Transfer news RECAP: Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko looks set to join RB Leipzig, while Wolves plan move Barcelona's Nico Gonzalez... plus the latest from Europe

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and new deals, with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

Manchester United 'stepped away from a £4.5m deal for Moises Caicedo'

Manchester United reportedly opted against signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo before he moved to Europe.

Man United 'stepped away from signing Moises Caicedo'

Manchester United reportedly opted against signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo before he moved to Europe. Caicedo arrived at the Amex Stadium in February 2021. for just £4.5m.

15:23

Man United are dealt ANOTHER blow in the transfer market as RB Leipzig close in on a deal for £55m Salzburg wonderkid Benjamin Sesko for next summer

RB Leipzig are close to agreeing a deal with sister club Salzburg for young striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 19-year old, who has been targeted by Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle, will stay at Salzburg on loan for the season before joining Leipzig next summer.

The 19-year old, who has been targeted by Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle, will stay at Salzburg on loan for the season before joining Leipzig next summer.

Blow for Nottingham Forest as move for Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno collapses after he decides to stay in Spain

Nottingham Forest are going back to the drawing board in their search for a full back after Alex Moreno rejected a £9million move from Real Betis.

Forest want cover after losing Omar Richards to injury and saw an approach for Red Bull Leipzig full-back Angelino founder at the weekend as he opted to join Hoffenheim.

PSG 'agree personal terms' with Fabian Ruiz after he refused to sign a contract extension at Napoli

PSG have reportedly agreed personal terms with Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The French champions had reportedly been working on a deal to sign the 26-year-old Spaniard and they have now made a big step forward in their quest to bring him to the capital.

Chelsea open talks with Edouard Mendy over a new contract

Mendy is two years into the five-year agreement he signed when he joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2020.

Mendy was one of the Blues stars earmarked for an improved deal following their Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital takeover and negotiations are underway.

12:48

Chelsea are set take a HUGE financial hit on flop Timo Werner as they 'agree £25.3m deal to sell him back to RB Leipzig'

Timo Werner is reportedly on the verge of rejoining RB Leipzig after the German club reached an agreement with Chelsea over a transfer fee.

Timo Werner 'set to leave Chelsea to return to RB Leipzig'

The 26-year-old left Leipzig to move to Stamford Bridge for £47.5million in 2020, but he is set to return to his former club for just €30m (£25.3m), according to Sky Germany.

Barcelona 'threaten legal action over Frenkie de Jong's 2020 contract extension and want to rip it up and return to his previous deal'

Barcelona have reportedly told Frenkie de Jong that they want to rip up his current contract and revert back to the original terms he signed in 2019, alleging the lucrative deal handed to him by the club's former board involved 'criminality'.

De Jong is wanted by Manchester United.

Barcelona 'threaten action over De Jong's 2020 contract extension'

De Jong's future has been the subject of speculation this summer with the Catalan giants desperate to either sell the Dutchman or come to an agreement over the £17million he is owed in deferred wages.

West Ham defender Issa Diop set to undergo a medical before completing £15m move to Fulham

West Ham defender Issa Diop is closing on his £15million move to Fulham.

Manager David Moyes revealed that the French centre back had not made himself available for recent games amid ongoing talks over a move away despite West Ham needing cover in defence.

Wolves enter talks with Barcelona over move for talented midfielder Nico Gonzalez

Wolves are in talks with Barcelona over the potential signing of midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

The 20-year old is one of the players Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for as they scramble to recoup funds over the next three weeks.

10:59

Nottingham Forest revive their interest in Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno

Nottingham Forest have been heavily active in the transfer market this summer and they are now looking to bring in Alex Moreno from Real Betis.

Forest want cover after losing Omar Richards to injury and saw an approach for Red Bull Leipzig full-back Angelino founder at the weekend as he opted to join Hoffenheim.

10:00

Wolves set to sign Goncalo Guedes

Wolves are closing in on the signing of Goncalo Guedes from Valencia.

Wolves have agreed a deal worth up to £35million for Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes. The Portuguese player has been a long time target for Wolves as they look to strengthen their frontline.

Mikkel Damsgaard set for his Brentford medical this week ahead of £16.8m move from Sampdoria

Brentford are closing in on the signing of midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria.

Brentford hope to complete the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard this week. The 22-year-old is due for a medical ahead of an £11.8 million move with £5m in add-ons.

09:03

Manchester United 'are trying to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus'

It's clear that Manchester United need to strengthen in midfield and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a potential target.

Man United 'are trying to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot'

New manager Erik ten Hag wants to add quality in central midfield and a 2-0 loss against Brighton on Sunday may have sharpened his focus. More to follow.

08:41

Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton target Sasa Kalajdzic demands clarity over his future

Sasa Kalajdzic is the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs, but the Stuttgart forward wants his future resolved quickly.

Kalajdzic scored 16 goals during his maiden Bundesliga campaign in 2020-21, while the Austrian netted six goals in 15 outings in the German top-flight last term during an injury-hit campaign.

08:26

Chelsea striker Timo Werner close to RB Leipzig return

Chelsea's Timo Werner is closing in on a permanent move back to RB Leipzig.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner 'on the verge of a return to RB Leipzig'

The forward's future has been up in the air since the end of last season, while the £50million arrival of Raheem Sterling raised further questions about his playing opportunities.

08:16

Manchester United have £7.5m bid for Marko Arnautovic rejected

Manchester United are looking to add to their attacking options but have had a bid of £7.5m rejected for Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic.

Erik ten Hag has added defenders Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia along with creative midfielder Christian Eriksen to his squad this summer but wants to land a striker.