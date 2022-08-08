ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Moore donates several of her dresses to EBTH’s Gowns for Good Benefit

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com, Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Julianne Moore donated some of her own dresses to EBTH’s Gowns for Good Benefit in New York on Saturday.

The 61-year-old actress attended the event alongside a number stars including Cameron Silver and Kelly Bensimon.

The benefit, hosted by Everything But The House, supports The Entertainment Community Fund which acts as a safety net for people in the arts community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGWIQ_0h94wf1800
Her own dress: Julianne Moore donated one of her own dresses to EBTH’s Gowns for Good Benefit in New York on Saturday 

More than 40 dresses from prominent celebrities were auctioned off at the event including one which Moore herself donned.

She graced the red carpet in the dress at The Cannes Film Festival back in 2018.

One of the dresses was a fiery red floor-length gown with sleeves that didn't cover her arms past the elbows. The company sold that garment for $3,000.

Four more photos of Moore in gowns were uploaded to the website. They sold for $2,361, $1,900, $1,550 and $2,050.

The gowns came in shades of red, black and silver. All were floor-length and many were cut out at parts, revealing a bit of the star's pale skin.

At the Saturday afternoon event, Moore decided on a more subtle dress. She donned a black sheer and ruffled frock, pairing it with a black open-toe platform shoe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15O2mw_0h94wf1800
Looking great: The 61-year-old actress looked darling in the sheer and ruffled frock, pairing it with a black, open-toe platform shoe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGLpx_0h94wf1800
Sold! The floor-length dress was a fiery red with sleeves that didn't cover her arms past the elbows

The event was held at and livestreamed from retail store Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor, New York.

The sleeves of the dress were delicate and lacy, featuring a slit at the center that made them fall over either side of her shoulders.

It had a modest, square neckline that mostly covered the Still Alice star's chest.

The long skirt boasted tiers that altered between rows of ruffles and see-through rows that tease her legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qEG3_0h94wf1800
In good company: Joining Julianne at the benefit — which supports the The Entertainment Community Fund — was host Cameron Silver
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCpov_0h94wf1800
Cameron's clothes: The entrepreneur and founder of Los Angeles' Decades boutique wore a monochrome white look

She wore her famous red hair down, styling the locks in a center part and letting them fall over her shoulder in a loose texture.

The North Carolina–born beauty tucked the front pieces of her glossy tresses behind her ears.

She accessorized with an understated pair of small gold hoop earrings and a single gold bangle.

Moore's nails were clean of nail polish and she appeared at the star-studded event with a light face of makeup.

Her cheeks were dusted with an airy, pink blush and she matched it to her pout, which was also swiped with the shade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOjEm_0h94wf1800
Accessory: Juliette toted a woven, clay-colored bucket bag, slinging it over her shoulder

