I’m a lawn expert… my tips will make your grass thrive and it’s all about watering at the right time of the day

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
A LAWN whizz has revealed how to make your grass thrive and look lush whilst avoiding wasting water.

With the UK and most of Europe under a dry spell, gardens may be looking a bit rough, full of yellow and brown patches.

According to gurus, it's all about knowing the right time to water your lawn Credit: Getty

But although it might be tempting to grab a hosepipe and give your lawn much-needed hydration during the hottest times, experts have advised against it, The Express reported.

According to one whizz, Donnie Shelton, owner of Triangle Lawn Care, revitalising your lawn takes a little more work, and knowing when to water it plays a huge role.

“Water is obviously the lifeblood of any healthy lawn, but it can be difficult to understand when to water your lawn, how much to water it, and overall best practices,'' the guru said.

He explained that timing “is important when watering grass in order for your efforts to have maximum effect”, and to conserve a precious resource.

“During the summer I generally recommend always watering in the early morning, or in the evening as a second-best option.

“If you water your lawn during the middle of the day, especially in the summer, the sun will end up evaporating between 25 and 40 percent of the water, which means your lawn will most likely be underwatered.

“By watering when the sun isn’t as intense it ensures most of the water has time to seep down into the roots of the lawn.”

But be reminded, if you water it in the evening, don't leave it too late - this will give the grass a chance to dry out.

As one expert, Eric De Boer PhD of Simple Lawn Solutions., explained: “Overnight leaf wetness can benefit fungal pathogens.''

According to professionals, lawns shouldn’t necessarily be watered daily during hot weather - as long as you ensure the grass' root system is properly soaked, every couple of days will be enough.

Donnie advised: “I generally recommend watering twice a week if you haven’t had significant rainfall this week.”

Eric shared the same opinion, saying: “Generally, it is a good practice to water deeply, as infrequently as possible, without completely stressing your lawn.

“Light, frequent irrigation applications keep the upper portion of the root zone and thatch layer moist.

“This can encourage the germination of weed seeds, give fungal pathogens the necessary moisture to grow, and it can also prohibit proper soil aeration.”

An easy way to check if your lawn is in a dire need of hydration is walking on it.

Eric went on to explain: “It is a good practice to wait until your lawn begins to show mild symptoms of water stress before deciding to irrigate.

“This is apparent when you walk on the lawn in the evening and your footprints don’t bounce back but stay visible on the lawn for an extended period.”

When it comes to how often you should water your grass, there are many factors that influence it.

The expert noted: “These factors include species of grass, soil type, and climate.

“As a broad generalisation, cool season grasses will require irrigation more frequently than warm season grasses.

''This is because warm season grasses use water more efficiently than cool season grasses.

“Soil type will also affect irrigation frequency. Sandy soils, low in organic matter, have a limited ability to hold plant-available water and drain quite freely.

“Clayey soils, on the other end of the spectrum, can hold much more water than sandy soils, but clays can hold some of the water so tightly that the water isn’t available to the lawn’s roots.''

Eric added that the climate also plays a huge role as sunny, windier days with low humidity will result in much more evaporation and plant transpiration in comparison to muggy days when the air is more stagnant.

