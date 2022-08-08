Emmerdale news: Tributes pour in as actor Sam Gannon dies suddenly aged 31; plus EastEnders & Coronation Street spoilers

FORMER Emmerdale star Sam Gannon passed away unexpectedly over the weekend following a trip to the US to visit family.

Tributes have been paid to the former Emmerdale star, 31, who was travelling in California when he tragically passed away on Tuesday.

The actor's death is being investigated by police but is not being treated as suspicious.

His sister Amy Kelly, 34, said ‘’Sam was a whirlwind, a unique character to say the least.

"He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul. It is clear from the tributes we have received that he touched the hearts of so many.’’

Friend Lewis Matthews added: "Sam was a ‘real life Duracell bunny' with a seemingly endless supply of energy and love. He delighted audiences with his charm, wit and his wonderful musical abilities."

Sam played coachman Kev in Emmerdale in 2019.

The actor is survived by mum Angie, brothers Jason and Jordan, his partner and "love of his life'" Zoe.

Read our soap spoilers blog below for the latest updates and gossip…

Everything you need to know about Coronation Street

Where is Coronation Street filmed?

All the Coronation Street spoilers

Our soap spoiler live blog with up to date news

Coronation Street’s best bits

Corrie star reveals his surprising new job

Corrie’s Daniel Brocklebank has revealed his latest job.

The actor is best know for playing Billy Mayhew in the ITV soap.

Last week he made his debut on the popular Channel 4 show Countdown.

Ahead of his appearance, Daniel, 42, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Daniel told his 141k followers: I’m hugely excited to say that today starts my guest appearances on #CountDown in dictionary corner with the rather fabulous Susie Dent & my pal Les Dennis hosting!!”

Corrie’s Ellie Leach talks the challenges of Fayes new storyline

Speaking to Inside Soap, she said: “I think it’s just doing all the research and making sure that I’m getting it right. But scene-wise, it’s probably filming the mood swings.

“It’s quite demanding, because one minute you’re saying something nice, and the next minute you’re being so horrible. Obviously it’s not real, but I don’t like saying horrible things to Colson [Smith, who plays Craig].”

Speaking about Smith, she had nothing but praise for her on-screen boyfriend, stating: “We get along so well. We’ve been friends for 10 years, so we just understand each other — it’s like family. He’s like my best, best mate. And it’s so nice to work with your best friend all the time.”

Soap icon appears on Australia’s Masked Singer

Judges and fans were left scratching their heads as a certain soap star performed on Masked Singer on Saturday night.

As the show came to an end, it was revealed that the singer was the one and only Ryan Moloney, otherwise known as Toadfish on Neighbours.

“Twenty eight years on Neighbours. I tell you, this is the shortest job I’ve ever had,” the soap icon said as he removed his mask.

“We are honoured to have you. You are an absolute icon of this nation and the world,” a judge said.

Unfortunately, Moloney finished last in the viewer vote, with his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits failing to impress.

Everything you need to know about Coronation Street

Where is Coronation Street filmed?

All the Coronation Street spoilers

Our soap spoiler live blog with up to date news

Coronation Street’s best bits

Sister pays tribute to soap star that passed away in California this week

Sam Gannon, 31, who played Kev for a stint in 2019 has passed away suddenly while in California.

The actor’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

His sister, Amy Kelly, called him “a whirlwind, a unique character”.

She said: “He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul.”

Corrie spoilers: Jenny set for new life in Canada after Leo drops a bombshell

Jenny’s planned exit from is causing tension in Coronation Street, especially with Daisy.

In an upcoming episode of the soap, Jenny will be annoyed that Leo didn’t share his plans with her.

As upset as she may be, Jenny is also confused and doesn’t know what to do but she finds support and an attentive presence in the form of Daisy.

The barmaid urges Jenny to bite the bullet but it’s apparent she may not have the best intentions.

Jenny instantly reacts, accusing Daisy of trying to get rid of her.

Will her plan work?EditDelete

Heartbreak as Stu is found lifeless after being made homeless

Next week on the ITV soap, Kelly Neelan and Aadi Alahan find the former homeless man lying in the streets, drunk and barely conscious.

Kelly’s appalled to read on social media about Stu.

Zeedan returns from his holiday and Alya brings him up to speed on Stu and how worried she is about the effect the bombshell is having on Yasmeen.

Kelly vows to get Stu’s side of the story.

Corrie spoilers: Spider’s secret family revealed?

Spider is back to his old self in an upcoming episode of the hit soap.

After him and Toyah have sex, he begins to receive phone calls, texts and other secretive communications.

He then announces out of the blue that he needs to leave.

But who is contacting Spider? Could the returning character have something to hide?

Where to get your daily fix of soap spoilers

Keep up to date with Britain’s favourite soap dramas right here on thesun.co.uk.

Emmerdale

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Coronation Street

Everything you need to know about Coronation Street

Where is Coronation Street filmed?

All the Coronation Street spoilers

Our soap spoiler live blog with up to date news

Coronation Street’s best bits

Corrie star reveals his surprising new job

Corrie’s Daniel Brocklebank has revealed his latest job.

The actor is best know for playing Billy Mayhew in the ITV soap.

Yesterday afternoon he made his debut on the popular Channel 4 show Countdown.

Ahead of his appearance, Daniel, 42, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

Daniel told his 141k followers: I’m hugely excited to say that today starts my guest appearances on #CountDown in dictionary corner with the rather fabulous Susie Dent & my pal Les Dennis hosting!!”

Corrie’s Ellie Leach talks the challenges of Fayes new storyline

Speaking to Inside Soap, she said: “I think it’s just doing all the research and making sure that I’m getting it right. But scene-wise, it’s probably filming the mood swings.

