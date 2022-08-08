ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Do You Stack Up to Other Retirement Savers Your Age?

Knowing what other retirement savers your age have in their accounts can serve as a baseline. But if you want a comfortable retirement, you need a custom plan based on your own goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
6 Steps To Creating a Successful Financial Plan for Yourself

The structure is necessary for success, and solid plans allow you to determine your priorities, organize yourself more efficiently, and easily track the progress you’ve made thus far. This is especially true when it comes to personal finances, as good planning could truly make or break your future. As long as your financial plan is smart, you will be able to save some necessary cash, afford the things you truly want and achieve important long-term goals. From evaluating your income to retirement savings, here are some of the most crucial steps you need to take when creating a solid personal financial plan for a more secure future:
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

You'll need to work many years at a high wage and file at the right time. Most seniors don't get the maximum benefit, so don't stress if you can't pull it off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
