.

  • Emmerdale
  • EastEnders
  • Hollyoaks
  • Coronation Street
  • Everything you need to know about Coronation Street
  • Where is Coronation Street filmed?
  • All the Coronation Street spoilers
  • Our soap spoiler live blog with up to date news
  • Coronation Street’s best bits

Corrie star reveals his surprising new job

Corrie’s Daniel Brocklebank has revealed his latest job.

The actor is best know for playing Billy Mayhew in the ITV soap.

Yesterday afternoon he made his debut on the popular Channel 4 show Countdown.

Ahead of his appearance, Daniel, 42, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Daniel told his 141k followers: I’m hugely excited to say that today starts my guest appearances on #CountDown in dictionary corner with the rather fabulous Susie Dent & my pal Les Dennis hosting!!”

Corrie’s Ellie Leach talks the challenges of Fayes new storyline

Speaking to Inside Soap, she said: “I think it’s just doing all the research and making sure that I’m getting it right. But scene-wise, it’s probably filming the mood swings.

“It’s quite demanding, because one minute you’re saying something nice, and the next minute you’re being so horrible. Obviously it’s not real, but I don’t like saying horrible things to Colson [Smith, who plays Craig].”

Speaking about Smith, she had nothing but praise for her on-screen boyfriend, stating: “We get along so well. We’ve been friends for 10 years, so we just understand each other — it’s like family. He’s like my best, best mate. And it’s so nice to work with your best friend all the time.”

Soap icon appears on Australia's Masked Singer

Judges and fans were left scratching their heads as a certain soap star performed on Masked Singer last night.

As the show came to an end, it was revealed that the singer was the one and only Ryan Moloney, otherwise known as Toadfish on Neighbours.

"Twenty eight years on Neighbours. I tell you, this is the shortest job I've ever had," the soap icon said as he removed his mask.

"We are honoured to have you. You are an absolute icon of this nation and the world," a judge said.

Unfortunately, Moloney finished last in the viewer vote, with his rendition of Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits failing to impress.

Where to get your daily fix of soap spoilers

Keep up to date with Britain’s favourite soap dramas right here on thesun.co.uk.

  • Emmerdale
  • EastEnders
  • Hollyoaks
  • Coronation Street

Sister pays tribute to soap star that passed away in California this week

Sam Gannon, 31, who played Kev for a stint in 2019 has passed away suddenly while in California.

The actor’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

His sister, Amy Kelly, called him "a whirlwind, a unique character".

She said: "He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul."

Corrie spoilers: Jenny set for new life in Canada after Leo drops a bombshell

Jenny’s planned exit from is causing tension in Coronation Street, especially with Daisy.

In an upcoming episode of the soap, Jenny will be annoyed that Leo didn’t share his plans with her.

As upset as she may be, Jenny is also confused and doesn’t know what to do but she finds support and an attentive presence in the form of Daisy.

The barmaid urges Jenny to bite the bullet but it’s apparent she may not have the best intentions.

Jenny instantly reacts, accusing Daisy of trying to get rid of her.

Will her plan work?EditDelete

Heartbreak as Stu is found lifeless after being made homeless

Next week on the ITV soap, Kelly Neelan and Aadi Alahan find the former homeless man lying in the streets, drunk and barely conscious.

Kelly’s appalled to read on social media about Stu.

Zeedan returns from his holiday and Alya brings him up to speed on Stu and how worried she is about the effect the bombshell is having on Yasmeen.

Kelly vows to get Stu’s side of the story.

Corrie spoilers: Spider's secret family revealed?

Spider is back to his old self in an upcoming episode of the hit soap.

After him and Toyah have sex, he begins to receive phone calls, texts and other secretive communications.

He then announces out of the blue that he needs to leave.

But who is contacting Spider? Could the returning character have something to hide?

Everything you need to know about Coronation Street

  • Where is Coronation Street filmed?
  • All the Coronation Street spoilers
  • Our soap spoiler live blog with up to date news
  • Coronation Street’s best bits

Emmerdale actor dies suddenly while in the US

Sam Gannon, 31, who played Kev for a stint in 2019 has passed away suddenly while in California.

The actor's death is not being treated as suspicious.

His sister Amy Kelly, described him as 'unique character.'

