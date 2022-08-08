ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truss and Sunak at war over cost-of-living: Sunak accuses rival of 'starry-eyed boosterism' as poll reveals just 17 per cent of voters want her immediate tax cuts with two thirds say tackling soaring inflation is more important

By David Wilcock, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have clashed over the cost-of-living crisis amid signs that the public want the new Tory PM to get a grip on runaway inflation before handing out tax cuts.

The Foreign Secretary, who is the favourite to enter No10 in four weeks' time, was slammed by her rival after she pledged to cut National Insurance and green levies on bills within days of taking power.

Writing in the Sun he accused her of 'starry-eyes boosterism', having said he will only cut taxes once inflation is under control. But her camp hit back, calling him the 'founding father of a recession'.

In a shock warning last week the Bank of England warned prices could rise 13 per cent this year, having previously warned of an 11 per cent increase.

Mr Sunak said: 'Liz's plan to deal with that is to give a big bung to large businesses and the well-off, leaving those who most need help out in the cold.'

A new poll by YouGov for the Times today found that two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters believe inflation should be the new PM's main priority. Just 17 per cent said they should focus on tax cuts.

Meanwhile former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis today defended Ms Truss for suggesting there would be no 'handouts' for families amid spiralling bills and prices on the high street.

The Foreign Secretary, who is the favourite to enter No10 in four weeks' time, was slammed by her rival after she pledged to cut National Insurance and green levies on bills within days of taking power
Writing in the Sun he accused her of 'starry-eyes boosterism', having said he will only cut taxes once inflation is under control. But her camp it back, calling him the 'founding father of a recession'.

Ex-PM Brown slams Tory tax cut plans and says next PM should CAP energy bills

Gordon Brown hit out at Tory plans to cut taxes today as he suggested energy bills should be capped to control inflation.

The former Labour PM today linked up with the Big Issue to warn that millions of people were standing on the edge of a financial precipice.

He said 27.7 million Britons were facing fuel poverty in October.

Speaking to Sky News this morning he added: 'We know they are going to be short of maybe £1,500 this year, and that is some of the poorest families in the country.

'We know that tax cuts will not make the difference because they go to people who have the most money, not the people who have the least money.

'So I would be talking about changes in the Universal Credit system to give people the money that is necessary, and I would be talking about, potentially, capping energy bills.'

Ms Truss at the weekend told the Financial Times: 'The way I would do things is in a Conservative way of lowering the tax burden, not giving out handouts'.

Speaking about her comments, Mr Lewis, who backs her campaign, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'We will look to do whatever we can to help people - that's what an emergency budget is about.

'She's (Ms Truss) willing to do more to help people but her focus is around doing it in a way that puts more money in people's pockets, creating a high-growth economy with higher wages, more people in work.

'So rather than having handouts, what we do is have a low-tax economy that's driving growth and therefore with people having more money in their pockets, they're better placed to deal with some of the challenges that we see.'

Former Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden, who backs Mr Sunak, said 'there is no doubt that we do need an intervention of a considerable scale' amid the rising cost of living.

He told Sky News: 'Well these things don't necessarily have to be done through an emergency budget.

'So if you look at the £1,200 that was announced earlier this, that wasn't through an emergency budget, but I think there is no doubt that we do need an intervention of a considerable scale to deal with this, because we have to be honest with people about the scale of the challenge that they are facing.'

On the energy price cap, he added: 'Let's see when we know the exact level of the price cap, but if it looks like it's going to be at that kind of scale then of course we'll need further intervention.'

He added: 'Rishi Sunak accepts the need for these bold, big interventions. Liz Truss has put her emphasis on this tax cut.'

On funding distribution, he said: 'It needs to be in the most needing places and that doesn't just have to be in urban, inner city areas, and I see that my own constituency.'

Meanwhile, Gordon Brown called for Boris Johnson, Mr Sunak and Miss Truss to agree to emergency measures 'this week'.

The former prime minister said: 'The Prime Minister is on holiday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer is on holiday, and the two leadership candidates for prime minister are on the campaign trail.

'At the centre of government, not enough thinking is being done about the major social crisis.'

It came as a Labour analysis showed that £1 in every £5 spent by Britain's pensioners will go on energy bills this winter.

The Guardian

Cost of living crisis: four things the government could do to help

The cost of living crisis hitting millions of households is about to get a whole lot worse. Gas is the bedrock of power generation in the UK, supplying millions of homes directly and accounting for about 45% of electricity supply. It has rocketed in price, up 400% in the past year and 1,000% since 2019, according to the ICE futures market.
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

‘I feel I’m moving backwards’: new UK graduates hit by cost of living crisis

Soaring energy bills, rising food prices and the threat of a recession: the “class of 2022” has graduated into the worst cost of living crisis for decades. Not that things have been easy for young adults for a while. Shreya Nanda, an economist with the Institute for Public Policy Research’s Centre for Economic Justice, says they have faced their own crisis “for many years – in terms of stagnant wages, rents going up, high marginal tax rates faced by young people and their state spending being cut”.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Inflation could wipe out billions pledged for public services, warn experts

The Treasury would need to top up spending by more than £8 billion this year and more thereafter to compensate for the squeeze on public services dealt by sky-high inflation, experts have warned.As public service budgets are set in cash terms – and therefore do not enjoy an automatic boost from higher prices, unlike tax revenues – the Government’s spending plans are now “considerably less generous” than originally intended last autumn, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).The think tank estimates that the average, real-terms, growth rate in day-to-day public service funding for the next three years has dropped...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023

Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss vows to be 'robust' with French and 'to deal with' European judges in order to solve Channel migrant crisis

Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss tonight promised to be 'robust' with the French and 'to deal with' European judges in order to solve the Channel migrant crisis. The Foreign Secretary vowed to see through the Government's Rwanda scheme, if she becomes prime minister, as a means of stemming the numbers arriving on British shores in small boats.
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Inflation Recession Act: Higher taxes, more inflation, deeper recession

While a stagnating economy with high inflation is what economists usually call stagflation, the current situation is worse, as the real economy is declining. So there’s much less to go around for everyone – making us poorer in the process. This inflation-recession could be resolved by Washington reversing...
INCOME TAX