“It’s quite demanding, because one minute you’re saying something nice, and the next minute you’re being so horrible. Obviously it’s not real, but I don’t like saying horrible things to Colson [Smith, who plays Craig].”

Speaking about Smith, she had nothing but praise for her on-screen boyfriend, stating: “We get along so well. We’ve been friends for 10 years, so we just understand each other — it’s like family. He’s like my best, best mate. And it’s so nice to work with your best friend all the time.”

Soap icon appears on Australia's Masked Singer

Judges and fans were left scratching their heads as a certain soap star performed on Masked Singer last night.

As the show came to an end, it was revealed that the singer was the one and only Ryan Moloney, otherwise known as Toadfish on Neighbours.

"Twenty eight years on Neighbours. I tell you, this is the shortest job I've ever had," the soap icon said as he removed his mask.

"We are honoured to have you. You are an absolute icon of this nation and the world," a judge said.

Unfortunately, Moloney finished last in the viewer vote, with his rendition of Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits failing to impress.

Where to get your daily fix of soap spoilers

Keep up to date with Britain’s favourite soap dramas right here on thesun.co.uk.

Emmerdale

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Coronation Street

Sister pays tribute to soap star that passed away in California this week

Sam Gannon, 31, who played Kev for a stint in 2019 has passed away suddenly while in California.

The actor’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

His sister, Amy Kelly, called him "a whirlwind, a unique character".

She said: "He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul."

Corrie spoilers: Jenny set for new life in Canada after Leo drops a bombshell

Jenny’s planned exit from is causing tension in Coronation Street, especially with Daisy.

In an upcoming episode of the soap, Jenny will be annoyed that Leo didn’t share his plans with her.

As upset as she may be, Jenny is also confused and doesn’t know what to do but she finds support and an attentive presence in the form of Daisy.

The barmaid urges Jenny to bite the bullet but it’s apparent she may not have the best intentions.

Jenny instantly reacts, accusing Daisy of trying to get rid of her.

Will her plan work?EditDelete

Heartbreak as Stu is found lifeless after being made homeless

Next week on the ITV soap, Kelly Neelan and Aadi Alahan find the former homeless man lying in the streets, drunk and barely conscious.

Kelly’s appalled to read on social media about Stu.

Zeedan returns from his holiday and Alya brings him up to speed on Stu and how worried she is about the effect the bombshell is having on Yasmeen.

Kelly vows to get Stu’s side of the story.

Corrie spoilers: Spider's secret family revealed?

Spider is back to his old self in an upcoming episode of the hit soap.

After him and Toyah have sex, he begins to receive phone calls, texts and other secretive communications.

He then announces out of the blue that he needs to leave.

But who is contacting Spider? Could the returning character have something to hide?

Everything you need to know about Coronation Street

Where is Coronation Street filmed?

All the Coronation Street spoilers

Our soap spoiler live blog with up to date news

Coronation Street’s best bits

Emmerdale actor dies suddenly while in the US

Sam Gannon, 31, who played Kev for a stint in 2019 has passed away suddenly while in California.

The actor's death is not being treated as suspicious.

His sister Amy Kelly, described him as 'unique character.'

Gannon often worked with the Northumberland Theatre Company, which has since released a statement.

"He delighted audiences with his charm, his wit and his wonderful musical abilities.

"Sam was described by many as being like a human Duracell bunny, with limitless energy, always running around the rehearsal room and almost having too many creative ideas to keep locked up in his brain. In short, Sam could be a handful at times! But he was always fantastic as soon as you got him on that stage.

"He has also been described as a genuinely lovely lad, a wonderful human and a good friend to many."

‘UNIQUE CHARACTER’ Who was Sam Gannon?

Tributes have poured in for the actor, 31, who was travelling in California when he died.

Sam played the role of horse drawn carriage coachman Kev in ITV favourite Emmerdale in 2019.

He starred alongside Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle.

Sam, who was from Brayton in North Yorkshire, also had a role in short film Talking with Angles starring Cold Feet actor John Thomson.

The actor’s death is being investigated by police but is not being treated as suspicious.

Corrie's Ellie Leach talks the challenges of Fayes new storyline

Speaking to Inside Soap, she said: "I think it's just doing all the research and making sure that I'm getting it right. But scene-wise, it's probably filming the mood swings.

"It's quite demanding, because one minute you're saying something nice, and the next minute you're being so horrible. Obviously it's not real, but I don't like saying horrible things to Colson [Smith, who plays Craig]."

Speaking about Smith, she had nothing but praise for her on-screen boyfriend, stating: "We get along so well. We've been friends for 10 years, so we just understand each other — it's like family. He's like my best, best mate. And it's so nice to work with your best friend all the time."

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona’s anxiety about the wedding and more

Rhona is stressing about her wedding and Gabby’s mystery date turns out to be a familiar face, Kit, according to Digital Spy.

Meanwhile, Liam is questioning everything.

Former EastEnders star shows off holiday snaps

KIMBERLEY Walsh shared a glimpse into her family holiday to Ibiza this week, and who was there with her?

Two iconic soap starts joined her on the trip, Amy Walsh and her boyfriend, former EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith.

Captioning her upload, Kimberley wrote: "Ibiza crew 2022 ✌🏼 Very special holiday celebrating my mum turning 70 with the whole fam and ALL our babies! Total chaos just the way we like it ♥️ 💫."

Fans and celeb pals were quick to comment, with fellow former EastEnders star Kara Tointon writing: "Now that's a family portrait!! 😍😍😍."

Denise Van Outen added: "Aww, this is so lovely ❤️."