Gannon often worked with the Northumberland Theatre Company, which has since released a statement.

"He delighted audiences with his charm, his wit and his wonderful musical abilities.

"Sam was described by many as being like a human Duracell bunny, with limitless energy, always running around the rehearsal room and almost having too many creative ideas to keep locked up in his brain. In short, Sam could be a handful at times! But he was always fantastic as soon as you got him on that stage.

"He has also been described as a genuinely lovely lad, a wonderful human and a good friend to many."

‘UNIQUE CHARACTER’ Who was Sam Gannon?

Tributes have poured in for the actor, 31, who was travelling in California when he died.

Sam played the role of horse drawn carriage coachman Kev in ITV favourite Emmerdale in 2019.

He starred alongside Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle.

Sam, who was from Brayton in North Yorkshire, also had a role in short film Talking with Angles starring Cold Feet actor John Thomson.

The actor’s death is being investigated by police but is not being treated as suspicious.

Corrie's Ellie Leach talks the challenges of Fayes new storyline

Speaking to Inside Soap, she said: "I think it's just doing all the research and making sure that I'm getting it right. But scene-wise, it's probably filming the mood swings.

"It's quite demanding, because one minute you're saying something nice, and the next minute you're being so horrible. Obviously it's not real, but I don't like saying horrible things to Colson [Smith, who plays Craig]."

Speaking about Smith, she had nothing but praise for her on-screen boyfriend, stating: "We get along so well. We've been friends for 10 years, so we just understand each other — it's like family. He's like my best, best mate. And it's so nice to work with your best friend all the time."

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona’s anxiety about the wedding and more

Rhona is stressing about her wedding and Gabby’s mystery date turns out to be a familiar face, Kit, according to Digital Spy.

Meanwhile, Liam is questioning everything.

Former EastEnders star shows off holiday snaps

KIMBERLEY Walsh shared a glimpse into her family holiday to Ibiza this week, and who was there with her?

Two iconic soap starts joined her on the trip, Amy Walsh and her boyfriend, former EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith.

Captioning her upload, Kimberley wrote: "Ibiza crew 2022 ✌🏼 Very special holiday celebrating my mum turning 70 with the whole fam and ALL our babies! Total chaos just the way we like it ♥️ 💫."

Fans and celeb pals were quick to comment, with fellow former EastEnders star Kara Tointon writing: "Now that's a family portrait!! 😍😍😍."

Denise Van Outen added: "Aww, this is so lovely ❤️."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7lAp_0h951GDE00

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31

Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale confirms Amy Walsh return as Tracy Metcalfe for 50th anniversary

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed that Amy Walsh will return to filming for the show's 50th anniversary episodes. The actress is currently on maternity leave, but will reprise her role as Tracy Metcalfe on a temporary basis as the ITV soap marks its impressive milestone. Show producers Jane Hudson...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge

CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Brocklebank
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
SheKnows

Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?

The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
TV SERIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Wedding#Spoiler#Eastenders#Duracell#Itv#Channel 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

Who dies in Virgin River season 4? (Spoilers)

Virgin River season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix and boy what a rollercoaster ride this season turned out to be! From the very first episode, we could tell we were in for an unforgettable season and the writers did not disappoint in delivering a season full of emotional highs and lows.
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

Robert Newman confirms he is off The Young and the Restless

Robert Newman has confirmed that he is done as Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless. The actor shared via YouTube that fans of the CBS soap will see his alter ego no more. He went on further to say that the scenes with Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) were his last. Newman stated "The end of my contract. Those were shot about five weeks ago. Since then, I have come home to my family and I couldn’t be happier about that"
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/2/22: Is Esme Dead?

Lives hang in the balance in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Ava and Nikolas search for Esme, Trina’s fate is in the hands of the court, Liz suspects Finn thinks she’s losing her mind, and Willow wants to know exactly what’s wrong with her… and her unborn child!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Married at First Sight': Miguel and Alexis Share How Past Relationships Inspired Them to Sign Up (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight stars Miguel and Alexis figured they had to shake things up if they wanted to find their respective forever partners. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about how they eventually threw up their hands when it came to dating and asked the Married at First Sight experts to find them love, which came in the form of wife Lindy and husband Justin.
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
659K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy