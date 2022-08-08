ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andreas Christensen misses Barcelona's final pre-season game after pulling out of their Joan Gamper Trophy win against Pumas just minutes before kick-off with a neck problem

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Andreas Christensen was forced to pull out of Barcelona's final pre-season match against Pumas just minutes before kick-off due to a neck problem on Sunday.

The defender arrived at the Nou Camp earlier this summer after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season, and he has featured regularly in pre-season for his new club.

However, he was unable to take his place on the pitch in the Joan Gamper Trophy match, and Barcelona explained the reason for his absence on Twitter.

Andreas Christensen has been a regular in the Barcelona first-team in pre-season
He was presented on the pitch alongside his team-mates ahead of Sunday's match
He was then ruled out just moments before kick-off, with Barcelona explaining his absence

'The player Andreas Christensen will not play in today's match due to cervical discomfort,' the club wrote on Sunday evening.

Barcelona went on to win 6-0 against their Mexican opponents, with Robert Lewandowski scoring his first goal for the club and Pedri netting a brace.

Christensen was named on the bench, but he was not used by Xavi as Barcelona coasted to a comprehensive victory.

This is not the first time that Christensen has made himself unavailable just before a game as he also pulled out of Chelsea's FA Cup final against Liverpool on the day of the match back in May.

Xavi did not risk Christensen as he was struggling with 'cervical discomfort'

Thomas Tuchel initially hinted that the centre-back had refused to play as he entered the final weeks of his contract at Stamford Bridge, but he later stated: 'I don't think that he did not want to play, he was not able to. It's a big difference.'

Christensen's setback is a blow for the Dane, with the Spanish season set to get underway in the coming days.

Barcelona are scheduled to play Rayo Vallecano in their opening league game on Saturday, and the 26-year-old now faces a race against time to return to fitness ahead of that match.

Daily Mail

Brentford sign Mikkel Damsgaard for £11.8m from Sampdoria on a five-year contract - with Denmark midfielder available to make his debut against Manchester United on Saturday

Brentford have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard from Serie A side Sampdoria and make his debut against Manchester United at the weekend. The 22-year-old has completed his medical and was announced as the Premier League side's newest recruit in a move worth £11.8 million with a further £5m in add-ons.
PREMIER LEAGUE
