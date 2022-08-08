ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
NECN

Police ID Homicide Victim Found on Town Green in Connecticut

A 55-year-old man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning and police said they are investigating his death as an apparent homicide. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green around 2:37 a.m. saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation began on the Enfield town green overnight. The location was 81-199 Main St. Police Chief Alaric Fox gave an update around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday. He told Channel 3 that a person walking near the town green around 2:30 a.m. saw a body...
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Luis Elvin Benitez, 34, 19 Nash St., New Britain, failure to grant right of way – intersection, ill opn cmv under infl alc/drugs, operate/parks unregistered mv. Dongonyaro Doryen Boima, 30, 4 Lasalle Ct., New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting, assault pb sfty/emt/transt/hlth. Kenneth Alan Little, 22, 7 Mountain Ridge Ter....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police identify Enfield homicide victim

ENFIELD — The man found dead in the Gazebo on the Town Green in the predawn hours of Wednesday was Christopher Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless man, local police Lt. Willie Pedemonti said. Pedemonti added around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that no arrest had been made in the case, which police...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Dad delivers twins with help of Naugatuck EMS and police

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – EMTs and officers helped a dad deliver twins at a Naugatuck home on Wednesday. Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services said EMS and police were dispatched to a home for the delivery of twins. While crews were on the way, dispatchers with the Northwest Connecticut Public Safety...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into New Britain building on Broad St.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-car collision involving a stolen vehicle in New Britain resulted in one car slamming into a building. New Britain police responded to Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday evening on reports of a two-car crash. A stolen car out of Enfield had struck a Jeep, which pushed […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull Police Warn On Scams

The Trumbull Police Department would like to warn the public about a recent increase of scams. targeting senior citizens. Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases,. they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or. quickly leave...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

East Haven bar’s license suspended after fatal weekend shooting

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner signed a summary suspension for the liquor permit for BullsEye Billards & Bar following a fatal shooting over the weekend. The suspension comes after the East Haven Police Department made a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Divison on Aug. 8 regarding an Aug. 6 shooting. […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
CHESHIRE, CT
NewsTimes

7 businesses opening new locations in Stamford soon

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "The city that works" will be getting some new employees soon when these businesses, which range from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores, open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
STAMFORD, CT

